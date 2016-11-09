High school football stat leaders (final regular season numbers)

Offensive
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Malik Williams
|CH
|10
|158
|1289
|21
|Farrika Grier
|LA
|10
|165
|1063
|12
|Jerry Howard
|NW
|10
|130
|950
|14
|Quentin Sanders
|LE
|10
|143
|933
|10
|Semaj Lakin
|CL
|10
|135
|831
|9
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Attps
|Comp.
|Int
|Yards
|TDs
|Kirk Rygol
|NF
|10
|329
|236
|7
|3071
|28
|Gage Moloney
|NW
|10
|328
|204
|9
|2673
|24
|Dre Robinson
|RH
|10
|295
|177
|12
|2182
|14
|Derion Kendrick
|SP
|10
|238
|145
|7
|2015
|18
|Trey Keels
|LE
|10
|168
|101
|5
|1680
|18
|Player
|Team
|GP
|Recepts
|Yards
|TDs
|Alex Stennett
|NF
|10
|65
|1068
|15
|Kenny Agurs
|RH
|10
|58
|824
|6
|Jae'vion Matthews
|YO
|10
|61
|817
|4
|Dewaun McCullum
|NF
|10
|43
|723
|3
|Qua Brice
|RH
|10
|51
|721
|9
Defensive
Tackles
155- Ali Shockley, Northwestern
138- Bryson Cooper, South Pointe
137- Cort Neely, South Pointe
115- Vinny Catan, Nation Ford
110- Corbin Tesimale, Nation Ford; Deedric Cousar, South Pointe
104- Grant Stevens, Fort Mill
98- Caliph Brice, Northwestern
95- Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern
94- Patrick Mead, Fort Mill
93- J.T. Sanders, York
86- Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill; Ladell Massey, Northwestern
85- Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill
81- Darryl Manning, Lewisville; Seth Wood, York
79- Zion McClinton, York
77- Ken’darius Frederick, South Pointe; Matt Klipa, Rock Hill
76- Ben Tuipulotu, Nation Ford
75- Christian Steele, Northwestern; Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville
73- Devardo Williams, Rock Hill; Robbie Cshuta, Indian Land; Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe;
72- Ira Grant, Chester
71- Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Tajh Reid-Stanley, York
70- Ryan Heriot, Fort Mill; John Young, Nation Ford; Alan Alford, Northwestern
69- Radarrius Wright, Chester
68- Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford; Ethan McGriff, Chester
65- Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill
64- Mikail Fourney, Lewisville; Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford
63- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford
62- Dillon Howie, Indian Land
61- D.J. Agurs, Northwestern; Jene Thompson, Lewisville; B.J. Davis, South Pointe
59- Areon Walls, Northwestern; Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Cody Spires, Great Falls
57- Eli Adams, South Pointe; Jarez Hardin, Chester
56- Blayne Snow, Nation Ford; Jordan Morris, Rock Hill; Cody VanCamp, York
55- Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Josh Belk, Lewisville; Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill; Nick Truesdale, Rock Hill;
54- Keilan Renegar, Lewisville
53- Shamari Williams, York; Tyreze Campbell, Chester; Rhett Cox, Lewisville
50- Na’jaylin Sanders, Lewisville
49- Trevor Petrucci, Nation Ford; Quay Hardin, Chester
48- Jamari Currence, South Pointe; Dondre Douglas, York
47- Jalyn Reid, Chester
46- Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land
45- Josh Courtney, Lewisville
44- Daquan Brown, South Pointe
43- Halen Burgess, Nation Ford; Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill
42- Jaedon Gladden, Northwestern
41- Chance Miller, Northwestern; Adam Foxx, South Pointe; Mike Derado, Fort Mill
40- Travell Crosby, Nation Ford; Jaylen Mahoney, South Pointe
39- Jordan Gaines, Nation Ford; Logan Hicks, Rock Hill
37- Jae’vion Matthews, York; Zac Roberts, Great Falls
36- Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill; Dalton Zurick, York
35- Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill; Jamaal Smith, Rock Hill.
Sacks
14- Darryl Manning, Lewisville
12- Radarrius Wright, Chester
11- Jene Thompson, Lewisville
10- Ethan McGriff, Chester
7- Eli Adams, South Pointe; Na’Jaylin Sanders, Lewisville
6- Josh Belk, Lewisville
5.5- Christian Steele, Northwestern
5- Dondre Douglas, York
4- Jalen Pickett-Hicks, South Pointe; Mel Plankenhorn, Fort Mill; Molique Mitchell and Matt Klipa, Rock Hill; Logan Teeter, Indian Land; Devon Chisholm, Clover; Daryl Lowery, Chester
3.5- Jarez Hardin, Chester; Caliph Brice and Alan Alford, Northwestern
3- Cody VanCamp, York; Willy Clark and Blake Watson, Clover; Jordan Markowski, Fort Mill; Kendrick Hicks and Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Blayne Snow, Deandre Watkins and Vinny Catan, Nation Ford; Bryson Cooper, South Pointe.
