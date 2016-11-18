High school football roundup: Boiling Springs ousts Rock Hill

Boiling Springs 31, Rock Hill 10
The Boiling Springs Bulldogs scored in every quarter and topped the Rock Hill Bearcats 31-10 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs Friday night at Boiling Springs.
The Bulldogs scored first for a 7-0 lead, and the teams traded field goals to make it 10-3 at halftime.
Boiling Springs scored on an 88-yard drive in the third period to take a 17-3 lead, but Rock Hill came back. Logan McFadden’s touchdown cut the deficit to 17-10 in the third period.
Mason Streater sealed the win for Boiling Springs with a pair of touchdown pass in the final two periods. The first went to Kado Moore and covered 55 yards. That gave the Bulldogs a 24-10 cushion.
The second scoring strike went to Will Brown for 17 yards. That made it 31-10.
The meeting was the second of the year between the two teams. Boiling Springs won 35-32 in the regular season.
Boiling Springs plays the winner of the Easley-Greenwood game on Friday night in the second round.
Spartanburg 42, Clover 21: Just when it looked like the Blue Eagles would tie the game late in the first half, a turnover turned the tide.
Spartanburg’s B.J. Roseburgh picked off a pass with 25 seconds to go inside the Vikings’ 10, returned it to the Clover 40, and the Vikings scored on the next offensive play.
That interception was the break Spartanburg needed to push past pesky Clover to open the 5A playoffs.
“All plays hurt, but that one stung a little bit. Our kids fought back from it,” Clover coach Chad Smith said. “If you look at it, it’s a 14-point game and that was a 14-point swing. It was a heavyweight fight until then, but stuff like that happens in high school football. They made a play and we didn’t.”
The Vikings (8-3) travel to Laurens, which was a 35-7 winner over Woodmont.
Spartanburg’s quick-strike offense was hot on the cool evening, scoring on three of its four first-half drives. Damyijai Foster had two scores (32-yard run and 40-yard reception) and quarterback William Yex finished 21 of 26 passing for 409 yards and five touchdowns.
The Vikings punted once (and that was late) but lost the time of possession game (32:32 to 14:59).
Clover (6-5) ran for 326 yards on 59 carries and was led by Willy Clark (83 yards, one touchdown) and Semaj Lakin (81 yards and one touchdown).
Smith said the Blue Eagles, who won nine games in the previous five seasons, executed the game plan well and his offensive line played its best game.
“These seniors have done a great job turning this thing around,” he said. “The last three years, if we’d have lined up with Spartanburg, they would have destroyed us and we stood toe-to-toe with them.”
Jason Gilmer, Spartanburg Herald Journal
Belton-Honea Path 37, Lancaster 31 (3 OT): The Bears needed three overtimes, but they defeated the Bruins in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs in Belton.
It was close game all the way. Lancaster led 10-7 after one period, and it was tied at 10 at halftime.
The Bears led 17-10 after three quarters, but Lancaster tied it in the fourth period to force the overtime. Both teams scored a touchdown in each of the first two overtime sessions.
Belton-Honea Path takes on North August in the second round on Friday night.
Newberry 35, Indian Land 6: The Builldogs established a 28-0 lead at halftime and went on to topple the Warriors in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs in Newberry.
The Bulldogs scored 14 points in each of the first two quarters to take the big lead at intermission.
The teams traded scores in the third period, and neither scored in the final quarter.
The game was the last for Indian Land head coach Michael Mayer, who announced his resignation at the end of the season two weeks ago.
Newberry faces the winner of Emerald-Crescent game in the second round Friday night.
Lewisville 64, Wagener-Salley 0: The Lions raced to a 42-0 lead at halftime and went on to rout the War Eagles 64-0 in the first round of the Class A playoffs in Richburg.
The Lions led 12-0 after one period, but added four touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions in the second quarter to put the game away at intermission.
They added three more touchdowns in the second half.
The victory was the first home playoff win for Lewisville since 2005.
The one-sided win sends Lewisville to McCormick in the second round Friday. McCormick received a first round bye.
Compiled by Sam Copeland
