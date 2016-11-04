Northwestern wears down Rock Hill for seventh straight rivalry win

Northwestern strengthened in the second half and pulled away from Rock Hill for a 31-7 win Friday night, the Trojans’ seventh straight over their rivals.
Jerry Howard ran for 137 yards and a touchdown on a night when Northwestern (9-1, 4-0 Region 4-5A) was again hampered by wide receiver absences and the Bearcats’ defense turned in one of its most spirited efforts of the season. The 24-point deficit certainly flattered the No. 2 ranked team in 5A football.
“We got the game we expected,” Trojans coach David Pierce said.
The first half went almost perfectly to script for the Bearcats.
Rock Hill (2-8, 1-3) ran the clock down each first half play, lulling the game’s tempo, and picked off a pair of Northwestern passes to keep the Trojans off the scoreboard in the first quarter. Narrii Gaither’s 4-yard touchdown run put the Bearcats in front about four minutes into the game, capping a nice drive by the “visitors,” before Chesia Coleman stepped in front of a Gage Moloney pass in the end zone to squash a promising Trojans drive.
Rock Hill went three-and-out but got the ball right back when a Trojans receiver slipped and Moloney threw the ball into Bearcats senior Nick Truesdale’s mitts. The Bearcats couldn’t take advantage, though, Trojans linebacker Caliph Brice flashing his athleticism with a leaping interception and 29-yard return into Rock Hill turf.
Northwestern wasn’t as hospitable that drive, feeding Jerry Howard for several powerful runs before Moloney scooted 13 yards up the gut for a touchdown to tie the game. Another Rock Hill punt gave the ball back to the Trojans and Howard again carried his team into the Bearcats’ end before Thomas Gettys put a 32-yard field goal between the pipes for Northwestern’s 10-7 halftime lead.
Turning point
Northwestern began to ride Howard in earnest late in the scoreless third quarter. Howard’s engine started cranking with runs of 13 and 11 yards, before he bounced a handoff outside to the right and strode 20 yards into the end zone to make it 17-7 Northwestern on the first play of the fourth quarter. The Trojan defense forced four punts on the Bearcats’ next four possessions to put the result in cold storage.
“I’m proud of the way they fought, they fought ‘til the end,” said Rock Hill coach Bubba Pittman. “Those guys, they were in a fight tonight.”
Critical
Northwestern got enough from its other players to offset the absence of Jordan Starkes and Wally Wilmore. Starkes dressed but didn’t play, while Wilmore was in street clothes for a third straight game.
“It just goes back to that thing we preach and it sounds old and cliche, but the next man’s got to step up and get it done for you,” said Pierce. “And we got kids that stepped up tonight and did a great job.”
Star contributors
Howard got better as the game wore on and Rock Hill’s defense wore down.
“When you play him, you’ve got to hit him before he gets going,” said Pittman, “and in the first half that’s what we were doing.”
The East Carolina commit averaged 6.2 yards per carry, most of which came after initial contact.
“He pounds it,” said Pierce. “You stick an arm out there and a back like that, he wears people down after the first, fifth and 10th time you try to bring him down. I’m glad he’s on our side.”
Northwestern receivers Ryan Kaoud and Rodney Brown stepped up with Wilmore and Starkes inactive for Northwestern. Kaoud had two long catches totaling 60 yards, while Brown caught a team-high four balls for 62 yards.
Chesia Coleman had an interception and a sack for the Bearcats. Narrii Gaither ran for 45 yards and a touchdown in Rock Hill’s lone trip inside the Trojans’ red zone.
On deck
Both teams have a week off before the 5A playoffs commence Nov. 18. Rock Hill will travel to Region 3-5A champion Boiling Springs, while Northwestern will host Gaffney, which finished fourth in its region.
Northwestern 31, Rock Hill 7
Rock Hill
7
0
0
0
-
7
Northwestern
0
10
0
21
-
31
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
RHHS - Narrii Gaither 4 run (Zhenya Deller kick), 4:05
Second quarter
NHS - Gage Moloney 13 run (Thomas Gettys kick), 7:01
NHS - Gettys 32-yard field goal, 0:17
Fourth quarter
NHS - Jerry Howard 20 run (Gettys kick), 11:52
NHS - Dequez Harris 14 pass from Moloney (Gettys kick), 2:35
NHS - D.J. Agurs fumble recovery in end zone (Connor Watts kick), 1:46
Records: Rock Hill 2-8, 1-3 Region 4-5A; Northwestern 9-1, 4-0
