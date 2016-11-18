The Herald’s high school football scoreboard (First round of playoffs)

5A playoffs
Gaffney at Northwestern
Gaffney 20, Northwestern 13, 4th QTR
Dorman at Nation Ford
Dorman 42, Nation Ford 28, 4th QTR
Clover at Spartanburg
Spartanburg 42, Clover 21, 4th QTR
Rock Hill at Boiling Springs
Boiling Springs 24, Rock Hill 10, 4th QTR
4A playoffs
Greenville at South Pointe
South Pointe 45, Greenville 15, 3rd QTR
Daniel at York
Daniel 10, York 7, 3rd QTR
Lancaster at Belton-Honea Path
Belton-Honea Path 17, Lancaster 10, 4th QTR
3A playoffs
Clinton at Chester
Chester 16, Clinton 13, 4th QTR
Indian Land at Newberry
Newberry 35, Indian Land 6, FINAL
1A playoffs
Wagener-Salley at Lewisville
Lewisville 58, Wagener-Salley 0, 4th QTR
Comments