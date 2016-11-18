Chester hangs on to beat Clinton in nail-biter

Somehow, Chester football players were able to pull off a celebratory Mannequin Challenge after beating Clinton 24-16 Friday night, despite the adrenaline and joy coursing through them.
“It took me a lot to stop, because I was really happy,” senior defensive end Ethan McGriff said about pretending to be a mannequin for about 10 seconds. “I promise you I was.”
The Cyclones (9-2) jumped ahead 16-0, then fought off a furious comeback by the visiting Red Devils (5-6) to win their first playoff game in four years.
“We didn’t turn it over and it saved us again,” Chester coach Victor Floyd said. “We made a lot of mistakes. You could tell our youth not being able to seal the deal, but we found a way. This time of year you just have to find a way to get one more point than the other team.”
Chester looked to have enough breathing room after a late touchdown made it a 24-13 game. But Clinton got a well-struck 43-yard field goal from Elvis Fitz to cut the lead to eight, then recovered the ensuing inside kick.
But Clinton threw six incomplete passes on the next eight plays, and fell short.
“We knew we had left some opportunities out there in the first half,” said Andrew Webb, Clinton’s coach. “We battled our butts off but in the end we made too many mistakes.”
Chester took the lead when QB Malik Williams scurried down 31 yards down to the Clinton 2, then scored several plays later, rolling out to his right before cutting back against the grain for a 3-yard touchdown.
The Cyclones held Clinton on the next drive, which saw the Red Devils push the ball down to the Chester 13. On fourth-and 3, Pha’Leak Brown flew into the backfield off the edge to sack Charlie Craven and force a turnover on downs.
Chester’s defense produced another stop before adding to the lead with a 29-yard John Erby field goal with 2.8 seconds left in the first half. The teams trudged up the hill to their locker rooms with the hosts in front, 9-0. That lead grew to 16-0 early in the third quarter, before Clinton climbed back into the game.
Turning point
Chester stuffed Clinton on fourth and 2 on the Red Devils’ 32-yard line, Dantrell Simmons stretching Mark Wise out toward the sideline before dropping him for a loss, with about five minutes left in the game. Chester cushioned its advantage on the subsequent drive, Williams firing to a wide open Quay Hardin on fourth and goal for a 5-yard touchdown, and an 11-point lead (24-13) after John Erby converted a nifty 2-point conversion reverse.
Critical
Chester recovered fumbles on two Clinton drives in which the Red Devils’ run game looked almost unstoppable. Floyd wasn’t thrilled with the bend-but-don’t-break formula, but wasn’t being picky.
“No excuses. We’ve just got to be a little better next week if we’re gonna play another week,” he said.
Star contributors
Williams had his ninth game with over 100 yards rushing, finishing with 122 and a touchdown.
Chester’s trio of sophomore linebackers – Ira Grant, Dantrell Simmons and Rollo Hall – played really well against a strong Clinton running attack. The visitors ran a spread offense until short yardage situations when they shifted to the wishbone and usually put the ball in KoKo Richey’s gut. Simmons, Grant and Hall took turns making big plays stuffing the Red Devils on key third and fourth downs. Grant recovered a fumble to thwart a promising Clinton drive in the third period.
“They stepped up,” said McGriff, who had a fumble recovery in the first quarter. “They stepped up big-time.”
Pha’Leak Brown had a sack and a tackle-for-loss and also had 38 yards rushing and a touchdown.
On deck
Chester will hit the road in the second round to face Powdersville, which knocked off Walhalla 34-12. Powdersville finished first in Region 1.
Chester 24, Clinton 16
Clinton
0
0
6
10
-
16
Chester
6
3
7
8
-
24
First quarter
Chester – Malik Williams 3 run (2-point run failed), 0:24
Second quarter
Chester – John Erby 29-yard field goal, 0:2.8
Third quarter
Chester - Pha’Leak Brown 1 run (Erby kick), 8:01
Clinton - Mark Wise 29 run (2-point run failed), 5:13
Fourth quarter
Clinton - KoKo Richey 7 run (Elvis Fitz kick), 7:41
Chester - Quay Hardin 5 pass from Williams (Erby 2-point run), 3:32
Clinton - Elvis Fitz 43-yard field goal, 1:13
Records: Chester 9-2; Clinton 5-6
