The Herald’s high school football scoreboard (second round of playoffs)

4A
Airport at South Pointe
South Pointe 34, Airport 7, 2nd QTR
York at South Aiken
South Aiken 26, York 0, 2nd QTR
3A
Chester at Powdersville
Chester 19, Powdersville 14, 2nd QTR
1A
Lewisville at McCormick
Lewisville 22, McCormick 8, 2nd QTR
November 25, 2016 7:34 PM
