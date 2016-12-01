Linebackers at the heart of South Pointe’s defensive success

4:28 Video: previewing South Pointe-Belton-Honea Path with Jimmy Wallace Pause

1:23 Video: Lewisville readies for McBee in 1A football playoffs

0:58 Attorney: Lake Wylie murder investigation showed greenhouse owner 'led a double life'

1:27 Dolly Parton to help Tennessee fire victims

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial

1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials

1:01 Gov. Haley helps open the LPL campus near downtown Fort Mill

2:10 Clover family finds missing headstone of man dead nearly 150 years

1:20 Peaceful activists seek accountability, renewed trust from police