Big fourth quarter propels York past Daniel

All’s well that ends well, or so the old saying goes. If that’s the case, all was great for the York Cougars on Friday night.
The Cougars engineered a stunning fourth-quarter turnaround, scoring 28 points in the period to defeat Daniel 35-10 in the first round of the South Carolina 4A playoffs.
“We just told them at halftime, Look, we’ve been here a bunch of times,” said York coach Bobby Carroll. “These guys have fought every game through the fourth quarter, even the five that we lost.”
The final outcome seemed highly unlikely when that talk took place.
Much of the first half centered around defense. York (6-5) went 60 yards on six plays in 1:50 on their first drive, and were then forced to punt four times and threw two interceptions on their next six drives. The Cougars forced four straight three-and-outs, before a nifty play on which Daniel’s Kiandre Sims pitched to wide receiver Isaac Weaver, who found Sims in the end zone from nine yards out. Daniel (6-5) took a 10-7 lead to the interval after a 39-yard field goal from Nick Luchow, which was set up by a mishandled punt by the Cougars on the Lion 21.
The defense on both sides continued to trade figurative blows through the third quarter, and the visiting Lions began play on their own 20. A Shandon Cobb interception on the ensuing play returned possession to the Cougars, who needed just two plays and 30 seconds to regain the lead at 14-10. That play ignited a furious York rally that led to 28 Cougar points in just over nine minutes of game time, producing the eventual margin for the home side.
“If you walk in (the field house) and you look at one of our goal boards, one of them is (to) win in the fourth quarter,” said Carroll. “That’s exactly what they did.”
Turning point
York had its collective back against the wall early in the fourth quarter, needing a big play to change the momentum. They got that play from Cobb, as he hauled in a gorgeous interception over his shoulder to put the Cougars in business at the Daniel 42 with 11:53 to play. York quickly cashed in that turnover, as Ethan Mitchell found Ladarius Allison from 16 yards out to cap a quick two-play drive.
Critical
Turnovers are always key, and the Cougars struggled in that area for most of Friday night. Daniel got three interceptions from Michael Becker and recovered a fumbled punt, proving opportunistic in halting several York drives. Despite those turnovers, York remained in the game throughout, thanks to their defense. We had three turnovers (in the first half). Two of them resulted in points. Then we had all these penalties that kept putting us behind the chains, said Carroll. We knew it was just a matter of time. We had to bust something.
Star contributions
Cougar running back Paul Moore had two long runs sandwiched around a Cobb recovery of a blocked punt in the end zone during the fourth-quarter rally. The senior finished with 181 yards on 14 carries. They played a bunch of downs on defense, and it paid off for us, said Carroll of the circumstances around the two scores. Paul busted those two long runs. Hes got that extra step, and were just proud of them. Were proud of the (offensive line) for (their) blocking. Cobb had the interception and fumble recovery touchdown, a 24-yard pass completion and four receptions for 58 yards. Allison had five grabs for 94 yards and two scores.
Daniel freshman running back Billy Bruce logged 17 carries for 97 yards. Becker recorded three key interceptions from the safety position for the Lions.
On deck
York will travel to South Aiken for a second-round playoff game next Friday. That game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
York 35, Daniel 10
Daniel
0
10
0
0
-
10
York
7
0
0
28
-
35
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Y Ladarius Allison 18 pass from Ethan Mitchell (Myles Prosser kick) 8:54
Second quarter
D Kiandre Sims 9 pass from Isaac Weaver (Nick Muchow kick) 10:55
D Muchow 39 field goal 3:13
Fourth quarter
Y Allison 16 pass from Mitchell (Prosser kick) 11:23
Y Paul Moore 71 run (Prosser kick) 9:11
Y Shandon Cobb blocked punt recovery (Prosser kick) 7:01
Y Paul Moore 65 run (Prosser kick) 3:18
TEAM STATISTICS
D;Y
First downs;7;10
Rushes-yards;39-71;28-209
Passing;8-20-2;14-25-3
Passing yards;71;199
Fumbles-lost;2-1;1-1
Penalties-yards;6-45;9-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING Daniel: Billy Bruce 17-97; Ben Batson 11-3; Kiandre Sims 4-(-3); Noah Lupton 3-(-24); Brandon Peppers 1-1; Cody Barnes 2-(-3); Charlie Metcalf 1-0. York: Paul Moore 14-181; TyQuan McCray 4-6; Ethan Mitchell 8-21; Joe Wade 1-1; Lawrence White 1-0.
PASSING Daniel: Batson 4-15-2-48 yards; Isaac Weaver 1-1-0-9 yards; Lupton 3-4-0-14 yards. York: Mitchell 13-24-3-175 yards; Shandon Cobb 1-1-0-24 yards.
RECEIVING Daniel: Bruce 1-5; Will Swinney 2-40; Sims 1-9; Peppers 1-3; Weaver 1-(-1); Jake Venables 2-15. York: Cobb 4-58; Ladarius Allison 5-94; Omari Mitchell 2-22; Moore 1-3; Wade 1-23.
RECORDS Daniel 6-5, York 6-5.