Fumbles recovered
3- Jaylen McFadden and Jene Thompson, Lewisville
2- Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern; J.T. Sanders, York; B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Devardo Williams and Dakota Ferguson, Rock Hill; Ashton Schaufert and Deandre Watkins, Nation Ford; Jordan Markowski, Patrick Mead and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Radarrius Wright and Pha’Leak Brown, Chester; Keenan Barnes, Lancaster.
Forced fumbles
3- Ashton Schaufert, Nation Ford; Patrick Mead, Fort Mill
2- Matthew Klipa and Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill; Tyrus McCullough, Lewisville; Dondre Douglas, York; Justin Reese, Daquan Brown and Eli Adams, South Pointe; Quinn Vandermark and Jake Ajemian, Fort Mill; Dantrell Simmons, Chester; Joseph Sikorski, Indian Land; Ben Bruckner, Nation Ford.
Interceptions
9- Quay Hardin, Chester
7- Chase Yoder, Lewisville
5- Jamari Currence and Ken’darius Fredrick, South Pointe
4- Ryan Heriot and Ronnie Hughes, Fort Mill; Chesia Coleman, Rock Hill
3- John Gregory, Indian Land; B.J. Davis, South Pointe; Gus Jarosz, Fort Mill; Sean Tyson, Clover
2- Caliph Brice, Northwestern; Ben Tuipulotu and Harry Goodwin, Nation Ford; Pha’Leak Brown, Zion Mills, Chester; Nigel McCullum and C.D. Catoe, Lancaster; Lakerri Adams, Hayden Milley, Clover; Jae’vion Matthews and J.T. Sanders, York; Jamonte Jennings, Rock Hill; Rhett Cox and Keilan Renegar, Lewisville; Kelton Talford, Great Falls.
Tri-County players of the week (Week 11)
4A, 5A schools
Offensive player of the week: Derion Kendrick, South Pointe- QB completed 12-of-18 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns and also ran the ball eight times for 74 yards and three more scores during the Stallions’ rout of Westwood.
Honorable mention: Paul Moore, York; Jerry Howard, Northwestern.
Defensive player: Jamari Currence, South Pointe- junior cornerback intercepted three passes and made four tackles during South Pointe’s win over Westwood.
Honorable mention: Dantavis Bowser, Northwestern.
Offensive linemen: Kevius Barnes, Lancaster and Mackenzie Hughes, South Pointe- Barnes graded 90 percent with three pancakes during the Bruins’ must-win victory over Richland Northeast last Thursday, while Hughes graded 91 percent with four big-time blocks, one pancake and no sacks allowed.
Honorable mention: N/A
Co- defensive linemen: Markees Watts, Lancaster and Cody VanCamp, York- Watts made eight tackles - with three for a loss -, recorded two sacks and knocked down two passes during the Bruins’ win over Richland Northeast. VanCamp recorded 10 tackles, with one for a loss, and three QB pressures against Ridge View.
Honorable mention: N/A
Special teams: C.D. Catoe, Lancaster- senior defensive back returned a punt for a touchdown and also had an 80-yard kickoff return against Richland Northeast.
Honorable mention: Thomas Gettys, Northwestern.
1A, 2A, 3A schools
Offensive player of the week: Malik Williams, Chester- senior QB continued his excellent season, completing 9-of-15 passes for 153 yards and two TDs, and running the ball 13 times for 143 yards and two more scores in a blowout of Columbia.
Honorable mention: Mike Hill, Lewisville.
Co-defensive players: Rollo Hall, Chester and Rhett Cox, Lewisville- Hall made 15 tackles and broke up a pass against Columbia, while Cox made 13 tackles, with one for a less, and intercepted a pass during the Lions’ loss to Lamar.
Honorable mention: N/A
Offensive linemen: N/A
Honorable mention:
Defensive lineman: Jaylen McFadden, Lewisville- junior made 10 tackles, with two for a loss, and also deflected a pass.
Honorable mention: Radarrius Wright, Chester.
Special teams: Trey Keels, Lewisville- QB punted three times for a 36.7-yard average, with one kick downed inside the 20-yard line.
Honorable mention: N/A
Comments