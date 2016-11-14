Top-10 local college football players’ performances (Nov. 12): Corey Neely shines for Marshall

Corey Neely, Marshall- senior from South Pointe had a huge game during the Thundering Herd’s 42-17 win over Middle Tennessee State. Neely made a team-high 13 tackles, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass during Marshall’s win. Neely tipped a fourth quarter MTSU pass to himself, intercepting the ball as he fell down. He has two interceptions on the season and is third on the team in tackles.
Rylan Wells, Jacksonville- The Dolphins fell behind 21-3, came back, but ultimately fell short in a 42-39 loss to Valparaiso. Wells, the former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket quarterback, ran the ball 21 times for 132 yards and two touchdowns, while also completing 12-of-28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and interception each. Wells has run for over 100 yards in each of the last three games.
Deryan Sanders, Monterey Peninsula (Calif.)- Sanders, a sophomore from Fort Mill High, caught eight passes for 167 yards and a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns that helped Monterey Peninsula College put away Reedley College 34-21. He also returned a punt 24 yards. Sanders finished the regular season in California juco football’s top-20 in receptions (51) and receiving touchdowns (8).
Markell Castle, Newberry- the Wolves clinched the South Atlantic Conference championship with a 27-22 win over Wingate, and Castle played a starring role at receiver. The sophomore from York caught six passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. His 863 receiving yards is now third-best in school history for a single season.
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State- junior from Northwestern had a really strong outing as the Cowboys knocked off Texas Tech 45-44 - thanks to a missed extra point - and moved up to No. 13 in the country. Rudolph completed 20-of-28 passes for 395 yards and two touchdowns, and ran for a third to help the Cowboys to their fourth win this season by less than seven points. He was named Big 12 offensive player of the week on Monday for his efforts.
Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State- Rock Hill High’s Scott caught one pass for a 7-yard touchdown during the Aggies’ 41-22 loss to Arkansas State. The 6-foot-6 redshirt junior has four touchdown grabs this fall.
Jerome Pettiway, South Carolina State- Pettiway, from York, punted seven times for a 43.3-yard average with two kicks over 50 yards and one downed inside the 20-yard line. The junior punter also hit a 71-yard kick, his season-long.
Andre Foulks, Wingate- redshirt senior from York made eight tackles, with two for a loss, and recorded a sack during the Bulldogs’ loss to Newberry.
Desmond Leak, Union (Ky.)- Northwestern’s Leak made an interception and broke up a pass during Union’s 41-35 NAIA football loss to Faulkner University (Ala.).
Akiven Williams, Apprentice School (Va.)- Lewisville grad made seven tackles on the Apprentice School’s defensive line, helping the Builders to a season-ending 24-20 win over Ave Maria (Fla.).
Other locals’ performances
Beau Nunn, Appalachian State- Nunn, the junior from York, started at right tackle during the Mountaineers’ 28-24 loss to Troy State.
Taylor Sheets, Buffalo- Fort Mill High grad and college freshman booted five kickoffs during Buffalo’s 35-24 loss to Miami (Ohio), with two going for touchbacks.
Russell Hubbs, The Citadel- Northwestern’s Hubbs made a tackle as the Bulldogs beat VMI 30-20 to clinch the Southern Conference championship and improve to 10-0. The Citadel faces UNC this weekend.
Worth Gregory, East Carolina- The Pirates were thumped 55-31 by Southern Methodist, with Gregory punting three times for a 34.7-yard average. The Fort Mill product had one kick downed inside the 20-yard line.
J.T. Boyd, East Carolina- Boyd, from Nation Ford, started at center for the Pirates during their loss to SMU.
Corey Seargent, East Carolina- sophomore from Northwestern made three tackles and broke up a pass during ECU’s loss to SMU.
Chris Bouyer, East Tennessee State- Bouyer (Northwestern High) made four tackles, with one for a loss, during ETSU’s 23-16 win over Cumberland University (Tenn.).
Montay Crockett, Georgia Southern- South Pointe’s Crockett made three catches for 23 yards during the Eagles’ 33-26 loss to Louisiana-Lafayette. Crockett has 20 catches in 10 games.
Deshaun McFadden, North Carolina A&T- sophomore from Rock Hill High started at receiver, making one catch for three yards and returning a kickoff 68 yards during the Aggies’ blowout of Delaware State.
Quan Caldwell, South Carolina State- Chester’s Caldwell made two catches for 13 yards during the Bulldogs’ 13-10 loss to Norfolk State. Caldwell also made a tackle on an interception thrown by his team.
Terrance Morris, Wofford- Morris, also from Chester, made a tackle and was named a team captain during the Terriers’ 36-28 upset of No. 7 Chattanooga on Saturday.
Brandon Plyler, Concord (W.Va.)- Fort Mill sophomore caught two passes for 12 yards during the Mountain Lions’ 19-18 loss to UNC Pembroke. Plyler has at least one catch in every game this season, and 27 total for the year.
Chris Norman, Concord (W.Va.)- Plyler’s fellow former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket started on Concord’s offensive line during its loss to UNC Pembroke.
Ty Currence, Limestone- York grad made four tackles, with one for a loss, during Limestone’s 37-0 loss to North Greenville.
Dijuan Ussery, Missouri Western- Ussery was held to two catches for nine yards during the Griffons’ 44-3 loss to undefeated Northwestern Missouri State.
Emmanuel McCord, Newberry- Indian Land product returned two kickoffs for 27 total yards as the Wolves came from behind to beat Wingate and win the SAC championship. Newberry faces Tuskegee in the first round of the NCAA Division II football playoffs.
Shea Rodgers, Newberry- Indian Land’s Rodgers hit all three extra points, punted four times for a 37.3-yard average and hit five kickoffs, with one going for a touchback, during Newberry’s win against Wingate.
Tony Godbolt, North Greenville- senior safety was productive in the Crusaders’ 37-0 shutout of Limestone, making four tackles, breaking up two passes and forcing a fumble in the third quarter.
Deshawn Davis, Tusculum- Davis, a freshman receiver from South Pointe, caught three passes for 18 yards during Tusculum’s 31-30 win over Carson-Newman.
Nick Sturgill, Walsh (Ohio)- York freshman made two tackles during Walsh’s 41-13 loss to Northwood (Mich.).
Rashawn DuPree, West Texas A&M- Fort Mill’s DuPree made four tackles during the Buffaloes’ 37-30 win over Western New Mexico.
Comments