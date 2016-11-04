Lions comes up short in bid to knock off top-ranked Lamar

The Lewisville Lions only trailed the number-one Class A team in the state by three with five minutes still to play, but could not get the big stop they needed and fell to the Lamar Silver Foxes 29-12 Friday night.
The visitors scored twice late to make the game appear not as close as it actually was throughout. The 1986 Lewisville state title team, including coaches Jimmy “Moose” Wallace and Bennie McMurray, was recognized at halftime.
Turning point
Lewisville, which scored first and trailed only 8-6 at halftime, cut the deficit to 15-12 with 7:20 left to play on Jene Thompson’s keeper on fourth-and-one. But on the ensuing Lamar possession, the Lions defense could not get off the field and give the ball back to their offense.
It only took five plays before Jeblonski Green Jr. broke loose for a 40-yard touchdown that all but sealed it with 4:58 left. He had three scores on the night.
Critical
Lewisville forced three first-half turnovers, including two inside the Lions’ red zone. However, the Lions were also stopped short on two scoring chances.
Early in the second quarter, a Trey Keels-to-Mike Hill pass got the home team down to about the Lamar 30, but an ineligible man downfield call pushed the Lions back on the other side of the 50, and the drive stalled from there. Two plays later, Josh Belk recovered a Lamar fumble at the Silver Foxes’ 28, but Lewisville would eventually turn the ball over on downs after an incomplete pass on fourth-and-four from the nine.
The Lions had another turnover on downs at 5:05 of the third quarter still trailing 8-6. Keels threw incomplete to Johnny Courtney on fourth-and-14 from the Lamar 22. On the following Lamar scoring drive, the Silver Foxes converted a big third-and-eleven from their own 31 with a 24-yard pass play.
The lack of a kicking game hurt the Lions. They had a failed two-point conversion after their opening score, and Lamar converted one on their first score.
Hill had 47 yards on 16 carries in the first half and seemed possessed, but he only got three more carries for 10 more yards in the second half.
Star contributions
Hill led the Lions with 19 carries for 57 yards and caught the early touchdown pass from Keels. He had four catches for 49 yards. Green had 106 yards on 13 totes and scored three times for Lamar. Jaquez Lucas carried 14 times for 78 yards and a score.
On deck
Both teams will begin their journeys in the Class A state playoffs.
Lamar 29, Lewisville 12
Lewisville
6
0
0
6
-
12
Lamar
0
8
7
14
-
29
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Lewisville - Mike Hill 19 pass from Trey Keels (pass failed) 2:57
Second quarter
Lam - Jaquez Lucas 15 run (Lucas run) 9:50
Third quarter
Lam - Jeblonski Green Jr. 6 run (Audy Tedder kick) 1:19
Fourth quarter
Lew - Jene Thompson 1 run (run failed) 7:20
Lam - Green Jr. 40 run (Tedder kick) 4:58
Lam - Green Jr. 1 run (Tedder kick) 3:05
