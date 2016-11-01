High school football notes: playoffs essentially begin Friday for Lancaster

Granted, it was a room full of teenaged males, but there may have been a few moist eyes last Sunday as the Lancaster football team watched the 2014 film “Greater.”
It’s a tear-jerking sports flick about a walk-on offensive lineman that overcame the odds to make the Arkansas football team. It ends pretty sadly, something Bruins coach Bobby Collins hopes doesn’t happen Thursday night. Lancaster (4-5, 1-3 Region 3-4A) travels down to Spring Valley High School to face Richland Northeast (5-4, 1-3) in both teams’ final regular season game. The winner goes to the playoffs and the loser goes home with its own sad conclusion.
“If you win you get to go play a Belton-Honea Path team that’s 9-1,” said Collins. “But we’re just looking for the opportunity.”
Collins gathered his team on Sunday in part because of the short week - Richland Northeast shares the Spring Valley stadium with several other schools and often plays on Thursdays - but also hoping to scatter some downcast vibes from the last two games, both losses. The Bruins fell to York by 11 points and succumbed to Ridge View last week by three points, after failing to score on a final drive. Collins could tell his players were bummed after a full effort fell short.
The last two weeks, we’ve been coming up close. We had opportunities to win both games, but I’m excited for the kids. First week of the playoffs starts for us this week.
Lancaster football coach Bobby Collins
Lancaster was in the same situation two years ago and went on the road to beat Broome in what Collins called one of the biggest wins of his coaching career. He lamented some loose tackling last week that helped Ridge View overturn a six-point deficit to beat the Bruins, but felt confident that he and his coaching staff could glean valuable lessons from how the other region schools have defended Jay Frye’s Richland Northeast team in previous games.
“They’re a good football team,” Collins said. “I think we’ve got an opportunity to be better on defense. If we can throw the ball and make some catches that will help us out, because I’m pretty sure they’ll go nine guys in the box trying to stop the run.”
Big task for Lewisville this Friday
Lewisville hosts defending 1A state champ Lamar, which hasn’t lost in 17 games. The Lions (8-1, 2-1 Region 2-A) would have to beat the Silver Foxes for the first time in 20 years to share the region title, but would almost certainly still finish third behind Lamar and McBee, due to tie-breakers.
Lions coach Will Mitchell talked about the game Tuesday:
Thompson, Pierce recognized by SCFCA
The South Carolina Football Coaches Association released its Palmetto Champions All-Star award winners earlier this week with two locals earning recognition.
Northwestern’s first-year head coach David Pierce was named 5A Upper State coach of the year after guiding the Trojans to eight wins in nine games. And Lewisville senior defensive lineman Jene Thompson was named the 1A Upper State lineman of the year. He has 55 tackles, 10 sacks and three forced fumbles through nine games, helping the Lions to an 8-1 start.
5A
Upper State: (Back) Lummie Young, Westside; (Lineman) Patrick Wofford, Mauldin; (Coach) David Pierce, Northwestern.
Lower State: (Back) OrTre Smith, Wando; (Lineman) Shaun Moore, Spring Valley; (Coach) Marc Morris, Carolina Forest.
4A
Upper State: (Back) Shi Smith, Union County; (Lineman) Noah Hannon, Greer; (Coach) Perry Parks, Ridge View.
Lower State: (Back) Darius Douglas, Berkeley; (Lineman) Will Register, Chapin; (Coach) Russell Zehr, Cane Bay.
3A
Upper State: (Back) D’Marco Jackson; (Lineman) Brad Johnson, Pendleton; (Coach) Doug Shaw, Palmetto.
Lower State: (Back) Cameron Bent, Bluffton; (Lineman) Jermaine McDaniel, Dillon; (Coach) Chad Leaphart, Gilbert.
2A
Upper State: (Back) Malik Brooks, Saluda; (Lineman) Ryan Putman, Christ Church; (Coach) Doug Chisholm, Blacksburg.
Lower State: (Back) Tyreike Steele, Andrews; (Lineman) Byron Young, Carvers Bay; (Coach) Justin Danner, Lee Central.
1A
Upper State: (Back) Ricardo Wright, McBee; (Lineman) Jene Thompson, Lewisville; (Coach) Vic Lollis, Dixie.
Lower State: (Back) Duane Nichols, Lake View; (Lineman) Jacob Springs, Green Sea Floyds; (Coach) Jamie Johnson, Hannah-Pamplico.
Region 4-3A playoff spots almost set
Chester needs to beat Columbia Friday night to lock up the No. 2 position in Region 4-3A.
If Victor Floyd’s Cyclones (7-2, 3-1 Region 4-3A) succeed in doing so, they will very likely host Chapman in the first round of the playoffs in two weeks. The third and fourth regions in 3A are paired together and Region 3-3A is basically set, with Newberry winning the league title, Woodruff finishing second, Chapman third and Clinton fourth. A Clinton upset of Woodruff this Friday would jumble that situation slightly.
Indian Land, which has fourth place locked up in Region 4-3A, will hit the road in the first round to take on Newberry.
Two spots up for grabs in Region 3-4A
Region 3-4A has the most intrigue heading into the final games of any of the local football leagues.
As mentioned above, Richland Northeast hosts Lancaster Thursday night with the losing team missing the playoffs. The winner will travel to Region 1 champ Belton-Honea Path in the first round of the 4A playoffs.
Ridge View hosts York Friday with the winning team claiming second place and a home playoff game. The second place team will almost certainly host Daniel, while the third place team travels to Wren, which has wrapped up the No. 2 spot in Region 1-4A.
The only position without possible drama is at the top where South Pointe has wrapped up the league title regardless of its outcome Friday versus Westwood. The Stallions look set to host Greenville in the first round of the playoffs on Nov. 18.
