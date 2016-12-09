South Pointe tops South Aiken, advances to state championship with double-OT win

The South Pointe Stallions survived an epic double overtime classic with the South Aiken Thoroughbreds to win the Upper State 4A title 55-49 in double overtime Friday night at South Pointe.
They advance to Columbia to face Hartsville for the 4A state championship next Saturday. That game is a rematch of the 2014 3A final which South Pointe won. The Stallions trailed for a lot of this game including trailing by 14 on three separate occasions. There were crucial turnovers, critical penalties, and big plays galore for both sides. South Pointe even fumbled at the one with 27 seconds left about to win the game.
TURNING POINT
After South Pointe cut it to 35-28, they forced three straight punts after the Thoroughbreds had punted only once all night. The Stallions scored touchdowns after each punt to take the lead.
On South Aiken’s possession to start the second overtime, the Stallions held and forced an incomplete pass on fourth down. Derion Kendrick scrambled on first down and then pulled up and hit a wide open JP Pendergrass for the game-winner.
On South Aiken’s second possession, they had to settle for a 32-yard field goal by Marin Sanders, but the Stallions were penalized for roughing the kicker. The Thoroughbreds took the points off the board and Cody Boynton hit Brandon Carter in the right corner of the end zone for a 14-0 lead.
Another time it looked like the Stallions’ defense had made a stop was on the final drive of the first half. But on fourth-and-one from their own 29, South Aiken called timeout and then went for it. Roberts ran for nine yards and the Thoroughbreds went another 62 yards, with Roberts scoring on a three-yard run with 20.2 left for a 21-14 lead. That drive was 13 plays and 80 yards over 4:49.
South Pointe had the ball at the 14 with the score 42-all after the ball hit a Thoroughbred on a punt. At the one, the Stallions fumbled going in with 27.4 left to force overtime.
CRITICAL
Each of the Stallions’ first two drives of the game reached South Aiken territory but ended in turnovers, the second one on an interception in the end zone on third-and-goal from the nine by Kavis Swedenburg. That play followed an offsides call on the South Pointe offense which moved the ball from the four to the nine. Both times the Thoroughbreds turned the Stallions over, they followed with a touchdown drive for a 14-0 lead.
After they cut it to 35-28, the Stallions finally forced a three-and-out. On the next play, Derion Kendrick looked to be in trouble and was running backwards when he set up and spotted Jonathan Muhammad all alone behind the defense for a 52-yard tying touchdown.
STAR CONTRIBUTORS
St. Hill had 155 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Kendrick had a hand in four scores as well and 77 yards rushing. Pendergrass scored twice with 77 yards receiving. Jonathan Muhammad had 93 yards and a score. Chris Roberts for South Aiken carried 50 times for 255 yards and five scores, with five catches for 36 more. Brandon Carter had 104 yards receiving. Cody Boynton had three touchdown tosses.
ON DECK
South Pointe will take on Hartsville next Saturday in Columbia. South Aiken’s season ends at 12-2.
Box score
South Pointe 55, South Aiken 49
SP
0
14
21
7
7
6
-
55
SA
14
7
14
7
7
0
-
49
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
SA – Harold Hilton 19 pass from Cody Boynton (Marin Sanders kick) 9:44
SA – Brandon Carter 7 pass from Boynton (Sanders kick) 53.3
Second quarter
SP – J.P. Pendergrass 16 pass from Derion Kendrick (B.T. Potter kick) 10:02
SP – Voshon St. Hill 78 run (Potter kick) 5:09
SA – Chris Roberts 3 run (Sanders kick) 20.2
Third quarter
SA – Roberts 1 run (Sanders kick) 8:13
SP – St. Hill 1 run (Potter kick) 6:56
SA – Roberts 2 run (Sanders kick) 5:28
SP – St. Hill 14 run (Potter kick) 3:11
SP – Jonathan Muhammad 52 pass from Kendrick (Potter kick) 1:15
Fourth quarter
SP – Kendrick 6 run (Potter kick) 7:32
SA - Roberts 14 pass from Boynton (Sanders kick) 4:18
Overtime
SP – St. Hill 2 run (Potter kick)
SA – Roberts 6 run (Sanders kick)
Double overtime
SP – Pendergrass 10 pass from Kendrick
STATE SCORES
Class AAAAA
Semifinal
Boiling Springs 14, Spartanburg 13, 2OT
Fort Dorchester 49, Dutch Fork 24
Class AAAA
Semifinal
Chapin 49, Hartsville 24
South Pointe 55, South Aiken 49
Class AAA
Semifinal
Chapman 34, Newberry 27
Dillon 34, Brookland-Cayce 21
Class AA
Semifinal
Abbeville 21, Saluda 16
Batesburg-Leesville 20, Barnwell 17
Class A
Semifinal
Lake View 41, Hemingway 14
Lamar 41, McBee 29
