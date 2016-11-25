Lewisville capitalizes on turnovers, drops McCormick

0:58 Childhood friends gather for annual Turkey Bowl in Rock Hill Pause

1:38 'I'm hungry... I'm ready for a break': Rock Hill shoppers share Black Friday stories

0:58 Drug combo shuts down a type of lung cancer, researchers find

3:46 Joy Smith of Fort Mill prepares one of the dishes in her recently published recipe book

2:10 Chester man imprisoned for murder released on parole after 43 years

2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court

0:20 Suspect carjacks vehicle after fatal hit-and-run in Rock Hill

1:59 Detective: Woman charged in Rock Hill fatal motorcycle wreck 'never displayed remorse'

0:42 Garden glows for the holidays in Belmont, NC