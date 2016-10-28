South Pointe pummels York to win region

South Pointe’s postgame prayer Friday night concluded with a request that Jesus help the Stallions continue figuratively punching football opponents in the mouth.
South Pointe’s last visit to York resulted in a 48-7 hammering by the Cougars, the worst loss in the program’s short but sparkly history. The Stallions returned the favor Friday night, bloodying York early and never letting up in a 42-7 beating that wrapped up the Region 3-4A title with a week to spare.
“My daddy said sometimes you get taken to the woodshed; that’s what happened tonight,” said York coach Bobby Carroll. “Hats off to them.”
Though annoyed by a continuing prevalence of penalties, Stallions coach Strait Herron conceded it was his team’s best performance of the season.
“I thought we we played really hard, really strong,” he said.
South Pointe (8-1, 4-0 Region 3-4A) last lost a region game in October of 2013. That streak was never in danger Friday night.
The Stallions grabbed a two-score lead in the first quarter and never really labored. J.P. Pendergrass - who finished with 116 yards receiving and two touchdowns - caught a pair of long passes, the first to set up Derion Kendrick’s 13-yard touchdown run along the right sideline, and the second a 44-yard grab over two defenders for another score.
Such was South Pointe’s first half dominance that Herron’s team had more penalty yards than York had offensive yards at the intermission. The Cougars got the ball first in the second half but couldn’t muster any offense and South Pointe promptly stretched its lead, a 36-yard Kendrick run preceding a 24-yard touchdown connection with Pendergrass for a four-touchdown lead.
South Pointe tacked on a 10-yard lob to Jonathan Muhammad for six points before Voshon St. Hill ripped off a 90-yard touchdown burst. The Cougars broke the shutout late but it was little consolation on a night in which they were well and truly beaten.
Turning point
York fell behind 14-0 and needed an offensive response. Carroll’s bunch appeared to be producing one, a 5-minute possession moving the ball near the South Pointe red zone. But a high snap threw off timing and Tyquan McCray took a handoff near his neck and dropped the ball. South Pointe linebacker Cort Neely missed the loose ball, but then scurried under a bunch of players to fall back on it and snuff out the threat.
Critical
A very aggressive South Pointe defense caught York in an avalanche of third-and long situations, which spelled trouble for the Cougars and their young QB, sophomore Ethan Mitchell. When he did get passes off, seven of 12 completions went for negative yardage.
“Our guys were ready, they wanted that opportunity and they took advantage of it,” Herron said.
The Stallions had a turnover-free game, showing how dangerous they can be when they produce four clean offensive quarters. Penalties haven’t really hurt them yet, but may come into play in the coming month. They had 13 flags for 139 yards Friday against York.
Star contributors
There were plenty of South Pointe standouts to choose from.
Kendrick was 10-of-16 passing for 238 yards and three touchdowns, and the threat he posed as a runner caused York pass rushers to vacillate in space. The junior took advantage, extending a number of drives with passes to improving receivers, and also running effectively (84 yards and a touchdown).
Stallions safety Ken’darius Fredrick called Pendergrass “a special player.” The senior receiver won two 50-50 balls in the air for long gains, before creating a tiny bit of a space at the last second for his second touchdown grab. St. Hill was also effective, carrying just nine times but amassing 105 yards and two scores.
Eli Adams, Bryson Cooper and Cort Neely led a nasty South Pointe defensive effort, constantly harassing Mitchell and his fellow ball-carriers.
“I commend them for getting pressure and doing what they were supposed to do, what we practiced all week,” said Fredrick.
B.T. Potter hit every kickoff - seven of them total - into, or beyond, the end zone, negating the threat posed by the Cougars’ dangerous return man, Jae’vion Matthews.
“He’s getting better and better every day,” said Herron.
Tyquan McCray led York with 135 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.
On deck
South Pointe hosts Westwood, while York travels down to Ridge View to determine second place in the region. Both games were postponed from early October by Hurricane Matthew.
Box score
South Pointe 42, York 7
South Pointe;14;7;21;
York;0;0;0;7
First quarter
SPHS - Derion Kendrick 13 run (B.T. Potter kick), 8:46
SPHS - Voshon St. Hill 1 run (Potter kick), 1:44
Second quarter
SPHS - J.P. Pendergrass 44 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick), 6:31
Third quarter
SPHS - Pendergrass 24 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick), 8:17
SPHS - Jonathan Muhammad 10 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick), 5:26
SPHS - St. Hill 90 run (Potter kick), 1:44
Fourth quarter
YCHS - Tyquan McCray 2 run (Myles Prosser kick), 7:23
Records: South Pointe 8-1, 4-0 Region 3-4A; York 4-5, 3-1.