Region 4-5A playoff positioning almost set
Northwestern won Region 4-5A and Nation Ford has shored up the No. 2 spot. The third and fourth positions are up in the air, dependent upon the result of Northwestern-Rock Hill on Friday.
Clover currently sits in the No. 3 spot thanks to its head-to-head win over Rock Hill. If the Bearcats upset the Trojans, then Rock Hill would assume the third spot, bumping Clover out of the playoff spots due to its head-to-head loss to Fort Mill. The Yellow Jackets would claim the fourth spot if Rock Hill wins.
For this week at least, Clover fans adopt Northwestern as their team, while Fort Mill backs the Rock Hill Bearcats.
Region 3-5A tiebreaker, also explained
Region 4-5A is paired up with Region 3-5A in the first round of the playoffs, so local fans need to pay attention to what happens the next two weeks over in the Spartanburg area.
Byrnes is eliminated from postseason contention - for the first time in 16 years - and Boiling Springs, Spartanburg, Dorman and Gaffney have all clinched playoff spots; the seeding is what’s unsettled. Spartanburg hosts Gaffney Friday, while Dorman faces Byrnes; Boiling Springs has completed its region schedule and faces Clover in non-region action.
This is where it gets messy. Spartanburg athletic director Todd Staley shared the region’s tiebreaker (in order):
Two-way tie:
▪ head to head result
Three-way tie (or more):
▪ Record versus No. 1 (if tied for second)
▪ Record versus No. 1 and No. 2 (if tied for third)
▪ Record versus No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 (if tied for fourth)
▪ Point differential between tied teams during first three quarters
▪ Point differential versus entire region during first three quarters
▪ Win-loss record versus common non-region opponents (could be more than one common opponent) between tied teams
▪ Point differential between common non-region opponents during first three quarters
▪ Draw names out of a hat
Note- It’s important to know that if one team is eliminated from a three-way (or more) tie, then the tiebreaker begins again at the top of the list.
▪ Spartanburg beat Dorman 41-21 two weeks ago, so the Spartans would own any direct tiebreaker with the Cavaliers if they both finish 3-1 or 2-2. If Spartanburg and Boiling Springs both finish 3-1, Boiling Springs would win the region thanks to its win over the Vikings last week.
▪ If Dorman beat Byrnes and Spartanburg lost, the Cavaliers would finish 3-1 and win the region by virtue of a win over Boiling Springs in late September.
▪ If Dorman and Spartanburg both won, leaving them at 3-1 with Boiling Springs, then Spartanburg would win the tie-breaker. The Vikings point differential through the first three quarters of games involving the tied teams is plus-13. That would leave Dorman and Boiling Springs tied, with the head-to-head going to Dorman for its 28-14 win over the Bulldogs.
▪ If Gaffney and Byrnes beat Spartanburg and Dorman, then Boiling Springs would win the region and the tie-breakers would be among the 2-2 teams, Gaffney, Spartanburg and Dorman. Repeat the previously listed steps to find out which team would end up where.
Region 3-5A standings
Team
Region record
Overall record
Points scored
Points allowed
Boiling Springs
3-1
8-1
314
153
Spartanburg
2-1
6-3
228
158
Dorman
2-1
6-3
293
263
Gaffney
1-2
6-3
270
227
Byrnes
0-3
2-7
205
234
Tri-County players of the week (from Week 10)
4A, 5A schools
Offensive player of the week: Derion Kendrick, South Pointe- junior QB played well against York, completing 10-of-16 passes for 238 yards and three touchdowns and also running the ball six times for 84 yards and another touchdown.
Honorable mention: Alex Stennett, Nation Ford.
Defensive player: Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford- senior made 10 tackles, a sack and a tackle-for-loss during the Falcons’ comeback win over Fort Mill.
Honorable mention: Jaylen Mahoney, South Pointe.
Offensive linemen: Keyshawn Freeman, South Pointe, and Fred Reid, Lancaster- Reid graded out 90 percent with three pancake blocks and no sacks allowed against Ridge View. Freeman graded 89 percent with three knockdown blocks, a pancake and no sacks allowed against York.
Honorable mention: N/A
Defensive lineman: Eli Adams, South Pointe- junior defensive end made five tackles, two sacks and two tackles-for-loss in the win over York.
Honorable mention: N/A
Special teams: B.T. Potter, South Pointe- junior kicker was 6-for-6 on extra points, kicked all seven kickoffs for touchbacks and averaged 36 yards on three punts.
Honorable mention: Montre Miller, Nation Ford.
1A, 2A, 3A school
Offensive player of the week: Tex Haven, Andrew Jackson- senior continued his excellent play in recent weeks, rushing for 242 yards and three touchdowns and also throwing for 153 yards and another score in the Vols’ win over Buford.
Honorable mention: Trey Keels, Lewisville; Logan Teeter, Indian Land.
Defensive player: Josh Belk, Lewisville- junior defensive tackle made 11 tackles, five tackles-for-loss and two sacks during the Lions’ romp over Great Falls.
Honorable mention: Robbie Csuhta, Indian Land.
Offensive linemen: DeAllan Boulware, Lewisville, and Jake Locklear, Indian Land- Boulware graded 90 percent with two highlight blocks against Great Falls, while helping the Lions pile up 368 yards of offense on just 25 plays. Locklear graded out at 85 percent with two knockdown blocks.
Honorable mention: N/A
Defensive lineman: Jene Thompson, Lewisville- senior made eight tackles - with four for a loss - and a pair of QB sacks against Great Falls.
Honorable mention: Stone Potts, Indian Land.
Special teams: Alex Reed, Lewisville- senior had a 54-yard punt return for a touchdown and also made two tackles on kickoffs against Great Falls.
Honorable mention: N/A
