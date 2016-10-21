Resurgent York wins over region rival Lancaster, the Cougars' third straight victory

The War of the Roses on Friday had nothing to do with control of England or a bad movie from the late 1980s. Instead, York and Lancaster battled on the gridiron, representing the White Rose and Red Rose cities.
The visiting Cougars continued their hot streak of late, claiming a 35-24 victory in a key Region 3-4A contest. The win was York’s fourth in its last five games.
In the first half, a Jacob Cato field goal drew Lancaster (4-4, 1-2 Region 3-4A) within two scores at 21-10 to begin a flurry, and the first play of York’s ensuing possession turned into a 29-yard Markees Watts strip and score. That touchdown cut the Cougar lead to four. Not to be outdone, York (4-4, 3-0) got an 82-yard return of the kickoff by Jae’vion Matthews, again extending the York lead to 11 at the intermission.
“That was huge, man,” said York coach Bobby Carroll of the return. “They got back close, and then Jae’vion runs it back. If we can get the ball in his hands, he can score every time he touches it.”
After a third period in which long drives resulted in several punts, York capitalized on a short drive to begin the fourth that extended the lead to 18 at 35-17. Star Bruin running back Ant Foster capped a 12-play, five-plus minute drive with a touchdown to cut the lead to 35-24.
Turning point
After a York drive ended inside the Bruins 20 on a missed field goal, Lancaster took over at its 20, ready to march down the field and take the lead. Matthews again came up big for the Cougars, stepping in front of a pass at the 32. York would need just two plays – both Joe Wade carries – to capitalize and take a 14-7 lead, an advantage that the Cougars would never relinquish.
“We work on stuff like that every day – sudden changes, creating turnovers,” said Carroll. “That’s what football is really all about, creating turnovers, taking advantage of turnovers and scoring.”
Critical
York surrendered 100-plus rushing yards to Lancaster’s Farrika Grier, but held Grier and the vaunted Bruins rushing attack largely in check with solid tackling technique and quickness to the ball carrier.
“They’ve got two running backs that are good-looking dudes,” said Carroll of Grier and Ant Foster. Carroll also praised lineman Danny Warren, who moved to the defensive side of the ball and recorded a sack on the game’s final play.
The Cougars were without their top two rushers, Paul Moore and TyQuan McCray, due to injury. A committee approach by York helped to cushion the blow, as junior Wade led his club with a 100-yard rushing effort. Linebacker J.T. Sanders also pitched in for York, scoring a five-yard touchdown.
Star contributions
Wade tallied 100 yards for York on 18 carries, giving the Cougars a much-needed boost in the ground game. Matthews notched 10 grabs for 107 yards, while quarterback Ethan Mitchell completed 15-of-21 throws for 195 yards.
Watts had the key fumble recovery for Lancaster, keeping his team in the game and drawing rave reviews from Carroll. “44’s (Watts) a great player. He’s as good a defensive lineman as I’ve seen in a long time,” said Carroll. “I coached a dude named (Jadeveon) Clowney (at South Pointe) that could do that, and that dude just did it against us, so that’s a pretty good football player.”
Grier logged 126 rushing yards on 27 carries.
On deck
York will host South Pointe next Friday. Lancaster will host Ridge View. Both Region 3-4A contests are scheduled to begin at 7:30.
Box score
York 35, Lancaster 24
York
14
14
0
7
-
35
Lancaster
7
10
0
7
-
24
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Y – Shandon Cobb 15 pass from Ethan Mitchell (Myles Prosser kick) 9:37
L – Jamias Shropshire 11 run (Jacob Cato kick) 4:37
Y – Joe Wade 18 run (Prosser kick) :08
Second quarter
Y – Shaq Harris 20 pass from Mitchell (Prosser kick) 8:46
L – Cato 29 field goal :35.6
L – Markees Watts 29 fumble recovery (Cato kick) :12.5
Y – Jae’vion Matthews 82 kickoff return (Prosser kick) :00
Third quarter
None
Fourth quarter
Y – J.T. Sanders 5 run (Prosser kick) 11:33
L – Ant Foster 3 run (Cato kick) 6:28
