Local pair ranked in ESPN 300 prospect list

Derion Kendrick and Josh Belk have been named in the recently released ESPN 300 list of high school football prospects.
The national listing has Belk, the dominant junior defensive tackle from Lewisville, at No. 64. Kendrick, South Pointe’s standout junior quarterback is No. 137.
South Carolinian Xavier Thomas is ranked No. 1 overall. The Florence native and defensive end announced recently that he’ll be playing his senior prep season at IMG Academy in Florida, before returning to the Palmetto State to play college ball at either South Carolina or Clemson.
T.L. Hanna had two players on the list; defensive end Stephon Wynn (No. 31) and offensive tackle Kavesz Sherard are the other South Carolina prospects ranked nationally by ESPN.
