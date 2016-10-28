Lewisville wraps up playoff spot with rivalry blowout of Great Falls

Lewisville has a pivotal Region 2-A with Lamar coming next week that was rescheduled due to Hurricane Matthew. Before they could focus on that game, though, they had to take care of business against Chester County rival Great Falls.
Consider that done.
The Lions scored a touchdown just 31 seconds into the game, then added three more in the game’s first ten minutes, en route to a 58-0 victory over the Red Devils on senior night in Pride Valley.
“The Great Falls kids sure played hard. They’re in a rough situation right now, but they sure did play tough all game,” said Lewisville coach Will Mitchell. “I felt like our kids handled it well. I felt like they continued to play hard the whole game.”
Lewisville (8-1, 2-1 Region 2-A) needed just three plays for Quentin Sanders to cash in a two-yard run and put the Lions ahead. Great Falls (0-10, 0-4) struggled to capitalize in the first half, notching just over 20 yards of total offense in the opening 24 minutes.
The Lions were successful in all three phases of the game, tallying 367 yards of offense, while holding the Red Devils to minus-6. Lewisville’s Alex Reed also cashed in a 52-yard punt return for a score, with another Lions punt return touchdown called back due to penalty.
Turning point
Great Falls found itself trailing 12-0 early in the first quarter, following two early Lions strikes. The first play of the Red Devils’ second drive looked to be the start of a comeback, but Lewisville’s Carlito McGraw stepped in front of a Great Falls pass in the right flat and took it 35 yards to pay dirt. That score put Lewisville ahead 20-0 just five minutes into the game, and largely cemented the result.
Critical
The already-thin Red Devils roster took two hits early on, when linemen Luke Spires and Dustin Smith went down early with injuries, though Smith later returned. Great Falls, playing without quarterback Connor Henson and senior receiver/linebacker Shann Roberts, found the sledding that much tougher against their cross-county opponent.
The Lewisville defense put in a stellar effort throughout, limiting Great Falls speedster Aaron Rice to just three rushing yards. That success was not lost on Mitchell.
“I’m overjoyed,” said Mitchell of his defense. “They really played hard. That kid right there, 21, Rice, is the fastest kid in our region. That’s Lamar, McBee, anybody. It’s not close, even. I’m real proud of my kids for keeping him under contain.”
Star contributions
Sanders notched seven carries for 90 yards for the Lions, with Jene Thompson carrying three times for 50 yards and two touchdowns. Senior quarterback Trey Keels was not called upon often to throw, but did complete 5 of 6 passes for 131 yards and three touchdowns.
“Somebody needs to come look at him,” Mitchell said of Keels. “There’s a secret in Chester County right there, with that young man.”
On deck
Lewisville hosts Lamar next Friday. That Region 2-A contest will begin at 7:30. Great Falls’ season has concluded.
“That’s what you want to be. You want to be playing the number one team in the state, 17-game winning streak, at our place, on the 30th anniversary (of the 1986 state championship team), packed house. That’s high school football,” stated Mitchell.
Lewisville 58, Great Falls 0
Lewisville
28
8
8
14
-
58
Great Falls
0
0
0
0
-
0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Quentin Sanders 2 run (conversion failed) 11:29; DeMetrius Edwards 2 pass from Trey Keels (conversion failed) 7:33; Carlito McGraw 35 interception return (Darryl Manning run) 7:13; Mike Hill 72 pass from Keels (Keels run) 2:29
Second quarter
Johnny Courtney 16 pass from Keels (Keels run) 7:30
Third quarter
Jene Thompson 29 run (Manning run) 9:55
Fourth quarter
Thompson 3 run (NaJayl Sanders run) 5:19; Alex Reed 58 punt return (no attempt) 0:00
