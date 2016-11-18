High School Football

November 18, 2016 7:32 PM

The Herald’s high school football scoreboard (First round of playoffs)

By Sam Copeland

5A playoffs

Gaffney at Northwestern

Gaffney 20, Northwestern 13, 4th QTR

Dorman at Nation Ford

Dorman 42, Nation Ford 28, 4th QTR

Clover at Spartanburg

Spartanburg 42, Clover 21, 4th QTR

Rock Hill at Boiling Springs

Boiling Springs 24, Rock Hill 10, 4th QTR

4A playoffs

Greenville at South Pointe

South Pointe 45, Greenville 15, 3rd QTR

Daniel at York

Daniel 10, York 7, 3rd QTR

Lancaster at Belton-Honea Path

Belton-Honea Path 17, Lancaster 10, 4th QTR

3A playoffs

Clinton at Chester

Chester 16, Clinton 13, 4th QTR

Indian Land at Newberry

Newberry 35, Indian Land 6, FINAL

1A playoffs

Wagener-Salley at Lewisville

Lewisville 58, Wagener-Salley 0, 4th QTR

