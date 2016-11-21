Northwestern standout Jerry Howard switches college commitment

3:30 Video: old rivals Northwestern and Gaffney meet in first round of 5A football playoffs Pause

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC

1:38 Take a sneak peek at how $10 million is transforming the York County Courthouse

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

1:34 Family, guests react to new Fort Mill video series

2:02 Coroner leaves message on road in Chester County for holiday travelers

4:00 Winthrop students in Rock Hill feel sadness, rage over shootings