Week 10 high school football preview: videos, info and news

Fort Mill at Nation Ford
Last week: Fort Mill lost to Dorman 38-7; Nation Ford lost to Northwestern 38-25
Last meeting: Nation Ford won 49-27 (2015)
Key players: FMHS - Sr. WR/DB Gus Jarosz; Jr. RB/DB Ryan Heriot; Sr. OL Nolan McGraw; Jr. DB Grant Stevens. NFHS - Sr. WR/DB Halen Burgess; Sr. OL Damian Peeples; Jr. DT Travell Crosby; Sr. LB Corbin Tesimale.
Need to know: The Falcons will score on offense so Fort Mill needs to take advantage of its possessions, using clock and creating positive endings, and avoiding the turnover rashes that cause so many of the Yellow Jackets’ struggles (minus-7 turnover margin in losses). Expect to see plenty of junior Ryan Heriot, who has emerged as a play-maker on offense (and defense) in the last month for Fort Mill. Nation Ford has never beaten the Yellow Jackets at home; Fort Mill has to win to make the playoffs. Which team will be more motivated, but in a controlled and focused fashion?
Video preview:
South Pointe at York
Last week: South Pointe beat Richland Northeast 42-20; York beat Lancaster 35-24
Last meeting: South Pointe won 35-21 (2015)
Key players: SPHS - Jr. LB B.J. Davis; Sr. LB Deedric Cousar; Sr. OL Alex Lais; Jr. QB Derion Kendrick. YCHS - Jr. QB Ethan Mitchell; Jr. RB Joe Wade; Sr. LB J.T. Sanders; Sr. DB Zion McClinton.
Need to know: South Pointe can clinch the Region 3-4A championship with a win Friday at York. Both teams are peaking at the right time of the year, perhaps more impressive for Bobby Carroll’s Cougars given their 1-4 start. Backs Paul Moore and Tyquan McCray should both be back in action this week after missing the win over Lancaster, which gives York more firepower on offense. South Pointe’s offense has erupted in region play, with the Stallions averaging 41.3 points per game. Part of that comes from an increase in “NOTS” - non-offensive touchdowns and scores. York will have to pay close attention to an excellent Stallions special teams unit.
Ridge View at Lancaster
Last week: Ridge View beat Westwood 27-14; Lancaster lost to York 35-24
Last meeting: Ridge View won 29-0 (2013)
Key players: RVHS - Sr. OL Cameron Muller; Jr. DL Damion Daley; Sr. LB Damani Staley; Sr. ATH Latheron Rogers-Anderson. LHS - Jr. DE Markees Watts; Jr. FB/LB Ben Rivers; Soph. OL Jalen Tatah; Sr. RB Farrika Grier.
Need to know: A home win Friday night would clinch a playoff spot for the Bruins. This should be a good matchup with both teams possessing speed on each side of the ball. Lancaster needs to stay on target offensively and avoid long third downs, which could play into the hands of the Blazers’ talented and athletic secondary. Perry Parks’ Ridge View team hasn’t scored more than 28 points in a region game, a stat much to the liking of Lancaster, which wants to control the ball and the game’s pace.
Fairfield Central at Indian Land
Last week: Fairfield Central beat Chester 28-21; Indian Land lost to Camden 55-23
Last meeting: never played
Key players: FCHS - Sr. OL David Gibson; Jr. QB Stanley McManus; Sr. LB Kedar Jennings; Jr. DB Quay McBride. ILHS - Sr. WR/DB Matt Murray; Jr. OL Jake Locklear; Sr. DB Joseph Sikorski; Fr. DB A.J. Jefferson.
Need to know: This will be a tough one for Indian Land, given Fairfield Central barely held off Chester last week and will no doubt be looking to let off some steam. The 21 points allowed by the Griffins last week was the most they’ve given up in over a month as Demetrius Davis’ program begins to round into shape for its annual November playoff run. Indian Land is in the playoffs, barring wins for Columbia against both Camden and Chester, so there aren’t postseason implications attached to this game.
Lewisville at Great Falls
Last week: Lewisville beat Timmonsville 34-22; Great Falls lost to Lamar 48-0
Last meeting: Lewisville won 40-13 (2015)
Key players: LHS - Sr. WR Mike Hill; Sr. LB Darryl Manning; Jr. DB Chase Yoder; Sr. QB Trey Keels. GFHS - Sr. ATH Aaron Rice; Jr. WR/DB Zac Roberts; Jr. WR Tommy Belk; Sr. OL Zykevious McIlwain.
Need to know: Lewisville can lock up its 1A postseason spot with a win Friday at Great Falls. The Red Devils are winless in a 2016 season that’s been a struggle, but if there is one game that John Barrett’s crew will get turned up for, it’s this one. The key for the Lions will be to put away their hosts early, so that they can rest some key players ahead of next week’s meeting with No. 1 Lamar.
Independent football
Carolina Crusaders vs. Cabarrus Stallions
The Crusaders beat the Asheville Saints 46-40 last week at District Three Stadium to qualify for the four-team Pioneer League playoffs. Quarterback Dallas Honeycutt scrambled for a 46-yard touchdown with just 5.7 seconds remaining to extend the Crusaders’ season. They face the Cabarrus Stallions Saturday in Anderson, in the first round of the league’s playoffs.
Check out video of Honeycutt’s mazy game-winning TD run here:
Area standings
Region 3-4A
Team
REG
ALL
PF
PA
South Pointe
3-0
7-1
248
145
York
3-0
4-4
220
210
Ridge View
2-1
7-1
244
212
Lancaster
1-2
4-4
181
167
Richland Northeast
0-3
4-4
242
195
Westwood
0-3
2-6
115
196
Region 4-3A standings
Team
REG
ALL
PF
PA
Fairfield Central
2-0
6-2
232
131
Chester
2-1
7-2
366
154
Camden
1-1
4-4
274
266
Indian Land
1-2
2-7
142
306
Columbia
0-2
2-6
146
222
Region 2-A standings
Team
REG
ALL
PF
PA
Lamar
2-0
8-0
339
53
McBee
2-0
6-2
274
163
Lewisville
1-1
7-1
282
134
Timmonsville
1-2
2-7
167
233
Great Falls
0-3
0-9
67
404
Comments