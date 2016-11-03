Can enigmatic Rock Hill High break Northwestern’s grip on Football City USA’s oldest rivalry?

Unexpected bye weeks, Rock Hill’s unusual qualification for the playoffs and Northwestern’s recent dominance of the Bearcats have all conspired to take a bit of the spice out of Football City USA’s original rivalry.
Rock Hill High and Northwestern meet Friday night in a game that once was the crown jewel of a city that embeds so much of its identity in its prep pigskin. The game has lost its luster in recent years with the emergence of South Pointe and the decline of the Bearcats (2-7, 1-2 Region 4-5A). The Trojans (8-1, 3-0) have won six straight in the rivalry and with little riding on the game - Northwestern has already won the region and Rock Hill would emerge from any tie-breaker with Fort Mill and Clover as a playoff team - Friday night’s result may seem like a formality.
28-23 Northwestern leads the all-time series with Rock Hill. The Trojans have won nine of the last 10, though.
Don’t tell that to David Pierce, the Rock Hill High graduate in his first season as the Trojans’ head coach after 29 years as an assistant in the purple and gold program.
“My mantra this week is that records are unimportant,” he said Wednesday. “Rock Hill High School will play their Super Bowl. They are a good team. They have all the tools and they have all the skill, if they are highly motivated, to beat us.
“I’ve really hammered the message, ‘do not let this be your trap game. Do not look at records.’”
Poll: Who you got in Football City USA's oldest rivalry?— Bret McCormick (@Bretjust1T) November 3, 2016
One of the hallmarks of Kyle Richardson’s reign in charge of the Trojans - and that of Jimmy Wallace’s before him - was a ruthlessness against teams that they were expected to beat. Pierce’s first team - winners of eight straight games - have shown the same instinct.
Rock Hill has fallen into that beatable category in the last four or five years, but doesn’t fit as easily this year. The 2016 Bearcats are a pulsing enigma, looking at times like they could beat any team in the state, and at other times, well, not so much.
Four of Northwestern’s highest-scoring outings against Rock Hill have come in the last six meetings, and Friday night’s seniors were in fifth grade the last time the Bearcats beat the Trojans. There is no question that one of the biggest hurdles for Bubba Pittman’s team Friday will be mental.
“Our kids believe they can play with anybody,” he said as the sun set on Wednesday’s practice. “We’ve got to eliminate mistakes, we’ve got to make sure we handle our business. We can’t turn the football over against those guys. Our kids are gonna show up, they’re gonna play hard and fight ‘til the end.”
We try not to put them in a bad situation where they have too much time on their hands.
Part of the challenge with bye weeks for coaches like Northwestern’s David Pierce is continuing to provide needed structure for teenage males.
The stop-start nature of the 2016 season has made the kind of prolonged focus that fighting “‘til the end” requires a challenge for both teams. Both had a regularly scheduled bye week, an extra week before this game and will have one more bye next week, due to Hurricane Matthew-related decrees from the SCHSL. That’s created more challenges than usual for Pierce, Pittman, and numerous coaches across the state.
“It’s just too much downtime to sit and think,” said Pierce. “It’s hard to motivate someone for 10 to 15 days. It’s been a pain.”
Pittman concurred.
“It’s made it very difficult to change your schedule and plan everything and make sure you are doing the things you need to get done every week, so yeah, it’s definitely a challenge,” he said. “But the flip side of that is it’s given us a chance to get some people healed up.”
6 Rock Hill beat Northwestern six straight times from 1975 to 1980. The Trojans have equaled that mark and can make it a rivalry-best seven on Friday.
That’s been an unexpected benefit of an otherwise frustrating situation. Northwestern has been hit pretty consistently this season with injuries, losing arguably the state’s best defensive end - Clemson commitment Logan Rudolph - two games into the season, and coping with a host of other absences, especially at wide receiver. Standouts Jamario Holley, Jordan Starkes and Wally Wilmore have all taken turns on the sidelines.
It’s been a great credit to the Trojans’ depth that they haven’t missed a beat on offense.
“That’s been a motto of this team that coach Richardson left with us, ‘next man up,’ that you’re only as good as your backups,” said Pierce. “We’ve had some kids that have stepped up. We really cannot wait for the day that we have all the weapons on the field at the same time. We’d like to have that problem of how to manage that.”
The off weeks have helped Rock Hill as well. Quarterback Dre Robinson has been banged up since midseason, missing one game, but appears to be back in decent shape for Friday. And offensive linemen Nick Sterling and Tre Payne are also back fit. Cornerback Jamonte Jennings likely would have been lost for the season due to injury... in a normal season. He’s returning too.
You don’t have that hanging over your head. But our focus is on beating Northwestern.
Playoff qualification has taken a bit of the pressure off Rock Hill, according to coach Bubba Pittman
It’s hard to prognosticate whether the extra bye week will help Rock Hill, a team that’s lost four games to top-10 teams by a touchdown or less. It’s actually pretty difficult to prognosticate anything about this bunch of Bearcats. It’s even harder this week, considering they have nothing to lose.
“Not to make excuses but we played a lot of really, really close games early on,” Pittman said. “We’ve had some key injuries in the last three or four weeks that has caused us some problems on the offensive line and at quarterback. There’s been some adversity. Everybody faces adversity, we’ve just got to make sure we handle us.”
Comments