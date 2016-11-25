South Aiken scores early, often in rout of York

The South Aiken Thoroughbreds scored early and often and ran their way to a 47-7 victory over the York Cougars on Friday night at South Aiken. Chris Roberts ran for 220 yards and four touchdowns as the hosts raced to a 33-0 halftime advantage and coasted from there.
“We never got off the bus, man,” York coach Bobby Carroll said. “That’s just all there is to it. They’re a much better football team than we are. Faster, stronger, more aggressive. We couldn’t tackle them, we couldn’t block them, we couldn’t do anything.”
York finishes 7-6 in a season that saw it lose its starting quarterback and its best player the week before the season began, not to mention the off-the-field real-life heartache that some of the players have had to endure this year.
“This football team, I’m proud of them because they’ve faced a ton of stuff,” Carroll said. “They’ll learn from it and move on, and it’ll make them better people in the long run.”
Turning Point
Early in the second quarter with the Thoroughbreds (11-1) leading 13-0, York had got to the 20 in three plays. On second down, Ethan Mitchell threw late across the middle and was picked off in the end zone by Tancey Richardson. That killed the Cougars’ best chance at scoring in the first half, and five plays and two minutes later South Aiken scored again to make it 19-0.
Critical
York defenders just could not bring Chris Roberts down. On many of his carries, a lot of the yardage was after first contact, as he just shook off one would-be tackler after another.
On offense, the Cougars’ quick passes out to Javione Matthews just never had a chance to develop into much. The South Aiken defenders came up quickly each time to make the stop before he had a chance to use his speed. York’s first half drives ended with six punts, an interception, and the half.
Star Contributors
Myles Prosser just continually boomed punts all night for York, to the point where a fan came up to the press box and asked his name. Paul Moore had 70 yards on 11 carries for the Cougars, and TyQuan McCray carried four times for 32, including a 12-yard touchdown run. Ladarius Allison caught eight passes for 55 yards, and had several long kickoff returns for York. Zion McClinton had a fumble recovery on defense.
Besides Roberts, South Aiken got an 85-yard touchdown run from the blazing fast Tancey Richardson, and he also had the big interception and return in the second quarter. Cody Boynton hit Brandon Carter for a 35-yard touchdown pass, and Boynton was 6-for-10 for 140 yards.
On Deck
South Aiken will take on the winner between Union County and Ridge View next week. The Cougars finish their season 7-6.
South Aiken 47, York 7
York
0
0
0
7
-
7
South Aiken
7
26
14
0
-
47
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SA - Chris Roberts 25 run (Marin Sanders kick) 5:40
Second quarter
SA - Roberts 38 run (kick blocked) 11:15
SA - Brandon Carter 35 pass from Cody Boynton (pass failed) 7:38
SA - Roberts 17 run (Sanders kick) 5:10
SA - Tancey Richardson 85 run (Sanders kick) 1:19
Third quarter
SA - Roberts 1 run (Sanders kick) 2:34
SA - DJ Parker 5 fumble return (Sanders kick) 2:24
Fourth quarter
YCHS - TyQuan McCray 12 run (Myles Prosser kick) 10:31
Comments