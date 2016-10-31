Top-10 performances by local college football players (Oct. 29 weekend)

Rylan Wells, Jacksonville- Wells had a happy return to the Carolinas Saturday, helping guide the Dolphins to nearly 600 yards of offense and a 35-17 win over Davidson. The former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket QB completed 13-of-19 passes for 211 yards and a touchdown and rushed 12 times for 110 yards and two scores in the win.
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State- the Cowboys knocked off ranked West Virginia 37-20 on Saturday with Rudolph starring. The junior from Northwestern was 26-for-36 passing with 273 yards and three touchdowns, and threw no interceptions for the fourth straight game. Rudolph, who has tossed just two interceptions in eight games, also had a rushing touchdown in the win, which got the Cowboys back in the top-25.
Josh Wilkes, Butler Community College- way out in Kansas, Wilkes continued his touchdown-catching ways, snagging four passes for 93 yards and two scores during the Grizzlies’ 41-27 win over Ellsworth (Iowa). The true freshman from South Pointe has four touchdowns in his last three games for Butler.
Andre Foulks, Wingate- York product was active in the Bulldogs’ 34-30 loss to North Greenville, recording three tackles, 1.5 tackles-for-loss, two fumble recoveries, two QB hits and a sack.
Terrance Morris, Wofford- Chester’s Morris started at outside linebacker and made five tackles and recorded a pair of sacks as the Terriers dropped Mercer 31-21. Morris started his second game this season.
Dijuan Ussery, Missouri Western- Ussery caught a touchdown pass for the fourth straight game, hauling in a 45-yarder during the Griffons’ 16-13 loss to Washburn (Kans.). The senior receiver from Nation Ford made four catches for 74 yards in the losing effort. giving him 30 grabs on the season.
Daurice Simpson, Fullerton College (Calif.)- Simpson was active in the Yellow Jackets’ 63-31 blowout of Palomar in California juco football. The former York Cougar made five catches for 50 yards, returned four punts for 83 yards total (20.8 average) and also made a tackle.
Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State- The Aggies took it on the chin in a 52-10 loss to 10th-ranked Texas A&M, but Scott did catch a three-yard touchdown pass. It was the former Rock Hill Bearcats’ lone catch of the game. The junior college transfer is tied for the team lead with three receiving touchdowns.
Shea Rodgers, Newberry- former Indian Land kicker scored nine points in the 23rd-ranked Wolves’ dismantling of Lenoir-Rhyne Saturday. Rodgers hit a 23-yard field goal and all six extra points in Newberry’s 53-14 victory, the team’s seventh straight.
Bryan Binford, Union (Ky.)- true freshman from South Pointe started at right guard for the Bulldogs in their 20-7 win over Pikeville (Ky.). Binford had not played in a game this season but helped Union rush for 228 yards with just one sack allowed in the victory.
Other locals’ performances
Beau Nunn, Appalachian State- the Mountaineers scored 34 unanswered points to beat rival Georgia Southern 34-10. York’s Nunn started at right tackle and helped his team rush for 299 yards, at 6.4 per carry. The App State offensive line also didn’t allow a sack in the win.
Eric Westbrook, Campbell- South Pointe graduate made one tackle-for-loss during the Camels’ 33-21 loss to Drake.
Worth Gregory, East Carolina- Fort Mill’s Gregory had a pretty good afternoon punting the ball during the Pirates’ 41-3 blowout of UConn. Gregory hit five kicks for a 46-yard average, with three kicks downed inside the 20-yard line.
J.T. Boyd, East Carolina- Nation Ford Falcon started at center for the Pirates during their 41-3 win over UConn, which snapped a four-game losing skid.
Chris Bouyer, East Tennessee State- Northwestern Trojan made two tackles during the Bucs’ 45-10 loss to The Citadel, which remains undefeated. Bouyer’s former Northwestern teammate, Russell Hubbs, saw game action for The Citadel without recording any stats.
Andrew Komornik, Gardner-Webb- former Nation Ford Falcon punted eight times during the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ overtime loss to Liberty, averaging just shy of 36 yards per kick, with a long of 47 yards and two downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.
Montay Crockett, Georgia Southern- South Pointe product caught two passes for 25 yards during the Eagles’ 34-10 loss to Appalachian State last Thursday night.
Corey Neely, Marshall- senior from South Pointe started at safety, making five tackles and breaking up a pass during the Thundering Herd’s 24-14 loss to Southern Miss.
Deshaun McFadden, North Carolina A&T- Rock Hill Bearcat McFadden caught two passes for 39 yards as the FCS No. 11-ranked Aggies won their fifth straight game, beating Florida A&M 42-17.
Quan Caldwell, South Carolina State- Chester’s Caldwell caught three passes for 21 yards but the Bulldogs’ MEAC title hopes were dented by a 28-26 loss to Hampton.
Jerome Pettiway, South Carolina State- Pettiway, from York, punted five times for a 37.6-yard average, with a long of 47 yards and one kick downed inside the 20-yard line against Hampton.
Cole Martin, Stetson- Martin started his first college football game, but the Hatters fell to Dayton 21-10. Martin completed 11-of-26 passes for 141 yards and ran the ball 11 times for 24 yards in the loss.
Randall Dixon, Chowan- Rock Hill’s Dixon was 10-for-18 passing for 126 yards, but was sacked six times in the Braves’ 49-21 loss to Virginia State.
Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.)- sophomore receiver from Fort Mill High made two catches for 15 yards during the Mountain Lions’ 19-8 loss to Glenville State (W.Va.).
Markell Castle, Newberry- York’s Castle made four catches for 40 yards in the Wolves’ win over Lenoir-Rhyne. He also returned a punt 18 yards.
Rondreas Truesdale, Newberry- Truesdale, from Indian Land, ran the ball six times for 26 yards and also made a pair of tackles in Newberry’s win over Lenoir-Rhyne.
Emmanuel McCord, Newberry- Indian Land’s McCord caught a two-point conversion during the Wolves’ blowout of Lenoir-Rhyne.
Daryl Foster, Newberry- Chester linebacker made three tackles for Newberry in the Wolves’ seventh straight win.
Tony Gaston, Newberry- Gaston, from Lewisville, made a tackle in Newberry’s win.
Tony Godbolt, North Greenville- former Fort Mill standout made three tackles as the Crusaders scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to come back and beat Wingate 34-30.
Deshawn Davis, Tusculum- freshman from South Pointe made a tackle on an interception thrown by his team as the Pioneers fell to Mars Hill 28-27.
Nick Sturgill, Walsh (Ohio)- York freshman made a tackle-for-loss during Walsh’s 42-13 loss to Ohio Dominican.
Rashawn DuPree, West Texas A&M- Fort Mill’s DuPree returned to action in the Buffaloes’ secondary after several games out, making four tackles, with one for a loss. But the senior was helpless to prevent a 36-0 loss to Texas A&M-Commerce, six turnovers the main culprit for West Texas A&M.
Josh McCoy, ASA New York- former York Cougar caught a pass for 31 yards during ASA New York’s 21-18 loss to Army Prep.
Deryan Sanders, Monterey (Calif.)- Fort Mill’s Sanders caught four passes for 50 yards and returned two kickoffs 47 yards combined during Monterey’s 43-37 win over Redwoods in California junior college football.
