November 2, 2016 4:58 PM

High school football stat leaders headed into Week 11

By Bret McCormick

Offensive

Rushing
Which running backs will top 1,000 yards in the regular season this Friday night?
Player Team GP Attempts Yards TDs
Malik Williams CH 9 145 1146 19
Farrika Grier LA 9 144 948 10
Quentin Sanders LE 9 138 918 10
Jerry Howard NW 9 108 813 13
Semaj Lakin CL 9 119 752 9
Voshon St. Hill SP 9 116 705 12
Aaron Rice GF 10 121 683 7
Lee Massey IL 10 116 596 8
Ryan DeLuca FM 10 131 594 8
Ant Foster LA 9 105 591 6
Jalyn Reid CH 9 68 581 8
Ronnie Hughes FM 10 94 565 7
Willy Clark CL 9 58 509 7
Mike Hill LE 9 60 498 7
Des Buchanan RH 9 83 493 2
Connor Owens CL 9 72 473 2
Paul Moore YO 9 86 459 8
Pha'Leak Brown CH 9 45 441 7
Narrii Gaither RH 9 88 428 4
Tyquan McCray YO 9 82 401 2
SOURCE: Local schools
Passing
 
Player Team GP Attps Comp. Int Yards TDs
Kirk Rygol NF 10 329 236 7 3071 28
Gage Moloney NW 9 301 190 7 2510 23
Dre Robinson RH 9 269 163 11 2083 14
Derion Kendrick SP 9 220 133 6 1789 15
Trey Keels LE 9 131 85 4 1492 17
Malik Williams CH 9 129 77 1 1235 9
Ryan DeLuca FM 10 144 91 8 1156 8
Ethan Mitchell YO 9 164 102 2 1105 7
Jamias Shropshire LA 9 142 62 7 895 6
David Loughry IL 10 99 53 7 634 0
Shandon Cobb YO 9 91 69 2 532 4
Connor Henson GF 10 170 76 6 504 1
Garrett Miller CL 9 47 22 4 451 3
Jay Hildreth IL 10 80 52 3 441 1
Logan McFadden RH 9 53 39 2 398 3
SOURCE: Local schools
Receiving
 
Player Team GP Recepts Yards TDs
Alex Stennett NF 10 65 1068 15
Kenny Agurs RH 9 54 802 6
Jae'vion Matthews YO 9 55 765 4
Qua Brice RH 9 48 702 9
Wally Wilmore NW 9 40 680 7
Dewaun McCullum NF 10 38 655 3
Mike Hill LE 9 30 647 8
John Erby CH 9 28 642 5
Halen Burgess NF 10 57 633 4
Cordarius Tinsley LA 9 30 527 3
J.P. Pendergrass SP 9 32 496 7
Johnny Courtney LE 9 18 375 5
Ryan Albino IL 10 39 371 2
Rodney Brown NW 9 18 369 4
Dequez Harris NW 9 20 361 3
Jonathan Muhammad SP 9 15 359 4
Montre Miller NF 10 35 352 3
Jamario Holley NW 9 30 349 3
John Gregory IL 10 21 348 2
Voshon St. Hill SP 9 24 306 1
SOURCE: Local schools

Defensive

Tackles

144- Ali Shockley, Northwestern

129- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe

128- Cort Neely, South Pointe

115- Vinny Catan, Nation Ford

110- Corbin Tesimale, Nation Ford

104- Grant Stevens, Fort Mill; Deedric Cousar, South Pointe

94- Patrick Mead, Fort Mill

91- Caliph Brice, Northwestern

87- J.T. Sanders, York

86- Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill

84- Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern

78- Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill

76- Ken’darius Frederick, South Pointe; Ben Tuipulotu, Nation Ford

73- Robbie Cshuta, Indian Land; Darryl Manning, Lewisville

72- Ladell Massey, Northwestern

71- Zion McClinton, York

70- Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; John Young, Nation Ford; Seth Wood, York

68- Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe; Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford

66- Christian Steele, Northwestern

65- Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville; Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Ira Grant, Chester; Alan Alford, Northwestern

64- Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford

63- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Matt Klipa and Devardo Williams, Rock Hill

62- Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Ethan McGriff, Chester; Tajh Reid-Stanley, York

61- Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill

60- Radarrius Wright, Chester

59- Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Cody Spires, Great Falls

56- Blayne Snow, Nation Ford

55- D.J. Agurs and Areon Walls, Northwestern; Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill; B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Jene Thompson, Lewisville

54- Keilan Renegar and Mikail Fourney, Lewisville

53- Eli Adams, South Pointe

52- Nick Truesdale, Rock Hill

51- Josh Belk, Lewisville

50- Shamari Williams, York; Jordan Morris, Rock Hill

49- Trevor Petrucci, Nation Ford; Jarez Hardin and Quay Hardin, Chester

48- Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Dondre Douglas, York

47- Jalyn Reid, Chester; Na’jaylin Sanders, Lewisville

46- Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; Tyreze Campbell, Chester; Cody VanCamp, York

44- Jamari Currence, South Pointe

43- Halen Burgess, Nation Ford; Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill

42- Daquan Brown, South Pointe

41- Josh Courtney, Lewisville; Mike Derado, Fort Mill

40- Travell Crosby, Nation Ford; Rhett Cox, Lewisville

39- Jordan Gaines, Nation Ford

37- Jaylen Mahoney and Adam Foxx, South Pointe; Chance Miller, Northwestern; Zac Roberts, Great Falls

35- Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill; Jamaal Smith, Rock Hill.

Sacks

14- Darryl Manning, Lewisville

12- Radarrius Wright, Chester

10- Jene Thompson, Lewisville

9- Ethan McGriff, Chester

7- Eli Adams, South Pointe; Na’Jaylin Sanders, Lewisville

6- Josh Belk, Lewisville

5.5- Christian Steele, Northwestern

5- Dondre Douglas, York

4- Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill; Matt Klipa, Rock Hill; Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Devon Chisholm, Clover; Daryl Lowery, Chester

3.5- Jarez Hardin, Chester; Caliph Brice and Alan Alford, Northwestern

3- Cody VanCamp, York; Willy Clark and Blake Watson, Clover; Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill; Kendrick Hicks and Molique Mitchell, Rock Hill; Blayne Snow, Deandre Watkins and Vinny Catan, Nation Ford; Jalen Pickett-Hicks and Bryson Cooper, South Pointe.

Fumbles recovered

3- Jaylen McFadden and Jene Thompson, Lewisville

2- J.T. Sanders, York; B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Devardo Williams and Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill; Ashton Schaufert and Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Jordan Markowski, Patrick Mead and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Radarrius Wright and Pha’Leak Brown, Chester; Keenan Barnes, Lancaster.

Forced fumbles

3- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Patrick Mead, Fort Mill

2- Matthew Klipa and Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Dondre Douglas, York; Justin Reese, Daquan Brown and Eli Adams, South Pointe; Quinn Vandermark and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; Ben Bruckner, Nation Ford.

Interceptions

9- Quay Hardin, Chester

6- Chase Yoder, Lewisville

5- Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe

4- Ryan Heriot and Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill

3- John Gregory, Indian Land; B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Sean Tyson, Clover

2- Ben Tuipulotu and Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford; Jamari Currence, South Pointe; Nigel McCullum and C.D. Catoe, Lancaster; Lakerri Adams, Hayden Milley, Clover; Jae’vion Matthews and J.T. Sanders, York; Jamonte Jennings, Rock Hill; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Kelton Talford, Great Falls.

