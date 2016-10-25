High school football notes: Tri-County players of the week and latest state rankings

Updated map of undefeated teams remaining in S.C. high school football
Tri-County players of the week from Week 9
4A, 5A schools
Offensive player of the week: Jerry Howard, Northwestern- senior ran the ball 20 times for 148 yards and a touchdown against Nation Ford, and also caught six passes for 95 yards and another score.
Honorable mention: Willy Clark, Clover; J.P. Pendergrass, South Pointe.
Defensive player: B.J. Davis, South Pointe- linebacker had seven tackles, two tackles-for-loss, an interception and a fumble recovery during the Stallions’ win over Richland Northeast.
Honorable mention: J.T. Sanders, York; Caliph Brice, Northwestern; Chase Hill, Clover.
Offensive linemen: Danny Warren, York and Dylan Thomas, South Pointe- Warren graded out 90 percent with three knockdowns in the win over Lancaster, while Thomas graded 93 percent with three big-time blocks and no sacks allowed against Richland Northeast.
Honorable mention: N/A
Defensive lineman: Markees Watts, Lancaster- junior defensive end made seven tackles, with three for a loss, three QB hurries and one sack, and forced a fumble that he recovered and returned for a touchdown against York.
Honorable mention: Cody VanCamp, York; Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe; Christian Steele, Northwestern.
Special teams: Stevie Gilmore Jr., South Pointe- junior returned a kickoff 81 yards for a touchdown in the win over Richland Northeast.
Honorable mention: N/A
1A, 2A, 3A schools
Offensive player of the week: Tex Haven, Andrew Jackson- Haven ran the ball 32 times for 217 yards and five touchdowns during the Vols’ win over previously unbeaten Lee Central.
Honorable mention: John Gregory, Indian Land; Ryan Moore, Buford; Mike Hill, Lewisville; Malik Williams, Chester.
Defensive player: Hunter Brown, Andrew Jackson- made nine tackles, with two for a loss, a sack and recovered a fumble against Lee Central.
Honorable mention: Quay Hardin, Chester.
Offensive linemen: Qay Simpson, Lewisville and Dalton McKittrick, Andrew Jackson- Simpson graded out at 85 percent with four knockdown blocks during the Lions’ win over Timmonsville, while McKittrick was 91 percent with two pancakes against Lee Central.
Honorable mention: N/A
Defensive lineman: Tex Haven, Andrew Jackson- Haven was a busy guy against Lee Central. In addition to his offensive exploits, he added nine tackles, three for a loss, a forced fumble and a sack.
Honorable mention: Na’Jaylin Sanders, Lewisville.
Special teams: Rhett Cox, Lewisville- punted three times for a 36-yard average, with two downed inside the 20-yard line. Cox also kicked a successful onside kick against Timmonsville.
Honorable mention: N/A
State rankings headed into Week 10
Class 5A
1. Dutch Fork; 2. Northwestern; 3. Fort Dorchester; 4. Westside; 5. Boiling Springs; 6. Spartanburg; 7. Sumter; T8. Dorman; T8. Greenwood; 10. T.L. Hanna
Others receiving votes: Gaffney, Blythewood, Mauldin, Carolina Forest
Class 4A
1. South Pointe; 2. Myrtle Beach; 3. Hartsville; 4. Cane Bay; 5. Belton-Honea Path; 6. Ridge View; 7. South Aiken; 8. North Myrtle Beach; 9. Union County; 10. Chapin
Others receiving votes: Beaufort, York, Berkeley, North Augusta, Greer
Class 3A
1. Dillon; 2. Bluffton; 3. Fairfield Central; 4. Gilbert; 5. Brookland-Cayce; 6. Strom Thurmond; 7. Lake City; 8. Bishop England; 9. Woodruff; 10. Newberry
Others receiving votes: Palmetto, Powdersville, Manning, Chapman, Chester, Seneca
Class 2A
1. Abbeville; 2. Saluda; 3. Cheraw; 4. Batesburg-Leesville; 5. Barnwell; 6. Bamberg-Ehrhardt; 7. Blacksburg; 8. Carvers Bay; 9. Calhoun County; 10. Andrew Jackson
Others receiving votes: Andrews, Lee Central, Liberty, Southside Christian
Class 1A
1. Lamar; 2. Lake View; 3. McBee; 4. Lewisville; 5. Williston-Elko; 6. Hemingway; 7. C.E. Murray; 8. Blackville-Hilda; 9. Cross; 10. Wagener-Salley
Others receiving votes: St. John's, Baptist Hill, Hannah-Pamplico
The S.C. Prep Media Football Poll is conducted by the Spartanburg Herald-Journal with voting from Michael Christopher, Greenwood Index Journal; Bob Castello, Greenville News; Chris Clark, Orangeburg Times and Democrat; Chris Dearing, The State; Joe Hughes, Myrtle Beach Sun News; Kevin Melton, Spartanburg Herald Journal; Lou Bezjak, The State; Lake Morris, Anderson Independent Mail; David Shelton, Charleston Post and Courier; Bret McCormick, The Herald (Rock Hill); Scott Chancey, Florence Morning News and Eric Russell, Aiken Standard.
