McCullum’s late touchdown lifts Nation Ford over Fort Mill

The Nation Ford Falcons led just 11 seconds the entire game, but it was the final 11 seconds of the game as sophomore Dewuan McCullum scored the game-winning touchdown to allow the Falcons to come from behind to beat rival Fort Mill 43-36 on Friday night.
Nation Ford coach Michael Allen said his plan was to use the clock to his advantage on that last drive.
“Our plan was to take the clock down,” he said. “We been struggling to stop them all night. We knew we needed to take it all the way down to the wire.”
The Falcons twice tied the game, but could never get over that hump to lead until near the end of the game. Nation Ford came into the game still looking to beat Fort Mill in front of their home fans for the first time, with a lot riding on the game for both teams. While the Falcons had already locked up a playoff spot, Fort Mill was battling to extend its season and needed to win to get in the playoffs. The Falcons were also looking to beat Fort Mill for the first time in back-to-back seasons as well.
Fort Mill came out throwing the ball, catching Nation Ford off guard. Jackets quarterback Ryan DeLuca hit Ronnie Hughes on a couple passes and then scrambled for a big 29-yard run to get Fort Mill to the Falcons’ one-yard line, where Ryan Heriot burst through the line for a touchdown on the next play.
The Falcons came right back and scored on their next drive as quarterback Kirk Rygol hit Alex Stennett for a nine-yard score on a drive that took exactly two minutes off the clock as Nation Ford worked their hurry-up offense to near perfection.
After a productive first quarter, the game slowed down for both teams in the second quarter, as Fort Mill went to the ground and Nation Ford struggled offensively to make things happen early in the quarter.
Toward the end of the second quarter, Nation Ford got back into the game putting together another scoring drive where Rygol found Montre Miller in the end zone for a touchdown bringing the Falcons to within one point of Fort Mill.
Fort Mill opened the second half with a big drive as it kept the ball on the ground the entire series, which was aided by Heriot’s 35-yard run on a third and one by the Jackets. Heriot capped off the drive two plays later with his second touchdown. The score put the Jackets up 22-14 at that point. Nation Ford again fought back to score and keep pace with Fort Mill has Rygol hit Halen Burgess for a 12-yard touchdown on the ensuing series for the Falcons.
Turning point
In the second half, Nation Ford had an answer for everyone of Fort Mill’s touchdowns and was able to twice come from behind and tie the game. Nation Ford was able to stay with Fort Mill the majority of the game and finally tied things up after Rygol hit Burgess for their second touchdown of the game to start the fourth quarter. Stennett then converted the two-point conversion to tie the game at 29. The second time again involved Stennett and Rygol as they connected for a touchdown with about three minutes left in the game, this time tying the game at 36.
Critical
The big yardage play was huge for Fort Mill. On the first two scores for the Jackets, the Nation Ford defense gave up a 29-yard run and on the second score a 48-yard pass from DeLuca to put Fort Mill in the end zone again. In the third quarter, Nation Ford allowed Fort Mill to go 35-yards when they were facing a third and one, which set up the Jackets third score of the game. Nation Ford also turned the ball over twice on two interceptions from Rygol, however both times, Fort Mill was unable to capitalize on the Falcons’ mistakes.
Star contributions
Burgess for the Falcons caught 11 passes for 134 yards and Stennett caught 15 passes for 156 yards as well for Nation Ford. For the Jackets, DeLuca rushed for 118 yards and threw for 178 yards. Heriot rushed for 80 yards for Fort Mill as well.
On deck
Nation Ford will play in the opening round of the 5A playoffs in a three weeks against a team to be determined. Fort Mill’s season ended at 3-7 on the year.
Nation Ford 43, Fort Mill 36
Fort Mill
15
0
14
7
-
36
Nation Ford
7
7
7
22
-
43
Scoring Summary
First quarter
FM - Ryan Heriot one-yard run (Jake Ajemian 2-point conversion), 3:57
NF - Kirk Rygol nine-yard pass to Alex Stennett (Skyler Delong kick), 1:57
FM - Ryan DeLuca 48-yard pass to Ethan Piercy (Kyle Romenick kick), 25.9
Second quarter
NF - Rygol 11-yard pass to Montre Miller (Carter Richardson kick), 1:22
Third quarter
FM - Heriot one-yard run (Romenick kick), 8:34
NF - Rygol 12-yard pass to Halen Burgess (Richardson kick), 6:49
FM - DeLuca two-yard run (Romenick kick), 5:14
Fourth quarter
NF - Rygol 19-yard pass to Burgess (Alex Stennett 2-point conversion), 11:45
FM - DeLuca four-yard pass to Gus Jarosz (Romenick kick), 6:51
NF - Rygol 29-yard pass to Stennett (Richardson kick), 2:54
NF -Dewuan McCullum one-yard run (Richardson kick), 11.1
Comments