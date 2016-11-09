High school football stat leaders (final regular season numbers)

High School Football

Offensive

Rushing
 
Player Team GP Attempts Yards TDs
Malik Williams CH 10 158 1289 21
Farrika Grier LA 10 165 1063 12
Jerry Howard NW 10 130 950 14
Quentin Sanders LE 10 143 933 10
Semaj Lakin CL 10 135 831 9
Voshon St. Hill SP 10 120 746 13
Aaron Rice GF 10 102 680 7
Lee Massey IL 10 116 596 8
Ryan DeLuca FM 10 131 594 8
Ant Foster LA 10 105 591 6
Paul Moore YO 10 100 586 9
Jalyn Reid CH 10 68 581 8
Mike Hill LE 10 81 574 7
Ronnie Hughes FM 10 94 565 7
Willy Clark CL 10 70 553 7
Des Buchanan RH 10 93 544 2
Pha'Leak Brown CH 10 55 517 9
Connor Owens CL 10 79 485 2
Narrii Gaither RH 10 104 473 5
Derion Kendrick SP 10 97 472 7
SOURCE: Local schools
Passing
 
Player Team GP Attps Comp. Int Yards TDs
Kirk Rygol NF 10 329 236 7 3071 28
Gage Moloney NW 10 328 204 9 2673 24
Dre Robinson RH 10 295 177 12 2182 14
Derion Kendrick SP 10 238 145 7 2015 18
Trey Keels LE 10 168 101 5 1680 18
Malik Williams CH 10 144 86 1 1388 11
Ethan Mitchell YO 10 186 115 2 1233 7
Ryan DeLuca FM 10 144 91 8 1156 8
Jamias Shropshire LA 10 151 66 7 914 6
David Loughry IL 10 99 53 7 634 0
Garrett Miller CL 10 60 28 4 622 4
Shandon Cobb YO 10 92 69 2 532 4
Connor Henson GF 10 170 76 6 504 1
Jay Hildreth IL 10 80 52 3 441 1
Logan McFadden RH 10 53 39 2 398 3
SOURCE: Local schools
Receiving
 
Player Team GP Recepts Yards TDs
Alex Stennett NF 10 65 1068 15
Kenny Agurs RH 10 58 824 6
Jae'vion Matthews YO 10 61 817 4
Dewaun McCullum NF 10 43 723 3
Qua Brice RH 10 51 721 9
John Erby CH 10 31 708 6
Mike Hill LE 10 34 696 9
Wally Wilmore NW 10 40 680 7
Halen Burgess NF 10 57 633 4
Cordarius Tinsley LA 10 31 541 3
J.P. Pendergrass SP 10 34 538 8
Rodney Brown NW 10 22 431 4
Johnny Courtney LE 10 20 413 5
Jonathan Muhammad SP 10 18 399 4
Dequez Harris NW 10 22 381 4
Ryan Albino IL 10 39 371 2
Jamario Holley NW 10 32 357 3
Montre Miller NF 10 35 352 3
DreQuan Starr CL 10 10 350 2
John Gregory IL 10 21 348 2
SOURCE: Local schools

Defensive

Tackles

155- Ali Shockley, Northwestern

138- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe

137- Cort Neely, South Pointe

115- Vinny Catan, Nation Ford

110- Corbin Tesimale, Nation Ford; Deedric Cousar, South Pointe

104- Grant Stevens, Fort Mill

98- Caliph Brice, Northwestern

95- Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern

94- Patrick Mead, Fort Mill

93- J.T. Sanders, York

86- Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill; Ladell Massey, Northwestern

85- Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill

81- Darryl Manning, Lewisville; Seth Wood, York

79- Zion McClinton, York

77- Ken’darius Frederick, South Pointe; Matt Klipa, Rock Hill

76- Ben Tuipulotu, Nation Ford

75- Christian Steele, Northwestern; Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville

73- Devardo Williams, Rock Hill; Robbie Cshuta, Indian Land; Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe;

72- Ira Grant, Chester

71- Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Tajh Reid-Stanley, York

70- Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; John Young, Nation Ford; Alan Alford, Northwestern

69- Radarrius Wright, Chester

68- Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford; Ethan McGriff, Chester

65- Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill

64- Mikail Fourney, Lewisville; Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford

63- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford

62- Dillon Howie, Indian Land

61- D.J. Agurs, Northwestern; Jene Thompson, Lewisville; B.J. Davis, South Pointe

59- Areon Walls, Northwestern; Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Cody Spires, Great Falls

57- Eli Adams, South Pointe; Jarez Hardin, Chester

56- Blayne Snow, Nation Ford; Jordan Morris, Rock Hill; Cody VanCamp, York

55- Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Josh Belk, Lewisville; Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill; Nick Truesdale, Rock Hill;

54- Keilan Renegar, Lewisville

53- Shamari Williams, York; Tyreze Campbell, Chester; Rhett Cox, Lewisville

50- Na’jaylin Sanders, Lewisville

49- Trevor Petrucci, Nation Ford; Quay Hardin, Chester

48- Jamari Currence, South Pointe; Dondre Douglas, York

47- Jalyn Reid, Chester

46- Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land

45- Josh Courtney, Lewisville

44- Daquan Brown, South Pointe

43- Halen Burgess, Nation Ford; Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill

42- Jaedon Gladden, Northwestern

41- Chance Miller, Northwestern; Adam Foxx, South Pointe; Mike Derado, Fort Mill

40- Travell Crosby, Nation Ford; Jaylen Mahoney, South Pointe

39- Jordan Gaines, Nation Ford; Logan Hicks, Rock Hill

37- Jae’vion Matthews, York; Zac Roberts, Great Falls

36- Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill; Dalton Zurick, York

35- Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill; Jamaal Smith, Rock Hill.

