Gaffney stuns Northwestern in double OT (PHOTOS)

Northwestern hosted Gaffney Nov. 18, 2016. Northwestern's Jerry Howard is taken down by Gaffney's Jaquez Smith.
ANDY BURRISS
Special to The Herald
Northwestern hosted Gaffney November 18, 2016. Northwestern's Jordan Starkes pulls in a pass for a touchdown in the first quarter.
ANDY BURRISS
Special to The Herald
Northwestern hosted Gaffney November 18, 2016. Northwestern's Jamario Holley picks up yardage against Gaffney.
Northwestern hosted Gaffney November 18, 2016. Northwestern quarterback Gage Moloney runs the ball against Gaffney.
Northwestern hosted Gaffney November 18, 2016. Northwestern's Jerry Howard tries to elude Gaffney's Jayden Sullivan.
Northwestern hosted Gaffney Nov. 18, 2016. Gaffney's Cameron Rice tries to elude Northwestern's Christian Steele.
Northwestern hosted Gaffney Nov. 18, 2016. Gaffney quarterback Tyshun Sarratt looks to throw against Northwestern.
