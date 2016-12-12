Clover football coach Chad Smith to take over alma mater’s program at Pickens

Chad Smith can relate to Bear Bryant saying, “Momma called. And when Momma calls you come runnin’.”
The legendary college coach was referring to the tug of home exerted on him by the University of Alabama in 1958.
Smith felt the same kind of pull in the last few weeks from Pickens High School. He played varsity football for the Blue Flame from 1994 to 1996, and as of Monday, will coach his alma mater. Smith, who led Clover football out of its lowest ebb, was offered the Pickens head coaching job last Friday, accepted the role, and was confirmed at Monday night’s school board meeting.
“Everything happened pretty quick,” said Smith, who called the Pickens gig his dream job. “Clover’s been a fantastic place the last four years but it’s time for my family to move back to Pickens County and it’ll be a good move for us.”
I think the future is bright for whoever takes over for me in Clover. If this was not Pickens, then we would not be having this conversation.
Chad Smith
The recently completed 2016 campaign was Smith’s best at Clover. The Blue Eagles went 6-5, reaching the postseason for the first time since 2010. Smith was 11-33 during his time in charge of the Blue Eagles, but he did fulfill his base mission objectives.
“Like anybody you get impatient but at the same time I really believe my staff was able to do what Clover brought me in to do and that was to put the hazing incident behind us, get numbers up and turn the program around,” Smith said. “We were able to accomplish all three things.”
Smith’s mom and dad and sister live in northern Pickens County, and his wife’s family lives in Seneca. He felt helpless watching recent news reports about wildfires in the mountains of the Carolinas, especially when his family was evacuated from its homes in Pickens County when the blaze came to close.
“I couldn’t do anything about it,” said Smith. “When something like that happens it kind of puts some things in perspective.”
Smith was hired in 2013 after two very difficult years for Clover football. An alleged hazing incident proved divisive throughout the town and sucked participation out of the football program. The Blue Eagles won five games total in four years before breaking through with a winning record this fall.
Smith will finish his teaching contract at Clover, before moving to Pickens when the school year is over. He met with his players and coaches Monday afternoon to let them know the news.
“It’ll be interesting to see which direction Clover goes,” said Smith. “The sky is the limit there.”
The Blue Eagles vacancy again raises the question of whether the school will go for another run-based coach or try something different on offense. The Blue Flame win-loss record traditionally hovers around .500, but maybe an infusion of the Wing-T can get a winning run sparked.
“Yeah, there’s no doubt about what Pickens will be doing,” said Smith. “No doubt.”
