Top performances from local college football players: Rylan Wells sets records

The top performances by local college football players from the weekend, including a record-setting game from Rylan Wells, a conference defensive player of the week-worthy outing from Terrance Morris and others:
Rylan Wells, Jacksonville: former Fort Mill Yellow Jacket was named Pioneer League co-offensive player of the week after rushing for four touchdowns in the Dolphins’ 41-35 win over Marist. Wells ran the ball 22 times for 114 yards, and also completed 14-of-21 passes for 255 yards in the win. He scored three rushing TDs in the second quarter alone, giving him 11 scores on the ground this season. The junior QB became the first player in school history to lead the team in both rushing and passing, while leading the Dolphins to single-season rushing yardage and rushing touchdown records.
Terrance Morris, Wofford: linebacker from Chester made four tackles, intercepted a pass and broke up another during the Terriers’ 17-0 win over VMI. Morris was named Southern Conference defensive player of the week for those efforts and for helping the Terrier defense hold VMI to 62 yards rushing on 30 carries, with a pair of interceptions.
Jaleel Scott, New Mexico State: Rock Hill High grad caught four passes for 73 yards and a touchdown during the Aggies’ 50-10 win over Texas State. Scott caught a 35-yard scoring pass in the fourth quarter for his fifth touchdown of the season.
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State: the Cowboys won their seventh game in a row, beating TCU 31-6. Rudolph, the former Northwestern Trojan, piloted them to a ninth game with 30-plus points this fall, scoring a pair of rushing touchdowns and completing 17-of-34 passes for 207 yards and another touchdown.
Markell Castle, Newberry: York product caught three passes for 113 yards and a touchdown but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Wolves from falling to Tuskeegee 35-33 in the first round of the NCAA Division II football tournament. Castle’s 25-yard TD catch with less than 4 minutes to play pulled Newberry within two of Tuskeegee, but that was as close as it got. The sophomore receiver finished the year with 67 catches for 976 yards and seven touchdowns and was named first team All-South Atlantic Conference.
Dakota Mozingo, Newberry: Newberry doesn’t post offensive line participation information so it’s tough to find info on their blockers. But Mozingo’s name was clearly printed on the All-South Atlantic Conference second team, a big honor for the sophomore from South Pointe High.
Andrew Komornik, Gardner-Webb: redshirt sophomore from Nation Ford had a nice day punting the ball during the Runnin’ Bulldogs’ 33-32 overtime win against Monmouth. Komornik hit four punts for a 43-yard average, with a long of 53 yards and two kicks downed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. He finished the season leading the Big South Conference with a 41.1-yard average.
Corey Neely, Marshall: senior defensive back from South Pointe made a team-high 12 tackles during the Thundering Herd’s 31-14 loss to Florida International. Neely finished his final season of college football tied for the team lead in tackles, with 70.
Quan Caldwell, South Carolina State: Chester’s Caldwell caught a seven-yard touchdown pass during the Bulldogs’ 32-0 win over Savannah State, the redshirt sophomore receiver’s third TD this season.
Montay Crockett, Georgia Southern: South Pointe’s Crockett caught four passes for 60 yards and returned three punts for 67 total yards in the Eagles’ 30-24 loss to Georgia State.
Other locals’ performances
▪ Russell Hubbs, The Citadel- Northwestern’s Hubbs made a tackle and recorded a quarterback hurry as the Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the year, a 41-7 defeat to North Carolina.
▪ Nate Casey, Davidson- the Wildcats fell to Morehead State 31-10 in their season finale, with Westminster Catawba’s Casey recording seven tackles in his final college football game.
▪ Corey Seargent, East Carolina- Seargent made three tackles but the former Northwestern Trojan’s ECU team got crushed 66-31 by Navy in its season finale.
▪ Worth Gregory, East Carolina- Fort Mill’s Gregory punted four times for a 42-yard average during the Pirates’ loss to Navy. Nation Ford’s J.T. Boyd started at center for the Pirates in his final college football game.
▪ Chris Bouyer, East Tennessee- Northwestern’s Bouyer made three tackles as the Bucs knocked off FCS-ranked Samford 15-14, easily the biggest win in the reborn ETSU program’s short history.
▪ Donavan Perryman, Furman- true freshman linebacker from Rock Hill High made a tackle in the Paladins’ season-ending 27-24 loss to Mercer.
▪ Nick McCloud, N.C. State- McCloud broke up a pass but the Wolfpack fell to Miami (Fla.) 27-13.
▪ Jerome Pettiway, S.C. State- York’s Pettiway punted four times for a 40.5-yard average with two downed inside the 20-yard line and a long kick of 57 yards.
▪ Rondreas Truesdale, Newberry- Indian Land product ran the ball seven times for 33 yards during the Wolves’ season-ending loss to Tuskeegee.
▪ Shea Rodgers, Newberry- Rodgers, from Indian Land, hit all three extra points and a pair of field goals - 26 and 32 yards - during Newberry’s loss to Tuskeegee on Saturday. He also punted four times for a 35.8-yard average, with one kick downed inside the opposing 20.
▪ Emmanuel McCord, Newberry- Indian Land grad returned a kickoff 23 yards during Newberry’s first round playoff loss.
▪ Tony Godbolt, North Greenville- Godbolt, from Fort Mill High, made four tackles and broke up a pass as the Crusaders knocked off Florida Tech 27-13 to advance in the NCAA Division II football playoffs. North Greenville faces Tuskeegee in the second round.
▪ Andre Foulks, Wingate- York product was named second team All-South Atlantic Conference after making 50 tackles and 4.5 sacks. The redshirt senior defensive lineman also recorded 15 quarterback pressures for the Bulldogs.
