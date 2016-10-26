High School Football

October 26, 2016 10:40 AM

Local high school football stat leaders headed into Week 10

By Bret McCormick

Offensive

Rushing
 
Player Team GP Attempts Yards TDs
Malik Williams CH 9 145 1146 19
Quentin Sanders LE 8 131 817 9
Jerry Howard NW 9 108 813 13
Semaj Lakin CL 9 119 752 9
Farrika Grier LA 8 113 732 7
Aaron Rice GF 9 102 680 7
Voshon St. Hill SP 8 106 596 10
Lee Massey IL 9 116 596 8
Ant Foster LA 8 105 591 6
Jalyn Reid CH 9 68 581 8
Ronnie Hughes FM 9 86 529 7
Willy Clark CL 9 58 509 7
Mike Hill LE 8 60 498 7
Des Buchanan RH 9 83 493 2
Ryan DeLuca FM 9 112 477 7
Connor Owens CL 9 72 473 2
Paul Moore YO 8 86 459 8
Pha'Leak Brown CH 9 45 441 7
Narrii Gaither RH 9 88 428 4
Kirk Rygol NF 9 145 386 5
SOURCE: Local schools
Passing
 
Player Team GP Attps Comp. Int Yards TDs
Kirk Rygol NF 9 284 201 5 2652 24
Gage Moloney NW 9 301 190 7 2510 23
Dre Robinson RH 9 269 163 11 2083 14
Derion Kendrick SP 8 203 122 6 1550 12
Trey Keels LE 8 124 79 4 1240 14
Malik Williams CH 9 129 77 1 1235 9
Ethan Mitchell YO 8 142 86 2 1040 7
Ryan DeLuca FM 9 136 78 8 958 6
Jamias Shropshire LA 8 131 59 7 870 6
David Loughry IL 9 99 53 7 634 0
Shandon Cobb YO 8 91 69 2 532 4
Connor Henson GF 9 170 76 6 504 1
Garrett Miller CL 9 47 22 4 451 3
Jay Hildreth IL 9 80 52 3 441 1
Logan McFadden RH 9 53 39 2 398 3
SOURCE: Local schools
Receiving
 
Player Team GP Recepts Yards TDs
Alex Stennett NF 9 51 908 13
Kenny Agurs RH 9 54 802 6
Jae'vion Matthews YO 8 48 722 4
Qua Brice RH 9 48 702 9
Wally Wilmore NW 9 40 680 7
John Erby CH 9 28 642 5
Dewaun McCullum NF 9 32 559 3
Mike Hill LE 8 28 554 7
Cordarius Tinsley LA 8 27 502 3
Halen Burgess NF 9 45 491 2
J.P. Pendergrass SP 8 28 379 5
Ryan Albino IL 9 39 371 2
Rodney Brown NW 9 18 369 4
Dequez Harris NW 9 20 361 3
Johnny Courtney LE 8 17 359 4
Jamario Holley NW 9 30 349 3
John Gregory IL 9 21 348 2
Montre Miller NF 9 33 334 2
Jonathan Muhammad SP 8 13 300 3
Matt Murray IL 9 36 292 0
SOURCE: Local schools

Defensive

Tackles

144- Ali Shockley, Northwestern

118- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe

111- Cort Neely, South Pointe

106- Vinny Catan, Nation Ford

98- Corbin Tesimale, Nation Ford

91- Caliph Brice, Northwestern

87- Patrick Mead, Fort Mill

86- Grant Stevens, Fort Mill

85- Deedric Cousar, South Pointe

84- Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern

82- J.T. Sanders, York

79- Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill

78- Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill

73- Robbie Cshuta, Indian Land

72- Ladell Massey, Northwestern

69- Zion McClinton, York; Darryl Manning, Lewisville

67- Seth Wood, York

66- Christian Steele, Northwestern; Ken’darius Frederick, South Pointe

65- Ira Grant, Chester; Alan Alford, Northwestern

63- Matt Klipa and Devardo Williams, Rock Hill; Ben Tuipulotu, Nation Ford; Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe

62- Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Ethan McGriff, Chester; Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill

61- Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill

60- Radarrius Wright, Chester

59- Ashton Schaufert and John Young, Nation Ford; Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Cody Spires, Great Falls

56- Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville; Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford

55- D.J. Agurs and Areon Walls, Northwestern; Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill

54- Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Tajh Reid-Stanley, York

52- Nick Truesdale, Rock Hill; Mikail Fourney, Lewisville

50- Shamari Williams, York; Jordan Morris, Rock Hill

49- Trevor Petrucci, Nation Ford; Jarez Hardin and Quay Hardin, Chester

48- Eli Adams and B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Blayne Snow, Nation Ford; Dondre Douglas, York

47- Jene Thompson, Lewisville; Jalyn Reid, Chester

46- Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; Tyreze Campbell, Chester

43- Cody VanCamp, York

41- Na’jaylin Sanders, Lewisville

40- Halen Burgess, Nation Ford; Josh Belk, Lewisville; Mike Derado, Fort Mill

37- Chance Miller, Northwestern; Zac Roberts, Great Falls

36- Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Rhett Cox, Lewisville

35- Jamaal Smith, Rock Hill; Daquan Brown and Jamari Currence, South Pointe

34- Logan Hicks, Rock Hill; Josh Courtney, Lewisville

33- Carlton Wilson, Nation Ford; Trent Isenhower, Great Falls; Ladarius Foster, Chester

32- Jordan Gaines, Nation Ford

31- Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill; Josh Cairns, Fort Mill

30- Jaylen Mahoney, South Pointe; Travell Crosby, Nation Ford; Hayden Milley, Clover; Jaedon Gladden, Northwestern.

Sacks

13- Darryl Manning, Lewisville

12- Radarrius Wright, Chester

9- Ethan McGriff, Chester

8- Jene Thompson, Lewisville

7- Na’Jaylin Sanders, Lewisville

5.5- Christian Steele, Northwestern

5- Dondre Douglas, York; Eli Adams, South Pointe

4- Matt Klipa, Rock Hill; Josh Belk, Lewisville; Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Devon Chisholm, Clover; Daryl Lowery, Chester

3.5- Jarez Hardin, Chester; Caliph Brice and Alan Alford, Northwestern

3- Cody VanCamp, York; Willy Clark and Blake Watson, Clover; Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill; Kendrick Hicks and Molique Mitchell, Rock Hill; Blayne Snow and Vinny Catan, Nation Ford; Jalen Pickett-Hicks and Bryson Cooper, South Pointe

2.5- Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill; Dillon Howie, Indian Land

2- Dwayne Davis, South Pointe; Matt Montgomery, Trevor Petrucci, Corbin Tesimale, Deandre Watkins and Jaylen Keels, Nation Ford; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Rhett Cox and Tyrus McCullough, Lewisville; Joc Davis, Chesia Coleman and Devardo Williams, Rock Hill; Hayden Milley and Luke Trowbridge, Clover.

Fumbles recovered

3- Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville

2- J.T. Sanders, York; B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Devardo Williams and Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill; Jene Thompson, Lewisville; Ashton Schaufert and Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Jordan Markowski, Patrick Mead and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Radarrius Wright and Pha’Leak Brown, Chester; Keenan Barnes, Lancaster.

Forced fumbles

3- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Patrick Mead, Fort Mill

2- Matthew Klipa and Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Dondre Douglas, York; Justin Reese, Daquan Brown and Eli Adams, South Pointe; Quinn Vandermark and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; Ben Bruckner, Nation Ford.

Interceptions

9- Quay Hardin, Chester

6- Chase Yoder, Lewisville

5- Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe

4- Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill

3- John Gregory, Indian Land; B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Sean Tyson, Clover

2- Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; Ben Tuipulotu and Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford; Jamari Currence, South Pointe; Nigel McCullum and C.D. Catoe, Lancaster; Lakerri Adams, Hayden Milley, Clover; Jae’vion Matthews and J.T. Sanders, York; Jamonte Jennings, Rock Hill; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Kelton Talford, Great Falls.