Sacks

14- Darryl Manning, Lewisville

12- Radarrius Wright, Chester

11- Jene Thompson, Lewisville

10- Ethan McGriff, Chester

7- Eli Adams, South Pointe; Na’Jaylin Sanders, Lewisville

6- Josh Belk, Lewisville

5.5- Christian Steele, Northwestern

5- Dondre Douglas, York

4- Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe; Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill; Molique Mitchell and Matt Klipa, Rock Hill; Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Devon Chisholm, Clover; Daryl Lowery, Chester

3.5- Jarez Hardin, Chester; Caliph Brice and Alan Alford, Northwestern

3- Cody VanCamp, York; Willy Clark and Blake Watson, Clover; Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill; Kendrick Hicks and Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Blayne Snow, Deandre Watkins and Vinny Catan, Nation Ford; Bryson Cooper, South Pointe.

Fumbles recovered

3- Jaylen McFadden and Jene Thompson, Lewisville

2- Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern; J.T. Sanders, York; B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Devardo Williams and Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill; Ashton Schaufert and Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Jordan Markowski, Patrick Mead and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Radarrius Wright and Pha’Leak Brown, Chester; Keenan Barnes, Lancaster.

Forced fumbles

3- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Patrick Mead, Fort Mill

2- Matthew Klipa and Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Tyrus McCullough, Lewisville; Dondre Douglas, York; Justin Reese, Daquan Brown and Eli Adams, South Pointe; Quinn Vandermark and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; Ben Bruckner, Nation Ford.

Interceptions

9- Quay Hardin, Chester

7- Chase Yoder, Lewisville

5- Jamari Currence and Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe

4- Ryan Heriot and Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill; Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill

3- John Gregory, Indian Land; B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Sean Tyson, Clover

2- Caliph Brice, Northwestern; Ben Tuipulotu and Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford; Pha’Leak Brown, Zion Mills, Chester; Nigel McCullum and C.D. Catoe, Lancaster; Lakerri Adams, Hayden Milley, Clover; Jae’vion Matthews and J.T. Sanders, York; Jamonte Jennings, Rock Hill; Rhett Cox and Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Kelton Talford, Great Falls.

Tri-County players of the week (Week 11)

4A, 5A schools

Offensive player of the week: Derion Kendrick, South Pointe- QB completed 12-of-18 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns and also ran the ball eight times for 74 yards and three more scores during the Stallions’ rout of Westwood.

Honorable mention: Paul Moore, York; Jerry Howard, Northwestern.

Defensive player: Jamari Currence, South Pointe- junior cornerback intercepted three passes and made four tackles during South Pointe’s win over Westwood.

Honorable mention: Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern.

Offensive linemen: Kevius Barnes, Lancaster and Mackenzie Hughes, South Pointe- Barnes graded 90 percent with three pancakes during the Bruins’ must-win victory over Richland Northeast last Thursday, while Hughes graded 91 percent with four big-time blocks, one pancake and no sacks allowed.

Honorable mention: N/A

Co- defensive linemen: Markees Watts, Lancaster and Cody VanCamp, York- Watts made eight tackles - with three for a loss -, recorded two sacks and knocked down two passes during the Bruins’ win over Richland Northeast. VanCamp recorded 10 tackles, with one for a loss, and three QB pressures against Ridge View.

Honorable mention: N/A

Special teams: C.D. Catoe, Lancaster- senior defensive back returned a punt for a touchdown and also had an 80-yard kickoff return against Richland Northeast.

Honorable mention: Thomas Gettys, Northwestern.

1A, 2A, 3A schools

Offensive player of the week: Malik Williams, Chester- senior QB continued his excellent season, completing 9-of-15 passes for 153 yards and two TDs, and running the ball 13 times for 143 yards and two more scores in a blowout of Columbia.

Honorable mention: Mike Hill, Lewisville.

Co-defensive players: Rollo Hall, Chester and Rhett Cox, Lewisville- Hall made 15 tackles and broke up a pass against Columbia, while Cox made 13 tackles, with one for a less, and intercepted a pass during the Lions’ loss to Lamar.

Honorable mention: N/A

Offensive linemen: N/A

Honorable mention:

Defensive lineman: Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville- junior made 10 tackles, with two for a loss, and also deflected a pass.

Honorable mention: Radarrius Wright, Chester.

Special teams: Trey Keels, Lewisville- QB punted three times for a 36.7-yard average, with one kick downed inside the 20-yard line.

Honorable mention: N/A

