Video: Hawgs of the Week (from Week 10)

Nation Ford and Northwestern are off to 2-0 starts in Region 4-5A play and they meet Friday night with the winner grabbing inside track toward a league championship. Hall of Fame former high school football coach Jimmy Wallace and The Herald's Bret McCormick discussed the game Thursday.
Chester junior Quay Hardin leads the state in interceptions with eight in seven games. Cyclones coach Victor Floyd talks about why his standout defensive back is becoming a hot commodity among college coaches.
Fort Mill and Clover both took heavy losses in their Region 4-5A opener last week; the two teams face each other this week with an increased urgency to get a win and take a big step in the direction of postseason qualification.