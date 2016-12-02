Third quarter blitz helps South Pointe reach Upper State final

Strait Herron must have given his South Pointe Stallions a heck of a team talk at halftime of Friday’s third round playoff game at Belton-Honea Path.
After a first half in which the Stallion offense spun its wheels in the brown Bermuda turf, Herron’s team erupted for 35 points in a 7-minute, 2-second span between the third and fourth quarter that buried the pesky Bears in a 35-7 mauling.
“We came out in a funk,” said Herron. “Our guys did a great job by not panicking and staying together and playing hard, and it worked out.”
The two-time defending state champs were going for their 13th straight playoff win, but got off to a timid start with just a single first down in the first quarter and a goose egg on the scoreboard at the half.
As good as the hosts were on defense in the first 24 minutes, South Pointe’s stoppers were just as good. The Bears’ first half possessions resulted in an interception and three punts, and 76 penalty yards stunted several promising drives for the hosts. South Pointe defensive end Eli Adams was a crick in the Bears’ neck, recording a sack and drawing three holding flags in the first half alone.
He said the halftime message was “Don’t fold under pressure and do what South Pointe does.”
Turning point
The game turned midway through the third quarter. Ken’darius Fredrick picked off a pass near the Bears’ sideline, before Jonathan Muhammad took a screen pass 36 yards to set up the Stallions’ first points of the game, a 9-yard TD pass from Derion Kendrick to J.P. Pendergrass. The Stallions forced a three-and out, then scored less than a minute later, Scott Robinson Jr., taking another screen 43 yards through and around Bears tacklers to make it 14-0 with 4 minutes, 24 seconds left in the third quarter.
That was just the start as Belton-Honea Path fumbled on the next play, Eli Adams’ bumbling into possession of the loose ball for another South Pointe touchdown. Another commanding drive by the visitors’ resulted in a 4-yard TD pass to Robinson Jr., before Jaylen Mahoney picked off another - one of four turnovers by Belton-Honea Path - and Kendrick launched a 69-yard scoring pass to Quinest Bishop to to make it 35-0 and complete the blitz assault.
Critical
Plus-three in the turnover column was huge for the Stallions, but they showed something even bigger (for the long run). It’s not news that South Pointe is talented. But Friday night revealed some of the inner gumption that past state championship winning teams at the school have had, an encouraging sign for Herron.
“We play a tough schedule and when we play those teams it gets you prepared for nights like tonight,” he said. “You’re not ever gonna play a perfect game, so you’ve got to have a plan for when things are falling through, you find a way to come through.”
Star contributors
Robinson Jr., took his turn starring for the Stallions, showing some Michael Jackson moves on his 43-yard TD, then running a nice route to get wide open on his second score.
Junior defensive end Adams was a monster up front for South Pointe, drawing a couple of holding flags in the first half, recording a sack, and scooping and scoring the third quarter fumble that really broke the Bears’ back.
“I said it before the game started, ‘it’d be nice if the ball hit the ground and I picked it up,’” said Adams afterward.
@eliadams33 predicted (kinda) a scoop and score before @FootballSPHS game tonight pic.twitter.com/GRLsvcrJZZ— Bret McCormick (@Bretjust1T) December 3, 2016
Fredrick, Mahoney and Jamari Currence had interceptions for the Stallions, while Voshon St. Hill ran for 124 yards.
Another defensive lineman, Bears senior Eddie Smith, was really good, making two tackles-for-loss in the first half and stringing out a number of South Pointe run plays toward the sideline and preventing ball carriers from cutting upfield. He went missing in the second half, though, like most of his teammates.
On deck
South Pointe will face South Aiken, which beat Ridge View Friday night, in the Upper State championship game next Friday. The Stallions will host that game.
Box score
South Pointe 35, Belton-Honea Path 7
South Pointe;0;0;28;7;-;35
Belton-Honea Path;0;0;0;7;-;7
First quarter
N/A
Second quarter
N/A
Third quarter
SPHS - J.P. Pendergrass 9 pass from Derion Kendrick (B.T. Potter kick), 6:40
SPHS - Scott Robinson Jr., 43 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick), 4:24
SPHS - Eli Adams 8 fumble return (Potter kick), 4:15
SPHS - Robinson Jr. 4 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick), 0:25
Fourth quarter
SPHS - Quinest Bishop 69 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick), 11:38
BHPHS - Eddie Moss 20 pass from Kameron Burton (Lance Jones kick), 6:25
Records: South Pointe 12-1; Belton-Honea Path 11-2
