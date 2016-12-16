South Pointe-Hartsville: schedule breakdowns and stat leaders

South Pointe (13-1)
Coach: Strait Herron
Schedule
Aug. 19 at Northwestern, 30-23 W A long, late run by Voshon St. Hill set up Geomni Mayfield’s game-winning TD as South Pointe beat the Trojans to open the season.
Aug. 26 Nation Ford, 24-10 W The defenses won in this matchup of high-powered offenses. South Pointe won the game with 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter.
Sept. 3 Rock Hill, 30-23 W The Stallions struggled for portions of this Saturday game but scored twice in the last couple minutes to knock off the rival Bearcats.
Sept. 9 at St. Frances Academy (Md.), 28-23 L South Pointe led in this game but fell apart late in its only loss of the season. Four Stallion turnovers were the primary culprit.
Sept. 16 Mallard Creek (N.C.), 17-6 W South Pointe bounced back with a commanding defensive performance to beat the two-time defending North Carolina 4A state champs. The Stallions forced five turnovers and were on the shorter end of 30 combined penalties.
Sept. 30 Ridge View, 46-21 W South Pointe opened region play with a comfortable win over previously unbeaten Ridge View. The host Stallions out-scored the Blazers 24-6 in the last 15 minutes of game action to pull away.
Oct. 14 at Lancaster, 36-14 W Three Voshon St. Hill touchdown runs helped South Pointe race out to a 26-7 halftime lead in this region win.
Oct. 21 Richland Northeast, 42-20 W Five different Stallions scored touchdowns as South Pointe out-scored the Cavaliers 35-0 in the first and third quarters to comfortably move to 3-0 in Region 3-4A.
Oct. 28 at York, 42-7 W QB Derion Kendrick threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as South Pointe’s offense piled up over 500 yards of offense in a blowout of rival York.
Nov. 4 Westwood, 57-7 W This one was never in doubt. South Pointe got six total touchdowns from Derion Kendrick and three interceptions from cornerback Jamari Currence in a lopsided region victory.
Nov. 18 Greenville, 48-30 W Greenville glossed the scoreline in its favor against South Pointe’s backups, but only after the Stallions raced out to a 35-7 lead in this first round playoff game.
Nov. 25 Airport, 61-7 W South Pointe got five touchdowns from Voshon St. Hill and scored on seven of its first eight possessions in a second round playoff rout. Four interceptions were part of a stingy defensive effort.
Dec. 2 at Belton-Honea Path, 35-7 W South Pointe and Belton-Honea Path were scoreless at the half before the Stallions busted the game open with 35 points in a 7-minute stretch spanning the third and fourth quarters. Scott Robinson Jr. had a big game at receiver, catching a pair of touchdowns in the scoring outburst.
Dec. 9 South Aiken, 55-49 (2OT) W South Pointe twice overturned 14-point deficits and even fumbled on the 1-yard line with just seconds remaining in regulation and a win looming, to beat the Thoroughbreds in two overtimes. Voshon St. Hill ran for 155 yards and four touchdowns.
Hartsville (13-1)
Coach: Jeff Calabrese
Schedule
Aug. 19 at Lake City, 40-27 W Hartsville took a 33-7 lead, only for Lake City to come back within a touchdown. The Red Foxes put the game clock in a choke-hold in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Aug. 26 South Florence, 61-14 W Three first half turnovers buried South Florence as Hartsville took advantage to build a 26-point lead, which grew in the second half.
Sept. 1 at Camden, 61-20 W The Red Foxes piled up 552 yards rushing and also got an interception returned for a touchdown in a high-scoring blowout of longtime rival Camden.
Sept. 9 Conway, 62-28 W Sophomore Tiyon Evans scored five touchdowns as Hartsville scored 60-plus points for the third straight game.
Sept. 16 at Marlboro County, 28-6 W Hartsville held Marlboro County to 58 yards rushing in a game where both teams suffered from turnovers and penalties.
Sept. 30 Abbeville (at Newberry College), 32-21 L Hartsville led the defending 2A Division II state champs 21-13 but succumbed to 19 straight points from the Panthers in the team’s lone loss of the season.
Oct. 14 at Lugoff-Elgin, 28-14 W The two teams were tied 14 all late in the game when the Red Foxes preyed upon two Lugoff-Elgin turnovers to knock off their scrappy opponents.
