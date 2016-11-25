South Pointe offense, defense clicks against Airport

South Pointe came into its second-round playoff matchup Friday at The Corral looking to make a statement. The Stallions struck early and often, scoring on seven of their first eight possessions en route to a 61-7 victory over visiting Airport.
Shrine Bowl quarterback Brett Burnett was limited to just 7-of-25 passing for 64 yards for Airport (5-7). The high-octane Eagles were held shy of 300 yards of total offense. South Pointe coach Strait Herron sung the praises of his defenses effort.
“Our kids work, especially our (defensive backs), they work basically year-round. They’re doing that stuff all the time. You can tell,” said Herron. “On top of that, our coaches breaking down film, knowing the situations based on formations, and then just properly teaching it to them so they know and recognize that stuff before it happens all that plays together that allows them to be able to do those things.”
The Stallions also logged four interceptions, including a 29-yard return of a pick by junior linebacker B.J. Davis for a touchdown.
In addition to the defensive effort, South Pointe (11-1) finished the game with nearly 450 yards of total offense.
Turning point
Airport already trailed South Pointe 7-0 before touching the ball, then its first drive ended after six plays. The Eagles attempted a punt and were unable to handle the snap. Airport fell on the ball at its own 25, and South Pointe required just three plays to get Voshon St. Hill into the end zone from three yards out. Airport was then forced to punt again on its next drive. Derion Kendrick completed a 34-yard touchdown strike to Quinest Bishop on a third-and-19 play on the ensuing possession, stretching the Stallions lead to 20-0 in a three-minute span.
Critical
Airport played the game without its Shrine Bowl receiver and defensive back Kerryon Richardson, and his absence was a notable one. The Stallions picked off four Eagle passes in the first half, and 11 of Airport’s 12 possessions began at their own 20.
“My biggest concern was kicking the ball to him,” said Herron of Richardson. “I would imagine (kicker) B.T. (Potter) could be our defensive player of the year. When they have to start on the 20, 80 yards is a long way to go in high school football. That’s a great weapon to have.”
Star contributions
St. Hill had an efficient night, scoring five times on seven carries. The senior tallied 54 rushing yards, scoring touchdowns of 23, 3, and 15 yards, then finished with two one-yard scores.
“He did a great job. That’s kind of what we expect out of him. He’s having a great senior year,” said Herron. “I’m just extremely proud of him. The offensive line did a great job, too.”
Kendrick finished 10-for-15 for the Stallions for 180 yards, finding Bishop on long touchdown strikes of 68 and 34 yards.
Airport’s Jamir Robinson produced a tremendous game on the ground for the Eagles. The junior rusher carried 23 times for 203 yards, including a 52-yard sprint that gave his team its lone touchdown.
On deck
South Pointe will travel to Belton-Honea Path for a third-round playoff game next Friday. That game will begin at 7:30.
South Pointe 61, Airport 7
Airport
0
7
0
0
-
7
South Pointe
27
27
7
0
-
61
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SP Voshon St. Hill 23 run (B.T. Potter kick) 10:38
SP St. Hill 3 run (kick failed) 7:16
SP Quinest Bishop 34 pass from Derion Kendrick (Potter kick) 4:15
SP St. Hill 15 run (Potter kick) 3:07
Second quarter
A Jamir Robinson 52 run (Paxton Brooks kick) 11:47
SP B.J. Davis 29 interception return (Potter kick) 10:42
SP Steve Gilmore 80 run (conversion failed) 7:40
SP Bishop 68 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick) 6:01
SP St. Hill 1 run (Potter kick) 3:22
Third quarter
SP St. Hill 1 run (Potter kick) 7:56
