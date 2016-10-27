Fort Mill and Nation Ford eager to knock off rival, halt late season skids

If Fort Mill beats rival Nation Ford on Friday night, the Yellow Jackets could very likely finish second in Region 4-5A.
If Ed Susi’s team loses to the Falcons, its 2016 season is over.
“Yep, you got to win to be in, so that’s what we’re preaching,” Susi said during Wednesday’s practice, as 80s metal rock and roll blared over the Bob Jones Stadium speakers.
Both teams enter Friday night’s Milltown Showdown on two-game losing streaks.
A Nation Ford win Friday would clinch second place in the region and a first round home playoff game for the Falcons.
Nation Ford’s six-game winning run ended abruptly at Byrnes before a slow start doomed the Falcons (6-3, 2-1 Region 4-5A) in a 38-25 loss to Northwestern last week.
“We don’t think we executed over the last two games,” said Falcons coach Michael Allen. “We’re hoping we can get back to a team that plays well for four quarters. If we can do that, we’ll be a tough out for somebody.”
Any momentum Fort Mill (3-6, 1-2) accrued from a vital win at Clover in early October was undone in the next two games, a 20-point loss to Rock Hill and a 31-point loss to Dorman. One area of defensive improvement pops out to Susi.
“We’ve got to tackle in space,” he said. “Simple as that.”
Fort Mill has had the more mobile quarterbacks the last few years, but this year’s quarterbacks – Ryan DeLuca and Kirk Rygol – are pretty even in that regard.
Fort Mill has yet to lose to the Falcons at Nation Ford. Both Falcons’ wins in the series were at Bob Jones Stadium.
Falcons signal-caller Rygol arrived at the school over the summer from Virginia and has filled the vacuum left by the graduation of standout quarterback Cole Martin, now playing at Stetson University. Rygol – completing 71 percent of his passes with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions – is a dual threat.
“He’s still maturing in our offense, but he’s a competitor; he’s a good leader,” said Allen. “He has the ability to run. When things shut down or he sees a crease in there he’s not necessarily looking to get the ball out of his hand all the time. Sometimes he holds it a little too long, but we’re working on that.”
Wrapping up Rygol will be critical for a Fort Mill defense that wants to make the Falcons one-dimensional. And the Yellow Jackets will need DeLuca to make the correct split-second decisions that Fort Mill’s offense relies on to keep defenses off guard. DeLuca has run for 477 yards and seven touchdowns in his first year replacing another college quarterback, Rogan Wells. The Yellow Jackets’ turnover margin is plus-six in three wins, and negative-seven in six losses, an obvious contributor to the tight situation they find themselves in on Friday.
“When we’re clicking and we’re driving down the field, I don’t think we can be stopped,” said senior Ronnie Hughes. “But fumbles and interceptions that we give up, that loses us games.”
Region 4-5A tiebreaker explained in full
Tiebreakers will weigh heavily as long as the current realignment system is in place. With five-team regions, there aren’t enough games for teams to truly separate themselves into a clear and defined playoff picture.
A final clarification on the convoluted Region 4-5A tiebreaker system: if Fort Mill and Rock Hill lose their final games there will be a three-way tie with Clover at 1-3. That tie will be broken like this: Clover is in the playoffs as the No. 3, having allowed the least points in the games involving the three teams (Clover 43, Fort Mill 62, Rock Hill 66).
That would leave Rock Hill and Fort Mill tied for the fourth and final playoff spot, which would go to the Bearcats, based on head-to-head, always the first tiebreaker. Bubba Pittman’s team beat Fort Mill 48-28 on Oct. 14.
A win for either Fort Mill or Rock Hill in their regular season finales would put them in the playoffs and change the tiebreaker back to head-to-head between the two remaining 1-3 teams. If both Fort Mill and Rock Hill win, then they make the playoffs with 2-2 region records, and Clover, which has already completed region play, is eliminated.
Region 4-5A standings
Team
REG
ALL
PF
PA
Northwestern
3-0
8-1
337
174
Nation Ford
2-1
6-3
305
205
Fort Mill
1-2
3-6
203
261
Rock Hill
1-2
2-7
266
319
Clover
1-3
6-3
245
193
