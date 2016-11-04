Kendrick, Currence help South Pointe to rout of Westwood

Friday started on a pretty high note for South Pointe’s football team. WSOC’s Phil Orban presented the Big 22 Player of the Year trophy to junior star Derion Kendrick, and South Pointe was also presented with a $10,000 check as part of the ceremony.
After a bit of a sluggish start by the Stallions, the days finish proved just as big as its start.
South Pointe got three interceptions from junior Jamari Currence and six total touchdowns from Kendrick, en route to a convincing 57-7 win over Westwood to close the Region 3-4A slate at The Corral Friday night.
South Pointe (9-1, 5-0 Region 3-4A) got on the board first, as Kendrick found Voshon St. Hill on a three-yard score that capped a five-play, 1:40 drive that traveled 69 yards and gave the Stallions a 7-0 lead. Westwood (2-8, 0-5) produced a lightning-strike counter a couple of possessions later, as Elijah Heatley hit Kaden Briggs for an 80-yard conversion that tied the game at seven with five minutes to play in the opening quarter.
The Stallions took over from there, though, scoring the games next 50 points and maintaining total control. South Pointe tallied nearly 450 yards of total offense, while holding Westwood to negative yardage in the second half.
Turning point
A crazy sequence occurred just after the five-minute mark of the first quarter. After an 80-yard Westwood touchdown pass from Elijah Heatley to Kaden Briggs, the Redhawks intercepted a deflected South Pointe pass on the ensuing possession, getting the ball back at the Stallion 39.
South Pointe would quickly return the favor, though, as Jamari Currence picked off a Westwood throw and returned the ball to the Westwood 30. The Stallions needed just one play, a 30-yard jet sweep carry by Marice Whitlock, to take a 14-7 lead. That score opened a run of 34 straight Stallion points over the final 15:30 of the first half.
Critical
South Pointes active pass defense helped the Stallions cash in on several occasions during the first half. South Pointe tallied three picks two by Jamari Currence to hold the Redhawks prolific passing game at bay. The Stallions also recovered a fumble at the Redhawk 17, then got a pass from Kendrick to Geomni Mayfield on the next play to get their second one-play touchdown drive after forced turnovers.
Star contributions
Currence’s three interceptions keyed the Stallion defense capitalize on several opportunities. Kendrick threw for three scores and ran for three additional touchdowns, collecting nearly 300 yards of total offense. Voshon St. Hill recorded a rushing and a receiving touchdown for South Pointe.
Westwood’s Heatley completed 14-of-27 passes for nearly 200 yards, including the 80-yard touchdown strike. Briggs caught seven passes for 106 yards and a score.
On deck
South Pointe will host Greenville in the first round of the 4A playoffs on November 18. That game is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. Westwood’s season has concluded.
South Pointe 57, Westwood 7
Westwood
7
0
0
0
-
7
South Pointe
14
27
16
0
-
57
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SP Voshon St. Hill 3 pass from Derion Kendrick (B.T. Potter kick) 10:13
W Kaden Briggs 80 pass from Elijah Heatley (DJ Fields kick) 5:00
SP Marice Whitlock 30 run (Potter kick) 3:30
Second quarter
SP Kendrick 4 run (Potter kick) 11:39
SP JP Pendergrass 37 pass from Kendrick (kick blocked) 4:38
SP Geomni Mayfield 17 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick) 3:46
SP Voshon St. Hill 20 run (Potter kick) 1:20
Third quarter
SP Kendrick 10 run (Potter kick) 10:02
SP Kendrick 10 run (Potter kick) 6:40
SP Safety 3:52
