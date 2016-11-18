South Pointe sets tone early, bounces Greenville

South Pointe stormed past Greenville and into the second round of the 4A playoffs with 48-30 win Friday night in Rock Hill. South Pointe started off hot with a 70-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the game. A 49-yard punt return set up the Stallions on the 1, which led to a touchdown run by Voshon St. Hill to take a 14-0 lead with just 1:19 into the game.
On the next possession the Greenville Red Raiders drove the ball 80 yards to go down one score. The first half was all Stallions and Derion Kendrick as he passed 12 for 15 with 244 yards and four touchdowns in the first half. Greenville
The Stallions had a scare with three minutes left in third quarter with Kendrick being shaken up with an ankle injury.
Turning point
The Red Raiders were driving the ball down the field down the field down 28-7 to cut the lead to just two scores, but an interception by quarterback Davis Beville. That led to a 21 yard touchdown pass to Jonathan Muhammad to give the Stallions a 35-7 lead and take the momentum of the game.
Critical
The Greenville defense did not help the offense as cornerbacks let Stallions wide receivers by them for big play after big play. In the second half the Red Raiders found their groove by holding the Stallions to only six points.
Star contributors
Kendrick threw for 280 yards with four touchdowns. His touchdowns were 70, 10, 21 and 47 yards to four different wide receivers. Wide Receiver Scott Robinson had a great game with three receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown. For Greenville Danyaus Williams-Byrd rushed for two touchdowns and Jahmein Dendy rushed for 201 yards.
On deck
South Pointe will play the next round of the playoffs at home as they will face off against the Airport Eagles.
South Pointe 48, Greenville 30
Greenville
7
8
0
15
-
30
South Pointe
21
21
3
3
-
48
Scoring summary
First quarter
SP – Scott Robinson 70 pass from Derion Kendrick (B.T. Potter kick), 11:48
SP – Voshon St. Hill 1 run (B.T. Potter kick), 10:41
GHS – Danyaus Williams-Byrd 1 run (Jack Henegan kick), 4:23
SP – Stevie Gilmore 10 pass from Derion Kendrick (B.T. Potter kick), 1:03
Second quarter
SP – Marice Whitlock 3 run (B.T. Potter kick), 11:34
SP – Johnathan Muhammad 21 pass from Derion Kendrick (B.T. Potter kick), 6:04
GHS –Danyaus Williams-Byrd 2 run (Kaelin Braswell run 2 pt. conversion), 2:03
SP –Quinest Bishop 47 pass from Derion Kendrick (B.T. Potter kick), 1:25
Third quarter
SP -B.T. Potter 29 field goal, 8:40
Fourth quarter
GHS – Tydricus Hellams 12 pass from Davis Beville (Kaelin Braswell run 2 pt. conversion), 7:40
SP – B.T. Potter 36 field goal, 5:33
GHS – Joe Christian 5 pass from Tydricus Hellams (Jack Henegan kick), 0:01
Comments