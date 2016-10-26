Local high school football stat leaders headed into Week 10

Offensive
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Malik Williams
|CH
|9
|145
|1146
|19
|Quentin Sanders
|LE
|8
|131
|817
|9
|Jerry Howard
|NW
|9
|108
|813
|13
|Semaj Lakin
|CL
|9
|119
|752
|9
|Farrika Grier
|LA
|8
|113
|732
|7
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Attps
|Comp.
|Int
|Yards
|TDs
|Kirk Rygol
|NF
|9
|284
|201
|5
|2652
|24
|Gage Moloney
|NW
|9
|301
|190
|7
|2510
|23
|Dre Robinson
|RH
|9
|269
|163
|11
|2083
|14
|Derion Kendrick
|SP
|8
|203
|122
|6
|1550
|12
|Trey Keels
|LE
|8
|124
|79
|4
|1240
|14
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Recepts
|Yards
|TDs
|Alex Stennett
|NF
|9
|51
|908
|13
|Kenny Agurs
|RH
|9
|54
|802
|6
|Jae'vion Matthews
|YO
|8
|48
|722
|4
|Qua Brice
|RH
|9
|48
|702
|9
|Wally Wilmore
|NW
|9
|40
|680
|7
Defensive
Tackles
144- Ali Shockley, Northwestern
118- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe
111- Cort Neely, South Pointe
106- Vinny Catan, Nation Ford
98- Corbin Tesimale, Nation Ford
91- Caliph Brice, Northwestern
87- Patrick Mead, Fort Mill
86- Grant Stevens, Fort Mill
85- Deedric Cousar, South Pointe
84- Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern
82- J.T. Sanders, York
79- Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill
78- Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill
73- Robbie Cshuta, Indian Land
72- Ladell Massey, Northwestern
69- Zion McClinton, York; Darryl Manning, Lewisville
67- Seth Wood, York
66- Christian Steele, Northwestern; Ken’darius Frederick, South Pointe
65- Ira Grant, Chester; Alan Alford, Northwestern
63- Matt Klipa and Devardo Williams, Rock Hill; Ben Tuipulotu, Nation Ford; Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe
62- Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Ethan McGriff, Chester; Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill
61- Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill
60- Radarrius Wright, Chester
59- Ashton Schaufert and John Young, Nation Ford; Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Cody Spires, Great Falls
56- Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville; Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford
55- D.J. Agurs and Areon Walls, Northwestern; Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill
54- Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Tajh Reid-Stanley, York
52- Nick Truesdale, Rock Hill; Mikail Fourney, Lewisville
50- Shamari Williams, York; Jordan Morris, Rock Hill
49- Trevor Petrucci, Nation Ford; Jarez Hardin and Quay Hardin, Chester
48- Eli Adams and B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Blayne Snow, Nation Ford; Dondre Douglas, York
47- Jene Thompson, Lewisville; Jalyn Reid, Chester
46- Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; Tyreze Campbell, Chester
43- Cody VanCamp, York
41- Na’jaylin Sanders, Lewisville
40- Halen Burgess, Nation Ford; Josh Belk, Lewisville; Mike Derado, Fort Mill
37- Chance Miller, Northwestern; Zac Roberts, Great Falls
36- Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Rhett Cox, Lewisville
35- Jamaal Smith, Rock Hill; Daquan Brown and Jamari Currence, South Pointe
34- Logan Hicks, Rock Hill; Josh Courtney, Lewisville
33- Carlton Wilson, Nation Ford; Trent Isenhower, Great Falls; Ladarius Foster, Chester
32- Jordan Gaines, Nation Ford
31- Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill; Josh Cairns, Fort Mill
30- Jaylen Mahoney, South Pointe; Travell Crosby, Nation Ford; Hayden Milley, Clover; Jaedon Gladden, Northwestern.
Sacks
13- Darryl Manning, Lewisville
12- Radarrius Wright, Chester
9- Ethan McGriff, Chester
8- Jene Thompson, Lewisville
7- Na’Jaylin Sanders, Lewisville
5.5- Christian Steele, Northwestern
5- Dondre Douglas, York; Eli Adams, South Pointe
4- Matt Klipa, Rock Hill; Josh Belk, Lewisville; Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Devon Chisholm, Clover; Daryl Lowery, Chester
3.5- Jarez Hardin, Chester; Caliph Brice and Alan Alford, Northwestern
3- Cody VanCamp, York; Willy Clark and Blake Watson, Clover; Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill; Kendrick Hicks and Molique Mitchell, Rock Hill; Blayne Snow and Vinny Catan, Nation Ford; Jalen Pickett-Hicks and Bryson Cooper, South Pointe
2.5- Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill; Dillon Howie, Indian Land
2- Dwayne Davis, South Pointe; Matt Montgomery, Trevor Petrucci, Corbin Tesimale, Deandre Watkins and Jaylen Keels, Nation Ford; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Rhett Cox and Tyrus McCullough, Lewisville; Joc Davis, Chesia Coleman and Devardo Williams, Rock Hill; Hayden Milley and Luke Trowbridge, Clover.
Fumbles recovered
3- Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville
2- J.T. Sanders, York; B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Devardo Williams and Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill; Jene Thompson, Lewisville; Ashton Schaufert and Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Jordan Markowski, Patrick Mead and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Radarrius Wright and Pha’Leak Brown, Chester; Keenan Barnes, Lancaster.
Forced fumbles
3- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Patrick Mead, Fort Mill
2- Matthew Klipa and Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Dondre Douglas, York; Justin Reese, Daquan Brown and Eli Adams, South Pointe; Quinn Vandermark and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; Ben Bruckner, Nation Ford.
Interceptions
9- Quay Hardin, Chester
6- Chase Yoder, Lewisville
5- Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe
4- Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill
3- John Gregory, Indian Land; B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Sean Tyson, Clover
2- Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; Ben Tuipulotu and Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford; Jamari Currence, South Pointe; Nigel McCullum and C.D. Catoe, Lancaster; Lakerri Adams, Hayden Milley, Clover; Jae’vion Matthews and J.T. Sanders, York; Jamonte Jennings, Rock Hill; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Kelton Talford, Great Falls.
Comments