October 24, 2016 3:27 PM

Six locals headed to North-South all-star game

By Bret McCormick

Rosters for the 2016 Touchstone Energy North-South Bowl were released Monday afternoon and six locals made the cut.

Nation Ford’s Alex Stennett, Northwestern’s Caliph Brice, Chester’s Malik Williams, Lancaster’s Ant Foster, South Pointe’s Cort Neely, Lewisville’s Mike Hill were all included in the North squad’s roster, but the question is which of those guys will actually get to play in the game?

The North-South game has maintained its Dec. 10 date at Doug Shaw Stadium in Myrtle Beach but the SCHSL tacked on two extra weeks to the high school football regular season, meaning the North-South game, generally played the week after the season ends, will be played the same week as the state semifinals.

North squad
Camden's Jimmy Neal will coach the North team, which features six players from The Herald's coverage area.
Number Name Position School
2 Jyston Kendrick WR Westside
3 Eli Buckley WR Dorman
4 Akyah Mirranda DB Belton-Honea Path
6 Donavan Anderson DB Boiling Springs
8 Alex Stennett WR Nation Ford
9 Cedrick Cunningham RB North Central
10 Caliph Brice LB Northwestern
11 L.A. Rogers-Anderson DB Ridge View
12 Devin Beckley QB Camden
14 Jay Urich QB Wren
15 Malik Williams WR Chester
17 Sterling Agnew DB Abbeville
20 Ant Foster RB Lancaster
21 Jared Hagood DB Dixie
22 Michael Wiggins LB Saluda
23 Cort Neely LB South Pointe
24 Ronnie Walls LB Westside
32 Tyshawn Allen RB/DB Williston-Elko
36 Orinthious Byrd DB Spartanburg
38 Ladarius Jones RB Spartanburg
51 Joe Hartong OL Greenwood
52 Rodney Hart OL Boiling Springs
53 Ty Lily OL Cheraw
54 Amari Houston OL Hillcrest
56 Will Bettis LB Greenwood
58 Brady Miller OL Crescent
59 Austin Snow K Powdersville
60 Jahiem Boyd OL Dorman
62 Hunter Medlin OL Laurens
63 Molay Magwood OL North Augusta
67 Cameron Muller OL Ridge View
68 Carlos Montalvo-Corrales K Chapman
72 David Gibson OL Fairfield Central
76 Miles Turman DL Daniel
78 Patrick Wofford DL Mauldin
80 Mike Hill WR Lewisville
81 JoJo Watson WR Camden
82 Alex Syphert WR Greer
84 Saquon Garner DE Ninety-Six
88 Javien Clayton LB Gaffney
92 Brian Butnam DE Christ Church
98 Tre Lawson DL North Augusta
99 Zeke Stringer DE Broome
SOURCE: Touchstone Energy North-South Bowl
South squad
Irmo's Reggie Kennedy is head coach for the South squad.
Number Name Position School
2 Tyrece Nick QB Strom Thurmond
3 Jeffrey Tharp ATH Irmo
4 Larrynz Givens RB St. John's
5 Jaylen Evans DB Hartsville
6 Bobby Irby WR Dutch Fork
8 Keyonte Sessions DB Myrtle Beach
9 Devyn Stinson LB Cross
10 Dexter Freeman RB West Ashley
11 Adonicus Sanders WR Fort Dorchester
12 Peyton Derrick QB Conway
14 Omar Cummings RB Beaufort
15 Alex Deloach LB Ashley Ridge
17 Wyatt Sherpensky WR Beaufort
20 Jabril Wilson LB Manning
21 Daveon Moore DB Berkeley
22 Lane Botkin DB AC Flora
23 Sekwan Jenkins DB Blythewood
24 Morgan Nelson LB Goose Creek
32 Cory Riley DB AC Flora
36 Catriez Cook RB Gilbert
38 Djimon McTeer DB Summerville
50 Adam Rowson LB Lugoff-Elgin
52 De'Andre Thompson OL Orangeburg-Wilkinson
54 Deon Priester OL Allendale-Fairfax
56 Joe Beckett LB White Knoll
58 Chris Wilson DL Whale Branch
60 Zaire Barron DL Georgetown
64 Cameron Williams OL Lexington
67 Datron Jones OL Lake View
70 Nick Comfort OL Irmo
72 Brandon Johnson DL Andrews
74 Will Webster OL Chapin
76 Payton Engelking OL Wando
78 Jarrett Sandy OL Swansea
80 Tyrese Sandgren WR Bluffton
81 Gunnar Kennedy K Lexington
82 Earl Bostick TE Barnwell
84 Bryson Cannon WR Dutch Fork
88 Kanore McKinnon WR Dillon
92 Raymond Johnson DE Sumter
98 Devonte Davis DL Silver Bluff
99 Tyler Lindo DE Bluffton
SOURCE: Touchstone Energy North-South Bowl

