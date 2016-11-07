Top-10 local college football players’ performances from Nov. 5 weekend

Deryan Sanders, Monterey (Calif.)- Fort Mill’s Sanders caught two passes for 65 yards Saturday against Hartnell, both going for touchdowns in a 33-9 win. His 46-yard TD in the first quarter put Monterey in front for good. Sanders has 43 catches and six touchdowns so far in 2016.
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State- Rudolph had a solid game in the Cowboys’ 43-37 win over Kansas State, throwing a pair of interceptions - including a pick-six - but completing 29-of-38 passes for 457 yards and five touchdown passes in a win over Kansas State. With his team trailing 37-28, the former Northwestern standout chucked an 82-yard touchdown pass to James Washington with 7 minutes, 45 seconds left in the fourth quarter, before guiding the game-winning drive capped by a 17-yard Chris Carson TD run with less than 2 minutes to play. The Cowboys have won five straight games to climb back into the top-25.
Josh Wilkes, Butler Community College (Kans.)- the true freshman from South Pointe continued his recent productivity spree, catching four passes for 139 yards and a touchdown during the Grizzlies’ 31-28 loss to Independence Community College (Kans.). Wilkes caught a 77-yard TD bomb from former Blythewood QB David Isreal. He has five touchdown catches in his last four games.
Daurice Simpson, Fullerton College (Calif.)- Simpson, from York, caught a 36-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring in Fullerton’s California juco football win over Orange Coast. Simpson caught two passes for 46 yards, ran the ball twice for 10 yards, returned a kickoff for 13 yards and also returned a pair of punts for negative yardage in the 35-14 victory.
Beau Nunn, Appalachian State- the Mountaineers won their sixth straight game, 35-10 over Texas State, and Nunn, the former York Cougar started at right tackle, had a productive day, helping the team to 308 yards on the ground - an average of eight yards per attempt - and allowing no sacks on QB Taylor Lamb.
Markell Castle, Newberry- York’s Castle caught four passes for 127 yards and a third quarter touchdown as Newberry won its ninth straight game, a 49-7 hammering of Limestone. Castle has 58 catches and five touchdowns as a sophomore.
Corey Neely, Marshall- Neely, from South Pointe, made a team-high 11 tackles and broke up a pass during the Thundering Herd’s 38-14 loss to Old Dominion.
Tony Godbolt, North Greenville- Fort Mill Yellow Jacket made a team-high 12 tackles as the Crusaders knocked off Carson-Newman 34-24.
Chris Norman, Concord (W.Va.)- Fort Mill’s Norman started on the Mountain Lions’ offensive line, helping the team rack up 601 yards of total offense in a 52-45 loss to West Virginia State. The 304-pound junior has started all 10 games this season.
Rylan Wells, Jacksonville- Fort Mill’s Wells ran the ball 17 times for 101 yards - with a long of 37 - and completed 11-of-17 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown during the Dolphins’ 31-27 loss to Drake.
Other locals’ performances
Taylor Sheets, Buffalo- true freshman from Fort Mill High hit three kickoffs during the Bulls’ 34-10 loss to Ohio.
Russell Hubbs, The Citadel- Northwestern-produced linebacker made a tackle as the Bulldogs won their ninth straight game, beating No. 20-ranked Samford 37-34.
Nate Casey, Davidson- Westminster Catawba grad made seven tackles in the Wildcats’ 27-0 loss to Campbell.
Corey Seargent, East Carolina- Seargent returned to action after a concussion, the former Northwestern Shrine Bowler making one tackle in the Pirates’ 45-24 loss to Tulsa.
J.T. Boyd, East Carolina- Nation Ford’s Boyd started at center for East Carolina during its loss to Tulsa.
Worth Gregory, East Carolina- Gregory punted eight times for a 45.8-yard average during the Pirates’ 45-24 loss to Tulsa. The former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket had two kicks downed inside the 20-yard line and also two kicks longer than 50, including a 65-yarder.
Chris Bouyer, East Tennessee- the former Northwestern Trojan celebrated his birthday weekend by making three tackles and recovering a fumble during the Bucs’ 21-13 loss to Mercer. Bouyer’s first career fumble recovery set up an East Tennessee field goal in the third quarter.
Andrew Komornik, Gardner-Webb- Komornik, from Nation Ford, punted six times for a 32.8-yard average, with one kick downed inside the 20-yard line.
Montay Crockett, Georgia Southern- South Pointe grad caught a pass for three yards during the Eagles’ 37-27 loss to Ole Miss. Crockett also returned a pair of punts for 10 yards total and two kickoffs for 29 yards total.
Deshaun McFadden, North Carolina A&T- Rock Hill’s McFadden went without a catch for the first time this season but did make a special teams tackle during the Aggies’ 30-20 win over South Carolina State that keeps N.C. A&T unbeaten in the MEAC and on track for a league championship.
Jerome Pettiway, South Carolina State- Pettiway, from York, was very busy during the Bulldogs’ 30-20 loss to North Carolina A&T over the weekend. Pettiway punted eight times for a 33.4-yard average during the defeat.
Quan Caldwell, South Carolina State- Chester’s Caldwell caught five passes for 75 yards but the Bulldogs’ attempt to knock off MEAC leaders North Carolina A&T fell short, 30-20.
Terrance Morris, Wofford- Chester’s Morris made three tackles during the Terriers’ 34-27 win over Furman.
Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.)- sophomore receiver from Fort Mill High caught three passes for 35 yards during the Mountain Lions’ loss to West Virginia State. He has 25 catches in 10 games.
Ty Currence, Limestone- former York Cougar made three tackles during the Saints’ 49-7 defeat against Newberry.
Dijuan Ussery, Missouri Western- after catching touchdowns in four straight games, Ussery, the former Nation Ford Falcon, finally slowed down. He made one catch for 15 yards in the Griffons’ 27-14 loss to Emporia State (Kans.).
Tony Gaston, Newberry- defensive back out of Lewisville made a tackle as Newberry continued its winning run with a 49-7 thumping of Limestone.
Daryl Foster, Newberry- Chester linebacker made a team-high eight tackles during the Wolves’ blowout of Limestone.
Emmanuel McCord, Newberry- Indian Land grad made a tackle during the Wolves’ win over Limestone.
Shea Rodgers, Newberry- another former Indian Land Warrior, Rodgers kicked six successful extra points and six kickoffs during the Wolves’ win over Limestone. Rodgers’ Limestone counterpart, former South Pointe kicker Logan Ard, hit an extra point for the Saints.
Deshawn Davis, Tusculum- South Pointe’s Davis caught a pass for four yards during the Pioneers’ 38-28 win over Catawba.
Nick Sturgill, Walsh (Ohio)- Sturgill, a true freshman from York, made one tackle-for-loss during the Cavaliers’ 56-0 loss to Ashland (Ohio).
Rashawn DuPree, West Texas A&M- Fort Mill graduate made two tackles and broke up two passes in the Buffaloes’ 28-6 loss to Angelo State (Texas).
Andre Foulks, Wingate- York Cougar made three tackles, with one for a loss, and two QB pressures during the Bulldogs’ 42-39 win over Mars Hill.
Akiven Williams, Apprentice School (Va.)- Lewisville’s Williams made one tackle from his defensive line spot during the Builders’ 42-14 loss to Webber International (Fla.).
Josh McCoy, ASA New York- McCoy, the receiver from York, caught a 30-yard touchdown pass during ASA Miami’s 74-12 junior college football win over Gattaca (N.J.).
Comments