Oct. 21 Crestwood, 35-27 W Hartsville lost seven fumbles in a sloppy offensive outing but survived to get a win on a night when it didn’t play its best.
Oct. 28 at Darlington, 56-7 W Hartsville buried Darlington with a dominant first half performance. The Red Foxes ran 14 plays in the first two quarters, scoring on seven of them for a 49-0 advantage.
Nov. 4 Lakewood, 38-6 W Another first half blowout meant the second half was played under a running clock.
Nov. 18 Hilton Head, 77-10 W Hartsville scored 56 points in the first half and got two special teams touchdowns in a first round playoff blowout.
Nov. 25 A.C. Flora, 48-10 W Tiyon Evans ran for 244 yards and three touchdowns on just eight carries in Hartsville’s lopsided win.
Dec. 2 Orangeburg-Wilkinson, 35-20 W Twenty-one points in a row in the second half helped Hartsville break open a 14-14 ballgame to advance to the Lower State finals.
Dec. 9 at Chapin, 49-24 W Chapin turned the ball over four times and Hartsville found success through the air, Steve Joyner catching four balls for 161 yards and two touchdowns to help the Red Foxes advance to the 4A state championship.
Statistical leaders
South Pointe
Rushing: Sr. RB Voshon St. Hill- 167 carries for 1,150 yards, 23 TDs, 6.9 yards per carry; Jr. QB Derion Kendrick- 126 carries for 588 yards, 8 TDs, 4.7 yards per carry.
Passing: Derion Kendrick- 204-321 passing for 3,088 yards, 32 TDs, 9 INTs.
Receiving: Sr. WR J.P. Pendergrass- 53 catches for 693 yards, 11 TDs; Voshon St. Hill- 29 catches for 346 yards, 2 TDs; Sr. WR Jonathan Muhammad- 28 catches for 617 yards, 6 TDs; Sr. WR Quinest Bishop- 26 catches for 488 yards, 5 TDs; Jr. WR Steven Gilmore Jr.- 25 catches for 287 yards, 2 TDs; Jr.
Tackling: Sr. LB Bryson Cooper- 182 tackles; Sr. LB Cort Neely- 181; Sr. LB Deedric Cousar- 161; Sr. DB Ken’darius Fredrick- 120; Jr. DL Jalen Pickett-Hicks- 100.
Sacks: Jr. DL Eli Adams- 10; Jalen Pickett-Hicks- 4; Bryson Cooper- 3; Soph. LB Dwayne Davis- 2.
Tackles-for-loss: Eli Adams- 17; Bryson Cooper- 15; Cort Neely- 14; Deedric Cousar and Jalen Pickett-Hicks- 10.
Interceptions: Jr. DB Jamari Currence and Ken’darius Fredrick- 7; Jr. LB/S B.J. Davis- 4; Jr. DB Justin Reese, Soph. DB Jaylen Mahoney and Cort Neely- 2.
Hartsville
Rushing: Soph. RB Tiyon Evans- 122 carries for 1,983 yards, 27 TDs, 16.3 yards per carry; Sr. RB James Clair- 128 carries for 1,300 yards, 16 TDs, 10.2 yards per carry.
Passing: Jr. QB A.J. Joyner- 44-79 passing for 1,018 yards, 13 TDs, 0 INTs.
Receiving: Sr. WR Steve Joyner- 34 catches for 859 yards, 12 TDs.
Tackling: Sr. LB/OL Logan Carpenter- 165 tackles; Sr. DE D.J. Montgomery- 85; Jr. DL Weidner Wilfong- 72; Jr. DB JaQuez Brockington- 66; Jr. DB Terrence Mack- 65.
Sacks: Fr. LB Zay Peterson- 5 sacks; Sr. DL Karlos Witherspoon- 4; Fr. LB Kevon Haigler and Logan Carpenter- 3.
Tackles-for-loss: D.J. Montgomery- 20; Karlos Witherspoon- 19; Logan Carpenter- 15; Jr. LB Quise Huggins- 8.
Interceptions: Sr. CB Jaylen Evans, Soph. DB J.D. Pendergrass and Terrence Mack- 4; Sr. DB Demairius Cosom- 3; Sr. DB Daquan Addison- 2.
Comments