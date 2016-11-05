High school football roundup: York and Chester win, move on to postseason

Chester 43, Columbia 6
The Chester Cyclones scored in every quarter and defeated the Columbia Capitals 43-6 in a Region 4-3A game at Columbia Friday night.
The two teams traded touchdowns and missed extra points in the first quarter, before Chester took a 9-6 lead in the second period on a 37-yard field goal by John Erby.
The Cyclones added another touchdown late in the second period for a 16-6 cushion at intermission.
Chester tacked on a pair of touchdowns in the third period, and closed it out with two more scores in the final quarter.
The win improves the Cyclones to 8-2 overall and 3-1 in the region as they prepare for a home playoff game in two weeks against Clinton. The loss ends the season for Columbia with a 2-8 mark overall. The Capitals were 0-4 in region play.
Chester;6;10;14;13;-;43
Columbia;6;0;0;0;-;6
York 28, Ridge View 21
York (5-5, 4-1) scored 14 points in the fourth quarter and took advantage of 13 Ridge View penalties to knock off the Blazers (8-2, 3-2) and claim second place in Region 3-4A Friday night.
“My hat’s off to our kids,” said York coach Bobby Carroll, whose team won four of its last five games after losing four of its first five. “They just played their hearts out for 48 minutes.”
York running back Paul Moore’s 57-yard run set up the first of two touchdowns by Tyquan McCray, tying the score at 21 all early in the fourth quarter. McCray then scored again with less than 3 minutes left for the go-ahead score. Moore was productive in his return from injury, rushing for 132 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries.
Ali Kelley ran for 191 yards and ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play of the game. But York held Ridge View to just 80 yards passing, while Blazers coach Perry Parks was unhappy with the officiating.
“It’s tough,” he said. “There were some questionable calls there in the third quarter. We had a lot of momentum, and it kind of took it from us. It’s a good lesson to learn going into the playoffs.”
Carroll’s Cougars host Daniel Nov. 18 in the first round of the 4A state playoffs, while Ridge View heads to Wren.
York;0;7;7;14;-;28
RV;7;7;0;7;-;21
First quarter
RV – Kelley 80 run (Lawyer kick)11:46
Second quarter
RV – Kelley 3 run (Lawyer kick)11:56
Y – Moore 18 run (Prosser kick), 6:00
Third quarter
Y – Sanders 5 run (Prosser kick), 2:15
Fourth quarter
RV – Rogers-Anderson 43 run (Lawyer kick)11:52
Y – McCray 3 run (Prosser kick), 10:47
Y – McCray 3 run (Prosser kick), 2:45
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING Y: Moore 12-132, McCray 14-56, Sanders 3-7, Mitchell 12-5, TEAM 2-(-10). Totals: 43-190. RV: Kelley 23-191, Rogers-Anderson 4-54, Smith 5-9, Brown 3-11. Totals: 35-265
PASSING Y: Mitchell 12-22-0-105, Prosser 0-1-0-0. Totals 12-23-0-105. RV: Smith 9-24-1-76. Anderson 2-5-0-4. Totals: 11-29-1-80.
RECEIVING Y: Matthews 6-54, Harris 2-12, Allison 1-15, Moore 1-14, McCray 1-11, Cobb 1-(-2). RV: McCrae 4-29, Kelley 2-18, C. Napper 2-18, Butler 2-7, W. Napper 1-8.
Unofficial playoff pairings for Nov. 18
5A
Gaffney at Northwestern
Dorman at Nation Ford
Clover at Spartanburg
Rock Hill at Boiling Springs
4A
Greenville at South Pointe
Daniel at York
Lancaster at Belton-Honea Path
3A
Clinton at Chester
Indian Land at Newberry
1A
Wagener-Salley at Lewisville
Note: these pairings won’t be confirmed until next weekend
