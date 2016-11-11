Nation Ford’s Alex Stennett added to SC Shrine Bowl team

Nation Ford’s Alex Stennett has been added to the South Carolina Shrine Bowl roster to replace injured receiver OrTre Smith.
Stennett, a 6-foot-4 senior wide receiver, has been one of the most prolific pass-catchers in the state the last two seasons. Also a big baseball prospect, Stennett is the leading the leading receiver in The Herald’s coverage area this season, snagging 65 catches for 1,068 yards and 15 touchdowns in 10 games. He had 75 catches and 13 scores last year.
Stennett is committed to play baseball at Spartanburg Methodist College but is still being recruited for football.
Smith, the highly-rated South Carolina commitment, is out for the season after injuring his ankle.
