Six locals headed to North-South all-star game

Rosters for the 2016 Touchstone Energy North-South Bowl were released Monday afternoon and six locals made the cut.
Nation Ford’s Alex Stennett, Northwestern’s Caliph Brice, Chester’s Malik Williams, Lancaster’s Ant Foster, South Pointe’s Cort Neely, Lewisville’s Mike Hill were all included in the North squad’s roster, but the question is which of those guys will actually get to play in the game?
The North-South game has maintained its Dec. 10 date at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach but the SCHSL tacked on two extra weeks to the high school football regular season, meaning the North-South game, generally played the week after the season ends, will be played the same week as the state semifinals.
|Number
|Name
|Position
|School
|2
|Jyston Kendrick
|WR
|Westside
|3
|Eli Buckley
|WR
|Dorman
|4
|Akyah Mirranda
|DB
|Belton-Honea Path
|6
|Donavan Anderson
|DB
|Boiling Springs
|8
|Alex Stennett
|WR
|Nation Ford
|9
|Cedrick Cunningham
|RB
|North Central
|10
|Caliph Brice
|LB
|Northwestern
|11
|L.A. Rogers-Anderson
|DB
|Ridge View
|12
|Devin Beckley
|QB
|Camden
|14
|Jay Urich
|QB
|Wren
|15
|Malik Williams
|WR
|Chester
|17
|Sterling Agnew
|DB
|Abbeville
|20
|Ant Foster
|RB
|Lancaster
|21
|Jared Hagood
|DB
|Dixie
|22
|Michael Wiggins
|LB
|Saluda
|23
|Cort Neely
|LB
|South Pointe
|24
|Ronnie Walls
|LB
|Westside
|32
|Tyshawn Allen
|RB/DB
|Williston-Elko
|36
|Orinthious Byrd
|DB
|Spartanburg
|38
|Ladarius Jones
|RB
|Spartanburg
|51
|Joe Hartong
|OL
|Greenwood
|52
|Rodney Hart
|OL
|Boiling Springs
|53
|Ty Lily
|OL
|Cheraw
|54
|Amari Houston
|OL
|Hillcrest
|56
|Will Bettis
|LB
|Greenwood
|58
|Brady Miller
|OL
|Crescent
|59
|Austin Snow
|K
|Powdersville
|60
|Jahiem Boyd
|OL
|Dorman
|62
|Hunter Medlin
|OL
|Laurens
|63
|Molay Magwood
|OL
|North Augusta
|67
|Cameron Muller
|OL
|Ridge View
|68
|Carlos Montalvo-Corrales
|K
|Chapman
|72
|David Gibson
|OL
|Fairfield Central
|76
|Miles Turman
|DL
|Daniel
|78
|Patrick Wofford
|DL
|Mauldin
|80
|Mike Hill
|WR
|Lewisville
|81
|JoJo Watson
|WR
|Camden
|82
|Alex Syphert
|WR
|Greer
|84
|Saquon Garner
|DE
|Ninety-Six
|88
|Javien Clayton
|LB
|Gaffney
|92
|Brian Butnam
|DE
|Christ Church
|98
|Tre Lawson
|DL
|North Augusta
|99
|Zeke Stringer
|DE
|Broome
SOURCE: Touchstone Energy North-South Bowl
|2
|Tyrece Nick
|QB
|Strom Thurmond
|3
|Jeffrey Tharp
|ATH
|Irmo
|4
|Larrynz Givens
|RB
|St. John's
|5
|Jaylen Evans
|DB
|Hartsville
|6
|Bobby Irby
|WR
|Dutch Fork
|8
|Keyonte Sessions
|DB
|Myrtle Beach
|9
|Devyn Stinson
|LB
|Cross
|10
|Dexter Freeman
|RB
|West Ashley
|11
|Adonicus Sanders
|WR
|Fort Dorchester
|12
|Peyton Derrick
|QB
|Conway
|14
|Omar Cummings
|RB
|Beaufort
|15
|Alex Deloach
|LB
|Ashley Ridge
|17
|Wyatt Sherpensky
|WR
|Beaufort
|20
|Jabril Wilson
|LB
|Manning
|21
|Daveon Moore
|DB
|Berkeley
|22
|Lane Botkin
|DB
|AC Flora
|23
|Sekwan Jenkins
|DB
|Blythewood
|24
|Morgan Nelson
|LB
|Goose Creek
|32
|Cory Riley
|DB
|AC Flora
|36
|Catriez Cook
|RB
|Gilbert
|38
|Djimon McTeer
|DB
|Summerville
|50
|Adam Rowson
|LB
|Lugoff-Elgin
|52
|De'Andre Thompson
|OL
|Orangeburg-Wilkinson
|54
|Deon Priester
|OL
|Allendale-Fairfax
|56
|Joe Beckett
|LB
|White Knoll
|58
|Chris Wilson
|DL
|Whale Branch
|60
|Zaire Barron
|DL
|Georgetown
|64
|Cameron Williams
|OL
|Lexington
|67
|Datron Jones
|OL
|Lake View
|70
|Nick Comfort
|OL
|Irmo
|72
|Brandon Johnson
|DL
|Andrews
|74
|Will Webster
|OL
|Chapin
|76
|Payton Engelking
|OL
|Wando
|78
|Jarrett Sandy
|OL
|Swansea
|80
|Tyrese Sandgren
|WR
|Bluffton
|81
|Gunnar Kennedy
|K
|Lexington
|82
|Earl Bostick
|TE
|Barnwell
|84
|Bryson Cannon
|WR
|Dutch Fork
|88
|Kanore McKinnon
|WR
|Dillon
|92
|Raymond Johnson
|DE
|Sumter
|98
|Devonte Davis
|DL
|Silver Bluff
|99
|Tyler Lindo
|DE
|Bluffton
SOURCE: Touchstone Energy North-South Bowl
