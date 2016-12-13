Photos: Shrine Bowl practice for locals from The Herald's coverage area

Nation Ford receiver Alex Stennett reeled in this nice one-handed catch during Tuesday’s Shrine Bowl practice in Spartanburg.
Bret McCormick
Northwestern running back Jerry Howard should get plenty of touches on Saturday, along with Saluda ball-carrier Malik Brooks.
Rock Hill linebacker Kendrick Hicks in his stance during an alignment drill Tuesday at Dorman High School.
Michael Mayer had a tough season with Indian Land, ultimately resigning, but he was enjoying himself Tuesday working with some of the best players in the state.
Nation Ford QB Kirk Rygol showed the strong arm that made him the choice to replace Northwestern’s Gage Moloney, who will miss the Shrine Bowl with a broken bone in his wrist.
Alex Stennett was called up to the S.C. Shrine Bowl squad as a replacement for Wando’s OrTre Smith.
Kirk Rygol’s ability in the zone read - shown here - will give the South Carolina squad a useful offensive wrinkle.
Jerry Howard and Kirk Rygol work out the kinks.
Northwestern running back Jerry Howard cuts up the field during the afternoon session of Tuesday’s Shrine Bowl practice.
Kendrick Hicks focuses on his gap during Shrine Bowl practice Tuesday. The Rock Hill High senior has a chance to start at linebacker Saturday against North Carolina.
Nation Ford’s Kirk Rygol slings a pass during a dreary Shrine Bowl practice Tuesday at Dorman High School in Spartanburg.
