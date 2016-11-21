Northwestern standout Jerry Howard switches college commitment

Northwestern Shrine Bowl running back Jerry Howard announced on Twitter Monday morning that he’s changed his college commitment from East Carolina to Georgia Tech.
Howard tweeted a message that said:
“I would like say thank you to the East Carolina University Coaching Staff for recruiting me and giving me a scholarship. However after talking it over with my parents and coaches, I’ve decided to Decommit from East Carolina University and Commit to Georgia Tech #TogetherWeSwarm”
Howard’s junior and senior season highlights:
Howard’s new destination in Atlanta is historically known for running the football, something that will suit the 6-foot, 215-pound senior. His 12th grade season ended prematurely last Friday in an upset loss to Gaffney in the first round of the playoffs, but Howard still finished the year with 1,053 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns, and a 6.9-yard per carry average. He also caught a team-high 49 passes for 402 yards and three more touchdowns.
Howard’s decommitment is the second in as many days from a talented South Carolina prospect. Ridge View’s Latheron Rogers-Anderson announced his recruitment was reopened on Sunday. Howard becomes the Trojans’ second ACC commitment this season after classmate Logan Rudolph, who is headed to Clemson in January.
Howard’s career numbers
Jerry Howard’s career stats from 39 games in Northwestern’s colors:
Rushing
455 carries for 3,352 yards
41 touchdowns
Receiving
124 catches for 1,099 yards
12 touchdowns
