Boiling Springs capitalizes on turnovers, runs past Clover

The Clover Blue Eagles knew they needed to play a near-perfect game to beat Boiling Springs. They didn’t.
Clover held a slim lead early in the third quarter before three fumbles helped Boiling Springs pull away for a 42-10 victory Friday night at Clover Memorial Stadium.
“When you’re playing a team of that caliber, you have to execute at a high level,” Clover coach Chad Smith said. “We did that in the first quarter, but we didn’t do it the rest of the game.”
Despite the loss, Clover will head to the 5A playoffs thanks to Northwestern’s 31-7 win over Rock Hill. Clover (6-4) is having its best season since going 9-3 in 2010.
Boiling Springs (9-1), ranked fifth in 5A, won the Region III-5A title after Byrnes held off Dorman for a 29-24 victory.
Clover held a 10-7 lead following Nick Sciba’s 37-yard field goal, but the Bulldogs answered with an eight-play, 80-yard drive capped with a 3-yard run by K.J. Rodgers. It was 28-10 by halftime and Donovan Anderson’s 44-yard kickoff return to begin the second half sparked a three-play drive as Boiling Springs extended its lead with a 44-yard catch-and-run by Kamal Desor.
“We made some mistakes early, but they weren’t effort mistakes,” Boiling Springs coach Rick Tate said. “I was real pleased with the way we came out.”
Turning point
Clover was hanging with the Bulldogs, and even converted a trio of fourth downs in the first half, but a critical mistake late in the first half completely shifted the momentum.
Garrett Miller’s pitch to Connor Owens didn’t find its target and rolled on the turf before Boiling Springs safety Najee Thompson scooped it up and returned it 9 yards to the end zone. The defensive touchdown gave the Bulldogs a 21-10 lead with 2:21 remaining in the first half.
“It took the wind out of our sails a little too much,” Smith said. “But at the same time, you’ve got to be able to overcome adversity and we didn’t do that.”
Clover’s offense couldn’t muster a first down on the ensuing series. Following Nick Sciba’s 36-yard punt, the Bulldogs scored again before halftime.
“That was a big 14-point swing there,” Tate said, “and kind of broke things open.”
Critical moment
Boiling Springs had a counter for every Clover punch. After each team punted twice, the Blue Eagles got on the board with a remarkable 89-yard touchdown pass from Miller to Dre Starr. But the lead didn’t last long as Kado Moore returned the ensuing kickoff 84 yards the other way to tie it at 7-7.
“You’ve got to answer a ball control team like that because you might not touch the ball but just once a quarter,” Tate said. “Our defense did a really good job.
“We work hard on special teams. Kids take pride in it. I like it when special teams shine.”
Star contributions
Rodgers did most of the damage for Boiling Springs. He ran the ball 10 times for 38 yards and a touchdown and caught six passes for 64 yards. Moore’s big-play potential extended into the passing game, catching three passes for 88 yards and a touchdown.
The teams now head to the 5A playoffs, which begin Nov. 18.
“There are correctable mistakes,” Smith said. “Anybody we see in the playoffs is going to be good. I’m just happy we’re in. We’ve got two weeks to get better.”
Boiling Springs 42, Clover 10
Boiling Springs
7
21
14
0
-
42
Clover
7
3
0
0
-
10
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
CHS – Dre Starr 89 pass from Garrett Miller (Nick Sciba kick) 0:15.8
BSHS – Kado Moore 84-yard kickoff return (Grayson Atkins kick) 0:01.7
Second quarter
CHS –Sciba 37-yard field goal 6:02
BSHS – K.J. Rodgers 3 run (Atkins kick) 3:28
BSHS – Najee Thompson 9-yard fumble return (Atkins kick) 2:21
BSHS – Mason Streater 6 run (Atkins kick) 1:08
Third quarter
BSHS – Kamal Desor 44 pass from Streater (Atkins kick) 10:32
BSHS – Moore 41 pass from Streater (Atkins kick) 1:59
Comments