Indian Land football coach Michael Mayer resigns

Indian Land High head football coach Michael Mayer is nearing the end of his coaching days at the 3A school after turning in his resignation effective at the end of the season.
The Warriors will play the first round of the 3A playoffs Nov. 18 against Newberry High.
In a written statement to Indian Land High School Principal David Shamble dated Nov. 2, Mayer, who serves as the school’s athletic director and teaches science there, said the following:
“After 16 years of spending more time with other people's children than with my own, I have decided to resign as head football coach at Indian Land High School effective at the conclusion of the 2016 playoffs. I feel stepping down is in the best interests of the student athletes, myself and my family. I want to thank all the young men who have played for me over the past 16 years. It has been an honor to be the head football coach at Indian Land High School. I wish all of my current players the best in all of their future endeavors.
“I will be the head football coach until we are eliminated from the playoffs,” Mayer said later in a phone interview. “So if we win, I will be working an extra week. I will be staying on as the AD and a science teacher until further notice.”
Mayer is under contract with the school through the end of the 2016-’17 school year, which ends in June. Mayer wouldn't elaborate on his future past that time.
Indian Land is 2-8 this season and Mayer is 72-98 in 16 seasons as the Warriors’ coach and has consistently made the playoffs despite having a losing record in several seasons. Mayer is one of the longest tenured football coaches in school hisory and every year some of his players go on to college on football scholarships.
Mayer has seen the transition of the school from the 1A classification to 2A and now its first year as a 3A school in the ever growing community of Indian Land. The Warriors returned 13 starters to this year's team from 2015, but was saddled with injuries to key positions, including quarterback.
