Local college football players roundup: Morris and Wofford march on

Terrance Morris, Wofford- junior linebacker from Chester made seven tackles as Wofford upset The Citadel 17-3 in the second round of the FCS playoffs on Saturday. The Terriers surrendered a field goal on The Citadel’s first offensive possession, then blanked the No. 6 team the rest of the way. Morris and company face Youngstown State on Saturday in the quarterfinals.
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State- Rudolph and the Cowboys struggled offensively in a 38-20 rivalry loss to Oklahoma that saw the Sooners claim the Big 12 championship. The former Northwestern QB was 11 for 25 passing for 186 yards, and also ran for 28 yards and a touchdown. Oklahoma State will face Colorado in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29.
Tony Godbolt, North Greenville- North Alabama hammered the Crusaders 38-0 in the third round of the NCAA Division II football playoffs. Godbolt, the former Fort Mill standout, made a team-high 10 tackles from his safety position, and also broke up a pass.
Montay Crockett, Georgia Southern- former South Pointe Stallion ran the ball once for a four-yard gain in his final college football game, a 28-24 Eagles upset of Troy.
Josh Wilkes, Butler Community College (Kans.)- Wilkes, the true freshman receiver from South Pointe, caught two for 66 yards and a touchdown in Butler’s 39-38 loss to Eastern Arizona in the Salt Bowl. Wilkes caught a 56-yard TD pass over two defenders in the second quarter. Eastern Arizona scored with 1 minute, 23 seconds left in the game to get the win.
Locals in bowl games
Beau Nunn and Hunter Nunn, Appalachian State- Camellia Bowl vs. Toledo, Dec. 17
Nick McCloud, N.C. State- Independence Bowl vs. Vanderbilt, Dec. 26
Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State- Alamo Bowl vs. Colorado, Dec. 29
Chris Smith, South Carolina- Birmingham Bowl vs. South Florida, Dec. 29
