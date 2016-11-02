High school football stat leaders headed into Week 11

Offensive
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Malik Williams
|CH
|9
|145
|1146
|19
|Farrika Grier
|LA
|9
|144
|948
|10
|Quentin Sanders
|LE
|9
|138
|918
|10
|Jerry Howard
|NW
|9
|108
|813
|13
|Semaj Lakin
|CL
|9
|119
|752
|9
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Attps
|Comp.
|Int
|Yards
|TDs
|Kirk Rygol
|NF
|10
|329
|236
|7
|3071
|28
|Gage Moloney
|NW
|9
|301
|190
|7
|2510
|23
|Dre Robinson
|RH
|9
|269
|163
|11
|2083
|14
|Derion Kendrick
|SP
|9
|220
|133
|6
|1789
|15
|Trey Keels
|LE
|9
|131
|85
|4
|1492
|17
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Recepts
|Yards
|TDs
|Alex Stennett
|NF
|10
|65
|1068
|15
|Kenny Agurs
|RH
|9
|54
|802
|6
|Jae'vion Matthews
|YO
|9
|55
|765
|4
|Qua Brice
|RH
|9
|48
|702
|9
|Wally Wilmore
|NW
|9
|40
|680
|7
Defensive
Tackles
144- Ali Shockley, Northwestern
129- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe
128- Cort Neely, South Pointe
115- Vinny Catan, Nation Ford
110- Corbin Tesimale, Nation Ford
104- Grant Stevens, Fort Mill; Deedric Cousar, South Pointe
94- Patrick Mead, Fort Mill
91- Caliph Brice, Northwestern
87- J.T. Sanders, York
86- Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill
84- Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern
78- Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill
76- Ken’darius Frederick, South Pointe; Ben Tuipulotu, Nation Ford
73- Robbie Cshuta, Indian Land; Darryl Manning, Lewisville
72- Ladell Massey, Northwestern
71- Zion McClinton, York
70- Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; John Young, Nation Ford; Seth Wood, York
68- Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe; Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford
66- Christian Steele, Northwestern
65- Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville; Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Ira Grant, Chester; Alan Alford, Northwestern
64- Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford
63- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Matt Klipa and Devardo Williams, Rock Hill
62- Dillon Howie, Indian Land; Ethan McGriff, Chester; Tajh Reid-Stanley, York
61- Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill
60- Radarrius Wright, Chester
59- Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Cody Spires, Great Falls
56- Blayne Snow, Nation Ford
55- D.J. Agurs and Areon Walls, Northwestern; Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill; B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Jene Thompson, Lewisville
54- Keilan Renegar and Mikail Fourney, Lewisville
53- Eli Adams, South Pointe
52- Nick Truesdale, Rock Hill
51- Josh Belk, Lewisville
50- Shamari Williams, York; Jordan Morris, Rock Hill
49- Trevor Petrucci, Nation Ford; Jarez Hardin and Quay Hardin, Chester
48- Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Dondre Douglas, York
47- Jalyn Reid, Chester; Na’jaylin Sanders, Lewisville
46- Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; Tyreze Campbell, Chester; Cody VanCamp, York
44- Jamari Currence, South Pointe
43- Halen Burgess, Nation Ford; Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill
42- Daquan Brown, South Pointe
41- Josh Courtney, Lewisville; Mike Derado, Fort Mill
40- Travell Crosby, Nation Ford; Rhett Cox, Lewisville
39- Jordan Gaines, Nation Ford
37- Jaylen Mahoney and Adam Foxx, South Pointe; Chance Miller, Northwestern; Zac Roberts, Great Falls
35- Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill; Jamaal Smith, Rock Hill.
Sacks
14- Darryl Manning, Lewisville
12- Radarrius Wright, Chester
10- Jene Thompson, Lewisville
9- Ethan McGriff, Chester
7- Eli Adams, South Pointe; Na’Jaylin Sanders, Lewisville
6- Josh Belk, Lewisville
5.5- Christian Steele, Northwestern
5- Dondre Douglas, York
4- Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill; Matt Klipa, Rock Hill; Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Devon Chisholm, Clover; Daryl Lowery, Chester
3.5- Jarez Hardin, Chester; Caliph Brice and Alan Alford, Northwestern
3- Cody VanCamp, York; Willy Clark and Blake Watson, Clover; Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill; Kendrick Hicks and Molique Mitchell, Rock Hill; Blayne Snow, Deandre Watkins and Vinny Catan, Nation Ford; Jalen Pickett-Hicks and Bryson Cooper, South Pointe.
Fumbles recovered
3- Jaylen McFadden and Jene Thompson, Lewisville
2- J.T. Sanders, York; B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Devardo Williams and Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill; Ashton Schaufert and Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Jordan Markowski, Patrick Mead and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Radarrius Wright and Pha’Leak Brown, Chester; Keenan Barnes, Lancaster.
Forced fumbles
3- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Patrick Mead, Fort Mill
2- Matthew Klipa and Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Dondre Douglas, York; Justin Reese, Daquan Brown and Eli Adams, South Pointe; Quinn Vandermark and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; Ben Bruckner, Nation Ford.
Interceptions
9- Quay Hardin, Chester
6- Chase Yoder, Lewisville
5- Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe
4- Ryan Heriot and Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill
3- John Gregory, Indian Land; B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Sean Tyson, Clover
2- Ben Tuipulotu and Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford; Jamari Currence, South Pointe; Nigel McCullum and C.D. Catoe, Lancaster; Lakerri Adams, Hayden Milley, Clover; Jae’vion Matthews and J.T. Sanders, York; Jamonte Jennings, Rock Hill; Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Kelton Talford, Great Falls.
