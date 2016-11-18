Gaffney claims double-overtime win, stuns Northwestern

Josh Blackwell caught a six-yard halfback pass from Dennis Smith in the second overtime to give the Gaffney Indians a 33-30 first round upset win over the Northwestern Trojans Friday night in Rock Hill in the 5A state playoffs. The defending 4A Division II state champs had beaten the Indians 46-2 at Gaffney in September. It is the first time Gaffney has defeated Northwestern in Rock Hill since the 1991 playoffs.
Gaffney quarterback Tyshun Sarratt was injured in this year’s first meeting and didn’t play the second half. Northwestern has had to deal with injuries all year however and had a big one Friday night. Shrine Bowl quarterback Gage Moloney went down towards the end of the Trojans’ second drive of the game. He rolled left and threw incomplete in the end zone from the six-yard-line and had his legs taken out from under him. The left-hander fell on his throwing wrist and was visibly upset when he had to come off the field. He would spend the rest of the game on the sideline with his arm in a sling. Sophomore Tanner McKinney came in and threw an interception on his first play on third-and-goal from the six. Jaiden Clayton picked it off at the four and returned it out to the 28.
Turning point
Northwestern had a chance to win in the second overtime on third-and-nine but McKinney’s throw went high over two open receivers in the end zone. The Trojans had to settle for Gettys’ clutch field goal, but the Indians converted a third-and-six halfback pass from Dennis Smith to Josh Blackwell to win it.
Critical
Moloney’s injury was the clear difference from the early season blowout to the upset win. McKinney played well but was thrown into an unbelievably tough spot.
Star contributions
Shrine Bowler Jerry Howard ran 22 times for 102 yards and caught 11 passes for 63 for the Trojans. Cameron Rice had 101 yards on 29 carries and 52 more on seven catches for Gaffney. Rice ran for four scores.
On deck
The Indians will take on Hillcrest on Friday. The Trojans’ season ends at 9-2.
Northwestern 30, Gaffney 33 (2 OT)
Gaffney
7
6
0
7
7
6
-
33
Northwestern
7
0
6
7
7
3
-
30
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
GHS - Cameron Rice 1 run (Marcos Mosqueda kick) 3:57
NW - Jordan Starkes 72 pass from Tanner McKinney (Thomas Gettys kick) 2:01
Second quarter
GHS - Rice 1 run (kick blocked) 2:30
Third quarter
NW - Jerry Howard 3 pass from Tanner McKinney (kick blocked) 3:56
Fourth quarter
GHS - Rice 1 run (Mosqueda kick) 9:59
NW - Starkes 25 from McKinney (Gettys kick) 3:05
OT
GHS - Rice 5 run (Mosqueda kick)
NW - Howard 5 run (Gettys kick)
Double OT
NW - Thomas Gettys 26 kick
GHS - Josh Blackwell 6 pass from Dennis Smith
