Nation Ford’s Kirk Rygol added to S.C. Shrine Bowl squad; South Pointe's Ken'darius Fredrick wins Comeback Player of the Year honor

Nation Ford QB Kirk Rygol was added to the South Carolina Shrine Bowl squad on Tuesday, according to coach Michael Allen.
It’s the second time in the last month that Allen has taken that kind of call from S.C. Shrine Bowl coach Phil Strickland, of Newberry. The first was to add standout receiver Alex Stennett to the roster after Wando’s OrTre Smith had to drop out with a season-ending injury. Now Rygol has been added in place of Northwestern’s Gage Moloney, who was ruled out with a broken bone near his wrist.
Allen nominated Rygol initially.
“I had an inclination,” said Nation Ford’s coach. “I know he had good enough numbers to be on the watch list.”
Rygol arrived at Nation Ford in the summer after moving with his family from Virginia. He won the starting QB job and had a great senior season, throwing for 3,458 yards and 34 touchdowns, with seven interceptions. He also ran for 489 yards and five more TDs.
It should help the team to have Rygol and Stennett on the same side next week in Spartanburg. They developed an electric chemistry as the season wore on, and Rygol’s ability to scramble should also be useful. It’s tough to find offensive rhythm in all-star games like the Shrine Bowl and North-South, so having a QB that can improvise is valuable.
“They’re both well deserving,” Allen said. “There’s been people before them that paved the way and did not get to go.”
Rygol and Stennett become the second and third Falcon Shrine Bowlers. Jay Jay McCullough was the school’s first.
South Pointe’s Fredrick earns Charlotte Touchdown Club award
South Pointe’s Ken’darius Fredrick was named the 2016 Thomas Davis High School Football Comeback Player of the Year Monday night during the Bronko Nagurski Trophy award ceremony in downtown Charlotte.
“It was neat. I was impressed,” said South Pointe coach Strait Herron, who accompanied Fredrick and two family members to the ceremony. “When they sent the email that he needed a black tuxedo, I was like, ‘oh boy.’”
Fredrick was honored for returning to full strength this season after tearing his meniscus last season. He is back to full strength and playing very well as a senior, with close to 100 tackles, seven interceptions and a number of college football scholarships, including S.C. State, The Citadel and Charleston Southern. He’ll either play in the 4A state championship game or the Shrine Bowl next week.
Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis - no stranger to injury rehab after three ACL tears - presented Fredrick with the award in front of a crowd of over 400 onlookers.
Congrats KD - Thomas Davis High School Comeback Player of the Year Award @SPHSstallions @FootballSPHS pic.twitter.com/4z2CXAYyj9— Coach Herron (@coachherron) December 6, 2016
Local 2016 Shrine Bowlers
▪ Jerry Howard and Gage Moloney*, Northwestern
▪ Kendrick Hicks, Rock Hill
▪ Ken’darius Fredrick and Bryson Cooper, South Pointe
▪ Alex Stennett and Kirk Rygol, Nation Ford
* - out injured; Fredrick and Cooper will have to be replaced if South Pointe reaches the 4A state championship game, played on the same day as the Shrine Bowl.
