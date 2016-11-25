High School Football

November 25, 2016 7:34 PM

The Herald’s high school football scoreboard (second round of playoffs)

By Sam Copeland

4A

Airport at South Pointe

South Pointe 34, Airport 7, 2nd QTR

York at South Aiken

South Aiken 26, York 0, 2nd QTR

3A

Chester at Powdersville

Chester 19, Powdersville 14, 2nd QTR

1A

Lewisville at McCormick

Lewisville 22, McCormick 8, 2nd QTR

South Carolina high school football brackets are here.

