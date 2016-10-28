Fairfield Central starts fast, doesn’t relent in win over Indian Land

The Fairfield Central Griffins raced to a three-touchdown lead after one quarter and never looked back as they defeated the Indian Land Warriors 39-8 in a Region 4-3A game at Indian Land on Friday night.
The Griffins added another touchdown in the second quarter and two more in the third period, before the Warriors scored in the fourth quarter.
The win improved Fairfield Central to 7-2 overall and 3-0 in the region. The loss dropped Indian Land to 2-8 overall and 1-3 in region play.
Indian Land has completed the regular season. The Warriors will be in the playoffs on Nov. 11.
Fairfield Central finishes its regular season next Friday night at Camden.
Fairfield Central 39, Indian Land 8
Fairfield Central
21
6
12
0
-
39
Indian Land
0
0
0
8
-
8
