Ridge View rallies for region win at Lancaster

Ridge View scored a touchdown with 7:04 left in the fourth quarter to defeat the Lancaster Bruins 29-26 Friday.
It was senior night at Lancaster High School and two seniors Farrika Grier and Jamias Shropshire were not ready for this to be their last home game. Shropshire capitalized off a pass interference penalty which was going to get the Blazers off the field with a 39-yard touchdown run. Grier added to his season totals as he rushed for a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter and a 3-yard TD run in the second quarter.
Ridge View’s Ali Kelley broke off a 47-yard touchdown run and senior safety Marvin Marshall read a trick play the Bruins were trying to disguise and it ended up with a pick six from Marshall to tie the game at 14-14.
Ridge View’s defense gave up 229 rushing yards in the first half as the Bruins took a 20-14 lead into the half.
The Blazers capped off their first drive of the second half with an 8-yard touchdown run by Latheron Rogers-Anderson to put Ridge View up 21-20.
Grier was not done as he restored the Bruins’ lead 26-21 in the fourth quarter with a 4-yard touchdown.
But Rogers-Anderson gave Ridge View the winning touchdown as he went up the middle for 60 yards.
Turning point
Two extra points were blocked by the Blazers which gave Ridge View momentum. Lancaster used its timeouts too early in the second half, and the Bruins ran out of time in the fourth quarter.
Critical
The Ridge View Blazers gave up big run play after big run play as they let Grier and Shropshire run all over their defense in the first half. Ridge View’s defense tightened up in the second half, and the Bruins were the ones that gave up big running plays to give the Blazers the win.
Star contributors
Ridge View’s star of the game was Rogers-Anderson as he scored two touchdowns and one of his touchdown was 60 yards to the house to give the Blazers the win. Grier was the star of the night for the Bruins as he rushed for 142 yards in the first half with two rushing touchdowns and added 61 yards and another touchdown in the second half to give him a total of 216 yards and three touchdowns.
On deck
Ridge View will be at home next week after playing two road games to play their final game against York. Lancaster will be on the road as the Bruins travel to Richland Northeast for a game that will determine the fourth playoff spot from the region.
Ridge View 29, Lancaster 26
Ridge View
0
14
7
8
-
29
Lancaster
14
6
0
6
-
26
Scoring summary
First quarter
LHS – Jamias Shropshire 39 run (Jacob Cato kick), 6:33
LHS –Farrika Grier 5 run (Jacob Cato kick), 0:31
Second quarter
RV – Ali Kelley 47 run (Nick Lawyer kick), 11:49
RV – Marvin Marshall 40 interception return (Nick Lawyer kick), 8:44
LHS – Farrika Grier 3 run (Jacob Cato kick no good), 4:28
Third quarter
RV – Latheron Rogers-Anderson 8 run (Nick Lawyer kick), 7:16
Fourth quarter
LHS – Farrika Grier 4 run (Jacob Cato kick no good), 8:29
RV – Latheron Rogers-Anderson 60 run (Ali Kelley run 2 pt. conversion good), 7:04
RECORDS: Ridge View 8-1, 3-2 Region 3-4A; Lancaster 4-5, 1-3 Region 3-4A.
