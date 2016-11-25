Fourth quarter push sees Powdersville past Chester

Powdersville’s best football season lives another week.
The Patriots broke up a Chester fourth and goal pass in the second overtime to knock off the Cyclones 57-49.
Trailing by eight points late in regulation, QB Malik Williams took Chester (9-3) down the field, a 46-yard pass to Quay Hardin setting up Williams’ 1-yard run, his fourth of the game. He then lobbed a pass across the field into the left corner where T.J. Hollis reeled in the 2-point conversion to tie the game at 41 all with 10 seconds left in regulation.
Williams strolled into the end zone on the first play of overtime, before lobbing a successful 2-point conversion to John Erby to make it 49-41. E.J. Humphrey scored almost as easily on Powdersville’s first play, before QB Emery Williams bashed in the 2-point conversion to force a second overtime.
Humphrey scored again for the Patriots (11-1) in the second OT, before Williams again got the 2-point conversion. Chester got down to the 1-yard line but failed on two attempts from there, the latter an incomplete pass that sent Powdersville coaches and players flying on to the field in celebration.
Turning point
Chester looked to be in control after forcing Powdersville into two turnovers and a punt in the third quarter, building a 12-point lead in the process. But Powdersville shored up its defense in the fourth quarter and took advantage of several short fields to out-score the visitors 21-8 and force an unexpected pair of overtimes.
Star contributors
Malik Williams was awesome for Chester, carrying the ball 28 times for 131 yards and five touchdowns. He also threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns. Junior Quay Hardin caught six passes for 150 yards and a touchdown, and sophomore Pha’Leak Brown had two interceptions for the Chester defense.
E.J. Humphrey had 30 carries for 180 yards and four touchdowns.
On deck
Powdersville will face Chapman, which handled Seneca 41-18.
Powdersville 57, Chester 49
Chester
7
12
14
0
8
8
0
-
49
Powdersville
7
14
0
20
8
8
8
-
57
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
CHS - Malik Williams 1 run (John Erby kick), 7:07
PHS - E.J. Humphrey 5 run (Austin Snow kick), 5:34
Second quarter
PHS - Humphrey 1 run (Snow kick), 11:56
CHS - Erby 39 pass from Williams (2-point pass failed), 5:28
CHS - Williams 19 run (2-point pass failed), 3:30
PHS - J.J. Gentile 25 pass from Williams (Snow kick), 0:21
Third quarter
CHS - Williams 10 run (Erby kick), 5:08
CHS - Quay Hardin 51 pass from Williams (Erby kick), 2:59
Fourth quarter
PHS - Jordan Meekins 22 pass from Williams (Snow kick), 6:17
PHS - Williams 2 run (2-point run failed ), 3:42
PHS - Gentile 2 run (Snow kick), 1:37
CHS - Williams 1 run (2-point pass to T.J. Hollis), 0:10
Overtime
CHS - Williams 10 run (Erby 2-point catch)
PHS - Humphrey 10 run (Williams 2-point run)
Second overtime
PHS - Humphrey 3 run (Williams 2-point run)
Comments