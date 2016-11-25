Video Highlight: South Pointe Football Hammers Airport

Northwestern and Gaffney square off Friday night in the 5A football playoffs, the two schools' first postseason meeting since 1997 when the Indians edged the Trojans in the Big 16 state championship game. Jimmy Wallace and Bret McCormick examine Friday night's encounter.
With an extra bye week because of Hurricane Matthew, it was only appropriate that the Nation Ford football team headed down to Nichols, S.C., to help the tiny town clean up from devastating floods caused by the storm. The Falcons made an impact with their muscle and hard work, but the experience certainly left its mark on the group.
Lewisville hosts Lamar Friday in a matchup of two teams with one combined loss in 17 games this fall. The Lions will need to handle the mental challenge of facing the defending state champs on a night when the Lions' 1986 state title team will be honored.